Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 opening ceremony

By Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 5:18 a.m. ET, February 4, 2022
29 min ago

President Putin and President Xi begin bilateral talks in Beijing

From CNN's Hannah Ritchie and Ben Morse

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose during their meeting in Beijing, on February 4, 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose during their meeting in Beijing, on February 4, 2022. ALEXEI DRUZHININ/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

Bilateral talks are underway in Beijing between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, according to Chinese state media. 

In their first in-person meeting in over two years, the two leaders will discuss bilateral trade and key issues on “regional and global agendas,” according to a letter by Putin published Thursday by Xinhua News Agency, ahead of the meeting.  

In the same letter, Putin praised the "new era" of relations between China and Russia and highlighted the growing economic and energy ties between the two countries. 

According to Chinese state media, Xi said that the pair met at the Opening Ceremony at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at which they promised they'd meet eight years later in Beijing, and that he hopes their meeting will "inject more vitality into China-Russia relations."

China's President is expected to host a series of bilateral meetings Friday and a banquet for dignitaries attending the Winter Games -- including United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, according to Beijing.

55 min ago

Ukrainian bobsledder Lydia Gunko says Russia military tensions have weighed on her preparations

From CNN's Ben Morse, Selina Wang and Sandi Sidhu

The Games are a big moment for Lydia Gunko, Ukraine's first female bobsledder at the Winter Olympics — one of the new sports being debuted in Beijing.

This competition is "extremely important ... for the development of this sport in Ukraine," Gunko told CNN, adding she hopes her appearance will have an impact back home.

But looming over her debut is the stand-off between Ukraine and Russia, with tensions high after thousands of Russian troops moved to the border between the two nations.

Ukrainians warned to avoid Russians: Ukraine's sports minister has already said its athletes should stay away from their Russian rivals — who, like in Tokyo 2020, are competing under the ROC banner again because of a doping scandal — at the Games, and that Ukrainian athletes have been briefed on how to behave in case of "provocations."

Gunko, 28, said she will follow the guidance, adding the conflict has weighed on her mentally ahead of the Games.

"We are clearly not friends with the Russian athletes," Gunko told CNN. "We have to train and perform with them but because their country wants to violate our integrity, we cannot have easy contact with them."

She added: "You try to distance yourself from all of this during competition and training. Of course, in real life, you can't isolate yourself because many friends and acquaintances suffered from Russia's actions."

Read the full story:

Ukrainian athletes prepare for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics under shadow of Russia tensions
1 hr 12 min ago

China's Olympic bubble is arguably the most ambitious quarantine ever undertaken

A "Closed loop, No Entry" sign is seen in the stands at the Big Air course ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Ski Jumping Centre on January 31.
A "Closed loop, No Entry" sign is seen in the stands at the Big Air course ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Ski Jumping Centre on January 31.  (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Having been largely sealed off from the world for two years, Beijing is now welcoming the arrival of thousands of foreign Olympians, officials, journalists and support staff — including from countries where the highly transmissible Omicron variant is raging.

Whether Chinese authorities can keep the Games Covid-safe is the ultimate test of China's zero-Covid strategy.

To limit the spread, it is sealing the entire Games inside what authorities have called a "closed loop system" — a bubble completely cut off from the rest of the city.

Here's how it works: The Beijing bubble is welcoming an estimated 11,000 people from around the world — and they will be shuttling through three competition zones up to 111 miles (180 kilometers) apart.

Securing the bubble will require massive manpower, meticulous planning, pervasive surveillance and rigorous government enforcement.

The separation: Participants will be confined to the "closed loop" and they will compete, work, eat and sleep without making any contact with the wider Chinese population.

The "closed loop" consists of a series of stadiums, conference centers and more than 70 hotels, with those in downtown Beijing fenced off and closely guarded by police; it even has its own transportation system, with 4,000 vehicles dedicated to moving participants from place to place.

The three zones are linked by high-speed train and highways. To maintain the separation, even the train cars are divided, and the closed-loop buses are given specially marked lanes. Drivers not part of the Olympics who cross into these lanes will be fined.

Athletes, staff and volunteers inside the closed loop will also be separated from spectators, who have their own transport and entrance to the events. 

Inside the bubble: Anyone entering the bubble must be fully vaccinated, or face an additional 21-day quarantine upon arrival in Beijing before being allowed in.

They must also use an app to upload their body temperature and answer questions about their health status every day.

Participants will be tested for Covid every day and must wear face masks at all times.

1 hr 37 min ago

White House lit up red, white and blue to cheer on Team USA

The White House was lit up in red, white and blue — the colors of the American flag — on Thursday night, in support of American athletes competing at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

"Go Team USA!" a tweet from the White House's official account read.

Though the US sent its athletic teams to the Games, it decided not to send any government officials to attend as part of a diplomatic boycott, protesting alleged human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims in China's Xinjiang region.

The decision was met with furious warnings of retaliation from China, which denies the allegations. Several other countries, including Canada and Australia, have also joined the diplomatic boycott.

2 hr 19 min ago

North Korea's Kim Jong Un hails Winter Olympics as sign China is "vigorously advancing"

From CNN’s Yoonjung Seo and Taylor Barnes

In a message to Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hailed the event as proof that “no difficulty and challenge can ever prevent the Chinese people from vigorously advancing.”

The message, published in North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), also called Beijing’s hosting of the event amid a global health crisis and “unprecedented severe circumstances” a “great victory won by socialist China.”

Kim called the Olympics “a festival common to the peoples and sportspersons of all countries in the world aspiring after peace, friendship and solidarity.”

2 hr 36 min ago

China sets a world record in figure skating pairs event

China's Wenjing Sui and Cong Han compete in the figure skating team pairs short program on Friday.
China's Wenjing Sui and Cong Han compete in the figure skating team pairs short program on Friday. (Alexander Vilf/Sputnik/AP)

A world record was set Friday in the figure skating team event — and it came from the host nation.

China dazzled in the third segment of Friday's session: pairs skating. Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, skating to music from the movie "Mission Impossible 2," set a short program world record score of 82.83 points.

After three segments of the total eight, the United States leads with 28 points. The ROC (Russian Olympic Committee) has 26 points, while China is in third with 21 points. The team event is scheduled to conclude Monday.

To start off the team event Friday, American men’s figure skater Nathan Chen put the US in the lead with his performance in the men’s single short skate portion of the program. Chen, a three-time world champion at just 22 years old, notched a personal best of 111.71 to give Team USA 10 points.

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue extended Team USA’s lead, adding 10 points for their top performance in the ice dance rhythm dance portion of the team competition.

2 hr 57 min ago

Where are the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics venues?

The National Stadium is lit up in Beijing on Wednesday, two days before it hosts the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.
The National Stadium is lit up in Beijing on Wednesday, two days before it hosts the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics. (Kyodo News/Getty Images)

While the Chinese capital, Beijing, is the official host city of the Games, venues are spread across three areas.

The capital is home to the Beijing National Stadium, commonly referred to as The Bird's Nest, and will host the opening and closing ceremonies and skating events.

Yanqing — a mountainous district 75 kilometers (about 47 miles) northwest of Beijing — is  the site of the alpine skiing and sliding events.

And Zhangjiakou is a Nordic skiing and snowboarding destination a further 100 kilometers (about 62 miles) beyond Yanqing.

Of the 13 venues hosting events, one — the National Speed Skating Oval — has been newly built in Beijing, while existing venues have also been renovated for the Games.

Each of the three zones has its own Olympic Village, while all three are connected by a newly built, high-speed, intercity railway.

It's an ambitious system designed to keep the Olympics completely separate from the rest of the mostly Covid-free Chinese population.

3 hr 28 min ago

Can sports overcome the controversy of Beijing 2022?

From CNN's Nectar Gan in Beijing

The ice rinks have been smoothed out, the brown mountain slopes draped with artificial snow. The Olympic flame is on its final journey to the heart of Beijing, ready to light up the night sky.

Defying a raging pandemic and months of international controversy, the 2022 Winter Olympics will officially open as scheduled in the Chinese capital tonight.

Sealed off from its host city by a labyrinth of high fences, thermal gates and facial-recognition cameras, this is an Olympics like no other.

Politics, protests and Covid protocols have become an unavoidable part of the build-up to these Games, and if anything, events taking place outside the sporting arena during the next two weeks will receive as much attention as actions on the ice and snow.

How China responds will be a major test for the country's leader Xi Jinping, who is gearing up for an unprecedented third term in power this fall.

"The world is turning its eyes to China, and China is ready," Xi said Thursday ahead of the opening ceremony.

For China's ruling Communist Party, the Games will offer a moment of national triumph, as Beijing becomes the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics. It is also the first major global event inside of China since the country shut its borders two years ago in the wake of the initial coronavirus outbreak.

But among the Chinese public, enthusiasm for the Winter Games pales in comparison with 2008, when residents gathered in their thousands across Beijing to watch the Summer Olympics opening ceremony on large public screens, eager to be a part of history. This year, few viewing parties are taking place in a capital subdued by heavy-handed snap lockdowns and other pandemic restrictions.

"I think the Games are going to be declared a great success by the Communist Party — whether it's gonna be perceived as such by other nations is another issue," said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a professor of political science at Hong Kong Baptist University.

Read the full story:

An Olympics like no other: Can sports overcome the controversy of Beijing 2022?
2 hr 28 min ago

Russia's Vladimir Putin arrives in Beijing for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping

From CNN’s Hannah Ritchie

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping pose during a meeting in Beijing on Friday.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping pose during a meeting in Beijing on Friday. (Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS/Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Beijing to begin talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping ahead of the Winter Olympics opening ceremony, Chinese state-run media outlet CGTN reported Friday.

The talks will be held in Beijing’s Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, a diplomatic complex in Beijing where state visits are held, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

The two leaders will discuss bilateral trade and "relevant international topics," Putin said in a letter published in Chinese state media on Thursday. 

On the schedule: During the high-level talks, Putin will be joined by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, President’s Aide Yury Ushakov, Minister of Energy Nikolai Shulginov and Igor Sechin, head of state energy company Rosneft, Ushakov told reporters on Wednesday. 

Putin and Xi will also have a one-on-one lunch, Ushakov said. In the evening, Putin is expected to attend the opening ceremony of the Games.

A critical meeting: Xi has not left China since the pandemic began, and this summit will be the first time he has met foreign counterparts face-to-face in more than 400 days.

The Xi-Putin meeting comes at a pivotal moment for both sides, as the massing of Russian troops at the country's border with Ukraine fuels fears of an imminent invasion — an event that would be sure to overshadow China's Olympic moment.