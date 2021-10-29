National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a briefing at the White House on October 26. (Susan Walsh/AP)

National security adviser Jake Sullivan singled out Russia and China Tuesday ahead of the G20 summit, noting that neither country’s leader will attend the summit in person as he touted unity between the US and Europe.

“I would point out that neither China nor Russia will be attending the summit in person at the leader level, largely, it seems, due to Covid-19,” Sullivan told reporters Tuesday ahead of Biden’s trip to Rome for the summit.

He continued, “The US and Europe will be there. They’ll be there energized and united at both the G20 and COP26, driving the agenda, shaping the agenda as it relates to these significant international issues.”

In an allusion to a diplomatic spat with France regarding nuclear submarines last month, which he referred to as “a lot of commentary in recent weeks about the state of the transatlantic relationship,” Sullivan said the US and Europe were coming to this week’s summit “aligned and united on the major elements of the global agenda,” citing cooperation on Covid-19, climate initiatives, and trade and technology.

Biden, Sullivan said, will be meeting with “key European partners” at both summits to “coordinate policies on Iran, on supply chains, on global infrastructure efforts, and so much else.”

The President will use both summits to advance his priorities.

“You’re going to see firsthand in living color what foreign policy for the middle class is all about,” he said, citing the global minimum tax, a focus on supply chains and energy prices, and his “Build Back Better World” climate initiative.