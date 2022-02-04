World
Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 opening ceremony

By Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 12:44 AM ET, Fri February 4, 2022
10 min ago

Belgian skeleton racer Kim Meylemans allowed to leave Beijing Covid isolation after emotional plea

From CNN's Hannah Ritchie and Rhea Mogul

A Belgian Olympian has been released from isolation in Beijing, following an emotional plea for help about her treatment ahead of the Winter Games.

Kim Meylemans was forced into isolation after she had tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in the Chinese capital.

She thought she could leave the facility after three days of isolation and two consecutive negative tests, she said on Instagram Wednesday.

But instead of returning to the Olympic Village, the 25-year-old skeleton racer was taken to a separate government facility, she added.

Fighting through tears, she said she may never get to enter the Beijing Winter Olympics Village.

"We are not even sure I will ever be allowed... into the village," Meylemans said. "This is very hard for me. I ask you all to give me some time to consider my next steps because I am not sure I can handle 14 more days and the Olympic competition while being in this isolation."

Hours after her emotional plea for help, the athlete was released from the facility late Wednesday following an intervention from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), she said.

"I am now in a wing that is just isolation, but at least I am back in the village," Meylemans said on Instagram. "I feel safe and I'll be able to train a little better here."

Beijing's Olympic bubble: Meylemans' Winter Olympics journey is an example of some of the stringent measures taken by China, one of the few places continuing to adhere to a zero-Covid policy.

Meylemans had tested negative a dozen times prior to her departure for the Games and was shocked by her positive result in Beijing, she said.

To limit the spread of infection, Beijing is holding the entire Winter Games inside what authorities have called a "closed loop system" — a bubble completely cut off from the rest of the city and its wider population.

Inside the bubble, anyone who tests positive will be immediately removed from the Games. Those who are symptomatic will be sent to a designated hospital for treatment, while asymptomatic cases will be taken to an isolation facility. They won't be allowed to return to the bubble until all symptoms disappear and they test negative twice in a row.

30 min ago

India launches last-minute diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics over Chinese solider

From CNN's Simone McCarthy and Rhea Mogul

India on Thursday announced a diplomatic boycott of Beijing's Winter Olympics after a commander involved in 2020 border clashes between the two countries appeared as an Olympic torchbearer in the customary torch relay leading up to the Games.

The last-minute boycott, which will see India's top envoy in Beijing sit out Friday's opening ceremony, adds the world's most populous democracy to a list of Western nations who have launched their own diplomatic no-shows, citing China's human rights record — setting the tone for a controversial Olympic Games.

"It is indeed regrettable that the Chinese side has chosen to politicize an event like the Olympics," Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for India's Ministry of External Affairs, said in a televised speech on Thursday, where he announced the top diplomat at the Indian Embassy in Beijing will not be attending the opening or the closing ceremonies.

Following the official move, India's public broadcaster Doordarshan also announced it will not telecast the opening and closing ceremonies live. The country has one athlete competing this year, alpine skier Arif Khan.

The 2020 clashes: The decisions were sparked after images showed People's Liberation Army commander Qi Fabao honored as one of the some 1,200 people to bear the Olympic torch as it moves across the Olympic competition zones in the lead-up to the lighting of the Olympic cauldron Friday evening.

Qi has been hailed a hero in China for his role fighting in the deadly 2020 India-China skirmish at a disputed border in the Himalayan region that left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead. China has said the People's Liberation Army lost four soldiers.

The skirmish saw soldiers on both sides battling with sticks, stones and nail-studded bamboo poles in what was the deadliest border clash between the two nuclear-armed neighbors in more than 40 years. Both sides have accused the other of overstepping the de facto border, the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that runs along the western sector of the Galwan Valley.

45 min ago

The Beijing 2022 Olympics will officially open today. Here's what to know

Friday is officially the first day of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and athletes have started to pour in from around the world.

CNN will be covering events in the Chinese capital, both inside and outside the Olympic bubble.

Here's what to know ahead of the opening ceremony:

  • This will be the last of three consecutive Olympics held in East Asia — after Pyeongchang 2018 and Tokyo 2020. Beijing will become the first city to have hosted both the Winter and Summer Olympics.
  • For the second Olympics running, a raft of Covid-19 countermeasures have dominated the build-up to the Games, which will again take place in a Covid-safe "bubble," known as the "closed loop system."
  • Fully vaccinated participants will be able to enter the closed loop without quarantining, while those who aren't vaccinated will need to quarantine for 21 days upon arrival in Beijing. Medical exemptions, considered on a case-by-case basis, may be granted to those who are unvaccinated. Some countries, such as the United States and Canada, have mandated that all team members be vaccinated. 
  • Aside from the pandemic, the human rights situation in China has drawn greater scrutiny, most notably diplomatic boycotts due to alleged human rights abuses in the far western region of Xinjiang. 
  • Nearly 3,000 athletes will compete in 15 disciplines across 109 events. Some events, like the curling and luge have already begun.
  • The opening ceremony will take place at the Beijing National Stadium at 8 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET).
30 min ago

Beijing reports 21 new Covid-19 cases related to the Winter Olympics

From CNN's Gawon Bae

Officials decked in personal protective equipment wait to validate Olympic accreditation for people arriving at Beijing Capital International Airport on January 24 in Beijing, China.
Officials decked in personal protective equipment wait to validate Olympic accreditation for people arriving at Beijing Capital International Airport on January 24 in Beijing, China. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

The Beijing Olympic Committee identified 21 new Covid-19 cases among Games-related personnel on Thursday, it said in a statement ahead of Friday's opening ceremony. 

Since the “closed loop” system officially began on Jan. 23, a total of 308 Olympic-related Covid cases have been reported, 111 of which involve athletes or team officials.

Of the 21 new cases, 14 were detected among new airport arrivals and seven from those already inside the closed loop, which separates Olympic athletes, stakeholders, and staff from the Beijing public. 

Nine of the 21 cases involved athletes or team officials, two of which were already inside the closed loop.

Since Jan. 23, nearly 12,000 people have arrived in Beijing and more than 670,000 Covid tests have been administered, the statement added.

1 hr 28 min ago

150,000 spectators will be invited to attend the Winter Olympics 

From CNN's Gawon Bae

Socially distanced spectators look on during skating events at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Friday.
Socially distanced spectators look on during skating events at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Friday. (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Some 150,000 spectators will be invited to attend the 2022 Winter Games, vice president of the Beijing Organizing Committee Yang Shu'an said on Thursday.

Shu'an said Olympic venues will be split evenly between spectators from inside the "closed loop" system, which separates Games-related personnel from the public, and those living outside of it. 

The 150,000 spectators from outside the closed loop will include international people residing in mainland China, diplomatic personnel, marketing partners, winter sports enthusiasts, residents, and local students, he said.

Spectators inside the closed loop will consist of members of the Olympic family, national Olympic committee delegations, athletes, media representatives and broadcasters, Shu'an added.

On Jan. 17, the IOC said tickets for the Games would not go on sale for international visitors or the general public, citing Covid-19 concerns. Instead, it decided groups of spectators would need to be invited to fill the stands. 

1 hr 43 min ago

Freedom of speech is restricted in 3 areas during the Olympics, IOC says

From CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq

Freedom of speech is restricted in three areas during the Winter Olympics in Beijing, but athletes are free to speak during news conferences, and via social media as long as they don't insult other people or violate their rights, International Olympic Committee (IOC) officials said Thursday.

IOC officials said these rules apply to all Olympics, wherever they are held.

"The Olympic Games are governed by the IOC rules, and this is in the host city contract and in the Olympic Charter, and we have no reason to believe that this would not be respected," IOC president Thomas Bach told reporters in a news conference in Beijing on Thursday.

When asked whether athletes should be fearful of their well-being and safety if they say things that might be objectionable to the Chinese government, Bach said, "Whenever an athlete is making a statement that he does not insult other people, that he's not violating the rights of other people," then they can express their opinion freely.

According to IOC Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi, athletes cannot enjoy the freedom of speech in:

  1. The field of play.
  2. The opening and closing ceremonies.
  3. The medal ceremonies.

Those are the "three areas where the athletes themselves have decided that there would be no demonstration," Dubi told reporters.

"We've worked with the organizing committee already in Tokyo and further explain this rule here in the context of Beijing. But again, this was a rule established by the athletes for the athletes to respect the dignity of the moment and the place," Dubi added.

1 hr 57 min ago

Xi Jinping's Olympic guest list is heavy on strongmen and autocrats

From CNN's Simone McCarthy

When China's leader Xi Jinping opens the Beijing Olympics on Friday, he will be flanked by leaders who are unlikely to quell the chorus of concerns the Games are bolstering an authoritarian regime.

Of the just over 20 presidents, prime ministers, heads of state and royalty set to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics Friday, around half of those dignitaries hail from authoritarian countries with several others listed as "hybrid regimes," as classified by The Economist Intelligence Unit's Democracy Index 2020.

Democratic leaders including from Singapore, Argentina, Ecuador, Mongolia, Poland and Serbia were included in a list of attendees released by China's Foreign Ministry last week, ahead of a Games already plagued with controversy.

But notably absent will be leaders of major democratic powers, as Britain, Australia and Canada are among those to join a US-led diplomatic boycott of the Games, citing Beijing's human rights record. 

Instead, the attendance of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and others, will send out an image not just of China's increasing distance from the West, but of an emerging bloc of Beijing-friendly authoritarian leaders.

2 hr 30 min ago

How to watch the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

From CNN Sport staff

The Winter Olympics in Beijing gets underway on Friday with close to 3,000 athletes from 91 nations competing across 109 medal events.

The Games — like last year's Summer Olympics in Tokyo — will be held under strict Covid-19 countermeasures and feature seven different sports.

There will also be new events in bobsled, freestyle skiing, snowboarding, short track and ski jumping.

A detailed schedule of events is available on the Olympics website, as is a list of Games broadcasters in every country around the world.

In the United States, NBC has the broadcast rights to the Games. Viewers will also be able to follow the action on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

2 hr ago

Can fans attend the Beijing Winter Olympics?

Tickets for the Games will not be sold to the general public due to the pandemic.

Instead, tickets will be distributed to a select group of spectators by authorities, the Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Jan. 17.

"In terms of the grim and complex situation of epidemic prevention and control [and] in order to protect the health and safety of Olympic personnel and spectators, we have decided to change the original plan of public ticket sales," the committee said. 

Groups of spectators will be invited on site throughout the Games and will be required to "strictly comply with Covid-19 prevention and control requirements before, during and after watching the Games."

In a statement, the International Olympic Committee said those in attendance will be residents of China's mainland who have the required "Covid-19 countermeasures."

The announcement came after Beijing reported its first case of the highly transmissible Omicron variant on Jan. 15.