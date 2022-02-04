President Putin and President Xi begin bilateral talks in Beijing

Bilateral talks are underway in Beijing between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, according to Chinese state media.
In their first in-person meeting in over two years, the two leaders will discuss bilateral trade and key issues on “regional and global agendas,” according to a letter by Putin published Thursday by Xinhua News Agency, ahead of the meeting.
In the same letter, Putin praised the "new era" of relations between China and Russia and highlighted the growing economic and energy ties between the two countries.
According to Chinese state media, Xi said that the pair met at the Opening Ceremony at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at which they promised they'd meet eight years later in Beijing, and that he hopes their meeting will "inject more vitality into China-Russia relations."
China's President is expected to host a series of bilateral meetings Friday and a banquet for dignitaries attending the Winter Games -- including United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, according to Beijing.