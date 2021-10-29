In video released from President Biden's meeting with Pope Francis, Biden gifted the pontiff with a military coin and cracked some jokes.
"You are the most significant warrior for peace I've ever met. And with your permission, I'd like to be able to give you a coin. It has the US seal on the front. What is different with this coin ... I know my son would want me to give it to you," Biden said to the Pope, referring to his late son Beau.
"On the back of it, I have the state of Delaware, the 261st Unit my son served with. The tradition is — and I'm only kidding about this — next time I see you [and] you don't have it, you have to buy the drinks," Biden said to the Pope through a translator.
The Pope laughed at Biden's joke.
Biden then talked to the Pope about trailblazing Black baseball player Satchel Paige to illustrated a joke about their ages.
The Bidens also presented the Pope with gifts, including an embroidered vestment used by the Society of Jesus in the US, according to CNN's Delia Gallagher.
The pontiff also shook hands with US officials.
The meeting between the President and the Pope lasted 90 minutes, and was the fourth time Biden met with him.
Watch the moment: