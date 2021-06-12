G7 leaders will on Saturday be expected to sign the "Carbis Bay Declaration" on health, vowing to take steps to ensure the global devastation caused by Covid-19 is never repeated, according to a Downing Street statement Friday.

According to the statement, G7 leaders will commit to using all their resources to prevent a global pandemic from ever happening again, with the "Carbis Bay Declaration" to be a historic statement setting out a series of concrete commitments to prevent any repeat of the human and economic devastation wreaked by coronavirus.

G7 countries and guests will be joined by the UK's chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance and Melinda French Gates who will present their "100-day mission" to speed up the time it takes to develop vaccines, treatments and diagnostics.

On the Carbis Bay Declaration, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday, “In the last year the world has developed several effective coronavirus vaccines, licensed and manufactured them at pace and is now getting them into the arms of the people who need them. But to truly defeat coronavirus and recover we need to prevent a pandemic like this from ever happening again.” He added, “That means learning lessons from the last 18 months and doing it differently next time around. I am proud that for the first time today the world’s leading democracies have come together to make sure that never again will we be caught unawares.”

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "We welcome the Carbis Bay Health Declaration, particularly as the world begins to recover and rebuild from the Covid-19 pandemic. Together we need to build on the significant scientific and collaborative response to the Covid-19 pandemic and find common solutions to address many of the gaps identified. To this end WHO welcomes and will take forward the UK's proposal for a Global Pandemic Radar. As we discussed, the world needs a stronger global surveillance system to detect new epidemic and pandemic risks.”