Biden meets Pope Francis at start of Europe tour

By Kara Fox, Kathryn Snowdon, Aditi Sangal and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 9:06 a.m. ET, October 29, 2021
9 min ago

Biden to Pope: "You are the most significant warrior for peace I've ever met"

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

President Joe Biden speaks with Pope Francis as they meet at the Vatican on October 29.
In video released from President Biden's meeting with Pope Francis, Biden gifted the pontiff with a military coin and cracked some jokes.

"You are the most significant warrior for peace I've ever met. And with your permission, I'd like to be able to give you a coin. It has the US seal on the front. What is different with this coin ... I know my son would want me to give it to you," Biden said to the Pope, referring to his late son Beau.

"On the back of it, I have the state of Delaware, the 261st Unit my son served with. The tradition is — and I'm only kidding about this — next time I see you [and] you don't have it, you have to buy the drinks," Biden said to the Pope through a translator.  

The Pope laughed at Biden's joke.

Biden then talked to the Pope about trailblazing Black baseball player Satchel Paige to illustrated a joke about their ages.

The Bidens also presented the Pope with gifts, including an embroidered vestment used by the Society of Jesus in the US, according to CNN's Delia Gallagher.

The pontiff also shook hands with US officials.

The meeting between the President and the Pope lasted 90 minutes, and was the fourth time Biden met with him.

Watch the moment:

18 min ago

Biden's meeting with Pope Francis was almost twice as long as his meeting with Pope John Paul II

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins 

President Joe Biden speaks with Pope Francis as they meet at the Vatican on October 29.
The White House says there was a “clear rapport” between President Biden and Pope Francis as they met for 90 minutes today — a meeting that was almost twice as long as Biden’s meeting with John Paul II in the 1980s, which he often recalls for its length. 

The engagement between the two “was very warm when the delegation arrived in the room,” an official says. “There was laughter and clear rapport between President Biden and the Pope.”

Biden was the 14th US president to meet with a pope at the Vatican. It was the first time he visited the Vatican since 2016, when he was still reeling from the loss of his son Beau to cancer a year earlier.

Watch here:

1 min ago

Protesters around the world are demanding that banks defund fossil fuels on the eve of COP26

From CNN's Kara Fox and Angela Dewan

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is expected to join protesters who have gathered in London and across the world on Friday, demanding that big finance defunds fossil fuel investments.

Pressure groups are demonstrating at over 50 locations across Europe, North America, Africa and Australia ahead of COP26, which begins in Glasgow this weekend.

The demonstrations aim to highlight the role that big finance is playing in exacerbating the climate crisis.

Organizers argue that banks have poured $3.8 trillion into fossil fuel extraction since the 2015 Paris agreement, despite net zero targets.

Giant murals will be painted in global financial centers using ash from houses that have been destroyed in wildfires, they said.

Joseph Sikulu, from the Pacific Climate Warriors group, a youth-led grassroots network working with communities to fight climate change from the Pacific Islands, said that “financial institutions that continue to invest in dirty fossil fuel projects are also investing in the destruction of our islands and our homes."

"It’s time for the corporations who have caused this crisis to be held accountable," he said, adding:

“The science is clear. We need to do everything we can to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees, the survival of our islands depends on that. To get there we need to defund the climate chaos.

In the City of London, activists will take part in climate memorials outside major banks and insurers with a candle-lit vigil taking place at the Bank of England in the City o at 5:30 p.m. ET local time (12:30 p.m ET)

Activist Mitzi Jonelle Tan, who traveled thousands of miles to demonstrate in London on Friday, said that the issue is personal.

“I know the families in Bulacan, Philippines forced from their homes because of a project funded by Standard Chartered Bank. That’s why I’ve traveled thousands of miles to stand on the steps of the bank’s HQ in the City of London and demand they defund fossil fuel."

Tan added that climate change has already taken the lives of millions of people around the world and that extreme weather has been linked to nearly 10% of global deaths -- resulting in around five million annual deaths.

“The global day of action will be a moment to honor their memories and ensure that they did not die in vain," Tan said.

34 min ago

The Pope has departed after the his meeting with Biden

President Joe Biden and Pope Francis meet at the Apostolic Palace in Vatican City on October 29.
Pope Francis departed after his private audience with President Biden and the expanded meeting with the US delegation at the Vatican.

His meeting with Biden lasted 90 minutes, after which he and 10 Papal Gentlemen met with a larger US delegation, including the President, first lady Jill Biden, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and others, according to the White House.

44 min ago

Biden’s meeting with the Pope lasted 90 minutes

From CNN's Kevin Liptak and Kate Sullivan

Pope Francis leaves in a car following a private audience with President Joe Biden at the Vatican on October 29.
President Biden and Pope Francis’s meeting ended at 1:30 p.m. local time (7:30 a.m. ET). The meeting lasted 90 minutes, the White House said.

An expanded meeting with a US delegation is now taking place at the Vatican.

The Pope and "10 Papal Gentlemen" are now meeting with the President, first lady Jill Biden, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, national security adviser Jake Sullivan, assistant to the President and deputy chief of staff Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, assistant to the President and senior adviser to the President Mike Donilon and several others, according to the White House.

One notable attendee is Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who is Biden’s physician. The presidential physician typically travels with the President overseas but don't normally attend meetings.

When former President Trump met with Pope Francis in 2017, then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who is Catholic, was noticeably absent from the meeting. CNN reported at the time that Spicer assumed he would be on the list but found out last minute he would be excluded, and the presidential snub raised questions about Spicer's standing as the President's chief spokesperson.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is not traveling with the President for at least the first few days of the trip because of a family emergency, the White House said Thursday.

Here is the full list from the White House of who is attending the expanded meeting at the Vatican:

The US officials include:

  • President Biden
  • First Lady Jill Biden
  • Antony Blinken, Secretary of State
  • Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor
  • Patrick Connell, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim
  • Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, Deputy Chief of Staff
  • Michael Donilon, Senior Advisor to the President
  • AnnMarie Tomasini, Director of Oval Office Operations
  • Anthony Bernal, Assistant to the President and Advisor to the First Lady
  • Amanda Sloat, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Europe, National Security Council
  • Kevin O’Connor, Physician to the President
  • Asel Roberts, Acting Chief of Protocol

Holy See delegation includes:

  • His Holiness, Pope Francis
  • 10 Papal Gentlemen
49 min ago

Biden is not the only world leader to meet the Pope ahead of COP26

From CNN's Kara Fox, Vedika Sud and Swati Gupta

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in exchanges gifts with Pope Francis as they meet at the Vatican on October 29.
Pope Francis isn’t traveling to the UK for the climate summit, but he’s meeting influential leaders who are.

Before the Pope met with Biden, he held a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday morning.

Moon is also in Rome to attend the G20 summit over the weekend before COP26.

Moon and first lady Kim Jung-sook were expected to discuss a wide range of issues in their meeting with the Pope, the Yonhap News Agency reported, including peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula, how to end the Covid-19 pandemic, poverty and climate change. 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also in Rome for the G20 meet, is also scheduled to visit Vatican City and talk with Pope Francis this weekend ahead of the climate summit. This will be Modi’s first meeting with the Pope since taking office in 2014.

"I will also highlight the need to comprehensively address climate change issues including equitable distribution of carbon space, support for mitigation and adaptation and resilience building measures, mobilization of finance, technology transfer and importance of sustainable lifestyles for green and inclusive growth," a statement from Modi’s Prime Minister’s Office read.

But India’s stance on climate action has come under fire this week as the nation's environment secretary rejected a net zero emissions target, calling the country a "victim" of global warming and "not a contributor."

On Wednesday, India rejected calls to announce a net zero carbon emissions target, saying historical blame for the climate crisis lay with developed nations.

India is the world's third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States and is under pressure to announce plans to become carbon neutral by mid-century or thereabouts at COP26.

2 hr 19 min ago

Here's why meeting the Pope is so important for Biden

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

First lady Jill Biden reaches out to touch the hand of President Joe Biden as they arrive for a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican on October 29.
President Biden's meeting with Pope Francis is extremely personal to him.

"He's one of our most religious presidents openly that we have had in some time," CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins says. "Every Saturday, nearly, he is going to mass at 5:30 p.m. in Georgetown. He talks about his religion in his presidential speeches a lot."

Biden has also quoted the Pope in his messages throughout the world several times, Collins added.

"This is a President who brought his rosary beads into the situation room during the bin Laden raid when President Obama was in office. It's a deep aspect of his presidency. I don't think it's surprising that he is starting his second major trip overseas with this visit," she said.

There is a stark contrast between the Pope's relationship with former President Trump and President Biden.

"Often, you saw Pope Francis try to serve as a moral counterpart when Trump was in office, talking about building walls and a lot of policies he had; such a different message that the Pope took throughout the world," Collins remarks.

On the other hand, Biden and the Pope's stances are interweaved on certain global issues, she added, such as on the topic of nationalism.

"It shows how symbolic this relationship is but also how often they agree on some of these policy matters as well."

This meeting will obviously also be a personal discussion between the two behind closed doors as well, she said.

2 hr 14 min ago

Biden and first lady greet Vatican officials

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

The president's vehicle pulled to a stop in an interior courtyard of the Vatican at noon local time, and Biden and wife Jill stepped from their limo, which was bearing the flag of the Holy See.

They were greeted by Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza, head of Papal Household, and other Vatican officials.

As he went down a receiving line shaking hands, Biden repeatedly said it was "good to be back." He last visited the Vatican in 2016 for a medical conference.

At one point, he introduced himself saying "I'm Jill's husband." And he could be overheard saying "I would have been elected much earlier," though it wasn't clear to what he was referring.

This is the standard Vatican protocol, before heading into the Apostolic Palace.

Pope Francis does not live in the Apostolic Palace, but he greets heads of states there because that's where the papal library is. That area is right on the square.

"When you see the Pope come for the Angelus on a Sunday to his window, those are the papal apartments. That's where President Biden will be going now," CNN reporter Delia Gallagher says.

2 hr 44 min ago

Why we won't see much of Biden and Pope Francis today

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez, Kevin Liptak, Delia Gallagher and Hada Messia

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are greeted by the Head of the Papal Household, Mons. Leonardo Sapienza, center, as they arrive for a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican on October 29.
The public's view of Friday's highly-anticipated meeting with President Biden and Pope Francis at the Vatican will be more limited than previously anticipated.

The visit has been clouded by severe restrictions on press coverage -- independent journalists will not be allowed to see the two men meeting at all, and no live pictures of the Pope greeting Biden will be transmitted.

The Vatican said Thursday it canceled a planned live broadcast of the meeting, but will still distribute video of some parts of the arrival and greeting with the Pope following the meeting.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni gave no explanation for the last-minute change.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Vatican has not admitted journalists to be present for the beginning of the Pope’s meetings with heads of state, a practice which has been common for years at the Vatican. Despite a formal letter of complaint from the Vatican press corps, the Vatican has yet to reinstate journalist pools at papal meetings. 

The Vatican has also canceled the planned live broadcast of the Pope’s meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, due to take place just before the meeting with President Biden.

White House Correspondents Association President Steven Portnoy said in a statement that the association "joins Vatican reporters in expressing our disappointment that the world won’t see live pictures of President Biden’s meeting with Pope Francis."

"The White House told us the bilateral meeting would involve Biden and Francis discussing substantive matters of global significance 'including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, tackling the climate crisis, and caring for the poor.' Such an international news event demands independent coverage," Portnoy said.