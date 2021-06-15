Brother of detained American in Russia says he's "hopeful" Biden will be able to help release him

David Whelan, the brother of Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia since 2018, said he is “hopeful” that US President Joe Biden's administration will be able to help release his sibling.
“I would say thank you,” Whelan said he’d tell Biden ahead of the US President's Wednesday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “For extending the offer to have this summit. For being pragmatic in the relationship with the Russian Federation, and to let him know that we are supportive of him and the decisions that he may have to make. And we are hopeful that his administration will find a way to bring our brother, son, home to our family.”
Paul Whelan, a former US marine, was convicted by a Moscow court of espionage on June 15, 2020 and sentenced to 16 years in prison. He was detained at a Moscow hotel in December 2018 by Russian authorities who alleged he was involved in an intelligence operation.
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow is ready to hand over US citizens convicted in Russia, but Paul Whelan will not be among them.
David Whelan told CNN’s Ana Cabrera that he thinks his brother is being used as a bargaining chip.
Whelan also said he understand Biden is in a “difficult situation.”
“The President is responsible for all of the American citizens wherever they are, and so it's a very difficult situation for him to have to decide about,” he said.
