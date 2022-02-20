Twenty years in the making, Great Britain wins gold in women's curling
Britain's Eve Muirhead led her team to win gold in the women's curling on Sunday, winning Team GB's first gold of the Winter Olympics.
It's also the first time GB has won gold in the curling since Rhona Martin skipped Britain to victory in Salt Lake City in 2002.
Japan took silver in their first ever Olympic final in the sport.
It was a rematch of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic bronze-medal game, which was won by Japan for its first curling medal.
Sweden won bronze in the event last night after defeating Switzerland.
The victory comes after Team GB picked up a silver in the men's curling — GB's first medal of the 2022 Winter Games — after falling short against Sweden on Saturday.
Mikaela Shiffrin's hopes of an Olympic medal are over
US skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin had her dreams of winning an Olympic medal dashed on Sunday, after Norway beat Team USA in the small final of the mixed team parallel.
Norway took the bronze in the final alpine event of the Winter Olympics, with the US in fourth.
The event tops an upsetting Olympics for Shiffrin, who on Thursday was left reeling from a third did-not-finish (DNF) at the Games.
She arrived at the Winter Olympics looking to win a third consecutive gold at a Games, but after crashing out of the alpine combined event, the 26-year-old suffered 60% of her career DNF's at the National Alpine Skiing Centre this month.
Shiffrin had already failed to finish in her favorite disciplines — the slalom and giant slalom — earlier in the Games, events that had reaped gold at Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018 respectively.
Going into the mixed team event and after her alpine combined upset, Shiffrin said: "It's really strange, but I'm not even afraid of that right now, and maybe it's because I don't have any emotional energy to give any more."
But it's not all bad for Shiffrin: By competing in the mixed team event, she became only the second woman to race all six alpine skiing events at the Winter Olympics.
Austria wins gold in the mixed team parallel slalom
Austria won gold in the mixed team parallel slalom on Sunday, beating Germany in the final alpine event of the Winter Olympics.
Katharina Truppe, Stefan Brennsteiner, Katharina Liensberger and Johannes Strolz of Austria became Olympic champions after winning the big final.
Germany's Lena Duerr, Julian Rauchfuss, Emma Aicher and Alexander Schmid took the silver.
Team Norway beat Team USA in the small final of the mixed team parallel, taking bronze.
USA took fourth place, ending US skier Mikaela Shiffrin's dreams of a medal after an upsetting Olympics.
The fight over bronze came down to a tie, with USA's Paula Moltzan and River Radamus winning their final runs but Norway's Fabian Wilkens Solheim and Thea Louise Stjernesund taking theirs.
The tie was decided onStjernesund's 24.32 pipping Moltzan's 24.72.
Mikaela Shiffrin becomes only second woman to compete in all six alpine skiing events
American Mikaela Shiffrin became only the second woman to compete in all six alpine skiing events at a single Winter Games.
The first woman to complete the feat was Slovakia's Petra Vlhova at the2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.
The US skier is competing in the mixed parallel slalom event for Team USA, alongside AJ Hurt, Paula Moltzan,��Tommy Ford, River Radamus, and Luke Winters.
The Americans won their first heat against Slovakia.
Shiffrin competed in all five alpine individual events plus the mixed team event. She raced her first Olympic downhill on Wednesday and the super-G on Feb. 11, after crashing out of the giant slalom, slalom and alpine combined.
What to expect from the Olympics closing ceremony
The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics come to a close on Sunday with a ceremony at the National Stadium in China's capital where the hosts will hand over to Milan-Cortina 2026.
What to expect based on previous ceremonies:
The closing ceremony is less formal than the opening ceremony, and the parade of nations will feature the athletes walking as a mixed group.
The founding country of Greece is the first flag to be featured, through to the conclusion of host country, China.
The Olympic flag will then be lowered, with the flag of the next host country Italy raised alongside the Chinese flag.
The Olympic flag will be passed to the mayors of the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina-D’Ampezzo, hosts of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach would then declare the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics closed and the Olympic flame will be extinguished.
The closing ceremony starts at 8 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET)
Norway leads the Winter Olympics medal table with a historic haul of golds
The most successful Winter Olympics team of all time is dominating the medal table in Beijing on the final weekend of action, with a record number of golds.
Norway leads the standings with a record 15 golds among 35 medals overall.
Germany is in second with 11 golds and 24 total medals.
Host China is in third with nine gold medals and 15 medals in total.
Team USA in in fourth with eight golds and 24 medals in total.
It's 9 a.m. in Beijing. Here's what's coming up on Day 16 of the 2022 Winter Olympics
The final day of the Winter Olympics brings a last chance for some athletes to medal. Here are the names and events to look out for on Sunday:
⛷️ Mikaela Shiffrin (still) has one more shot: High winds forced organizers to postpone Saturday's alpine mixed team parallel race until Sunday, the final day of the Winter Games. The decision meant some teams had to rearrange flights and accommodation, but all 15 nations entered in the competition are set to participate. The team event is the last chance for American Mikaela Shiffrin, alpine skiing's biggest star, to win a medal. One of the rare skiers who competes in all events of alpine skiing, Shiffrin has so far ended up with a ninth place in the super-G, 18th in the downhill, and three Did Not Finish results. Switzerland is the defending Olympic champion in this event. The Norwegians enter as the reigning world champions, and were also on the podium four years ago with bronze in PyeongChang.
🏒 Ice hockey final: Finland vs. ROC: One of the highlights of the final day is set to be the men's ice hockey final, where reigning Olympic champions Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) will try to defend the title against Finland. Russia have not retained the title since the glory days of the 'Big Red Machine' when a Unified Team won gold at the 1992 Albertville Winter Games, after the former Soviet Union took the honors at Calgary 1988 and Sarajevo 1984. Finland have made regular appearances on the podium, returning home with a medal from five of the previous seven Games, but are yet to reach the top step. Finland is the most successful hockey nation without an Olympic gold medal, with 10 silver or bronze medals between the men’s and women’s teams.
🥌 Curling: Can Great Britain's women go one better than the men? Twenty years after Rhona Martin skipped Britain to victory in Salt Lake City, the women's curlers are in the running to win gold in Beijing after Eve Muirhead led her team to the final. They hope to go one better than the men, who finished with silver after falling short against Sweden on Saturday. Team GB face Japan, who finished fourth in the standings, but upset Switzerland at the National Aquatics Centre to reach their first ever Olympic final in the sport. This happens to be a rematch of the 2018 Olympic bronze-medal game, which was won by Japan for its first curling medal. Britain had not picked up any medals at these Beijing Games until the men guaranteed themselves at least silver, ending concerns there would be no podium finish for the first time since 1992.
🛷 Germany goes for further glory in the bobsled: Germany is poised to win a ninth gold medal in 10 sliding events. A four-man bobsled driven by Francesco Friedrich leads Johannes Lochner’s four-man sled by 0.03 seconds after the first two of four runs, which is a closer battle than anticipated. Friedrich, bidding to become the first driver to win two- and four-man gold at multiple Olympics, won 14 consecutive international four-man races up until a runner-up at the last World Cup. Starting in 2017, Friedrich has won the last five Olympic or world championships four-man titles.
Catch up: Here's what happened at the Winter Games on Saturday
Saturday — the penultimate day of the Winter Olympics — was a busy day in Beijing, with more medals and a place in Olympic history for Elana Meyers Taylor.
Here's a recap of the biggest Olympic moments that happened on Saturday:
🛷 US bobsledder makes history: USA's Elana Meyers Taylor extended her medal record, in possibly her last race, grabbing bronze for the fifth medal of her Olympic career (the most by any women’s bobsledder at the Olympics). In the process, the American bobsledder also became the most decorated Black athlete in Winter Olympics history. Before leaving China, Meyers Taylor will serve as Team USA’s flag bearer during the closing ceremony. She had initially been set to walk alongside curler John Schuster as a flag bearer at the Parade of Nations during the opening ceremony, but had to drop out after testing positive for Covid.
⛸️ Chinese figure skaters put host nation ahead of US on medals: China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong captured the Olympic gold medal that eluded them by a razor-thin margin four years ago, this time winning the pairs figure skating program by nearly as narrow an edge. The duo finished with a world record total score of 239.88, while silver went to Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov. TheROC also won bronze. Wenjing and Cong's win gave China its ninth gold medal at these Beijing Games, nearly double its previous Winter Games best of five, and put it ahead of the US on the medal table. The host's current tally of 15 medals in total is their best in Winter Olympics history.
🥈US figure skaters' medal appeal dismissed: The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed the appeal filed by Team USA figure skaters for a ruling that would have awarded them the Olympic team event silver medal from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) before the conclusion of Sunday's closing ceremony. Team USA finished second in the figure skating team event on Feb. 7. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) claimed gold with Kamila Valieva becoming the first-ever woman to land a quadruple jump in an Olympic competition. However, the next day, Valieva was notified she had tested positive for a banned substance in December. As a result, the medal ceremony was postponed. The IOC later said it would “not be appropriate” for the medal ceremony to take place at the Beijing Games until Valieva’s case had concluded.
📺 Most watched Winter Olympics in history: Two billion viewers worldwide have tuned into the Beijing 2022 Olympics, making it the most-watched Winter Games ever, a Chinese official said on Saturday. The 2008 Beijing Summer Games saw the largest TV audience for an Olympics on record, with 4.7 billion viewers, according to Guinness World Records.
Here's who won gold on Saturday at the Beijing Winter Games
There were seven gold medals up for grabs on Saturday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Here's a breakdown of who took home gold for their delegations on day 15 of the Games.
Bobsleigh
Germany’s Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi captured gold in the two-woman bobsleigh.
Cross-country skiing
Men's 50km Mass Start Free: Russian Alexander Bolshunov won his third gold medal at Beijing 2022 as he claimed victory in the men's cross-country skiing mass start for the ROC.
Curling
Sweden won gold in men’s curling after defeating Great Britain 5-4 in an extra end on Saturday — as Niklas Edin and Sweden finally became Olympic champions.
Figure skating
Chinese pair skaters Sui Wenjing and Han Cong won gold in pairs figure skating with a world record total score of 239.88.
Freestyle skiing
New Zealand freeskier Nico Porteous won gold at the men's halfpipe, following a difficult final filled with painful falls and poor weather conditions.
Speed skating
Belgium's Bart Swings won gold in speed skating on Saturday, finishing first in the men's mass start final. It was Belgium's first gold medal at a Winter Olympics in 74 years.
Dutch skater Irene Schouten won gold in the women's mass start.
