5 min ago

American Elana Meyers Taylor becomes most decorated Black athlete in Winter Olympics history

From CNN's Homero DeLaFuente

American bobsledders Elana Meyers Taylor, left, and Sylvia Hoffman pose with their medals during the flower ceremony for the two-woman event on February 19.
American bobsledders Elana Meyers Taylor, left, and Sylvia Hoffman pose with their medals during the flower ceremony for the two-woman event on February 19. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

American bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor became the most decorated Black athlete in Winter Olympics history after she won the bronze medal in the two-woman bobsleigh on Saturday.

The medal is the fifth for Meyers Taylor, who passed Shani Davis’ four medals. The 37-year-old also is now the most decorated woman Olympic bobsledder of all time.

When asked about passing Davis’ record, Meyers Taylor said:

“That is overwhelming. It's so crazy to hear that stat and to know that I'm part of a legacy that's bigger than me. Hopefully, it just encourages more and more Black athletes to come out to winter sports — and not just Black athletes, winter sports for everybody," she said.

“We want everybody to come out regardless of the color of your skin. We want winter sports to be for everybody, regardless of race, regardless of socio-economic class. I think the more diversity we have, the stronger our sport can be. So hopefully this is just the start of more and more people coming out and trying winter sports,” she added.

The four-time Olympian is a three-time silver medal winner (at Sochi 2014, PyeongChang 2018, Beijing 2022) and a two-time bronze medalist (at 2010 Vancouver and Beijing 2022). 

Meyers Taylor, who nearly missed the Olympic Games after testing positive for Covid-19 upon her arrival, hinted this would likely be her last Olympics.

“I'm going to take some time to really think about this. It's going to be really hard to top this Olympics. Two medals and now closing it out with flag bearer, it's going to be really, really hard to top that,” she said. 

She will conclude the Beijing Winter Olympics as the flag bearer for the US at the closing ceremony Sunday.

1 hr 57 min ago

Here's who won gold medals at Beijing 2022 on Saturday

From CNN Sports Staff

There were seven gold medals up for grabs on Saturday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here's a breakdown of who took home gold for their delegations on day 15 of the Games.

Bobsleigh

  • Two-woman: Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi, Germany

Cross-Country Skiing

  • Men's 50km Mass Start Free: Alexander Bolshunov, Team ROC

Curling

  • Men's: Sweden

Figure Skating

  • Pair Skating-Free Skating: Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, China

Freestyle Skiing

  • Men's Freeski Halfpipe: Nico Porteous, New Zealand

Speed Skating

  • Men's Mass Start: Bart Swings, Belgium
  • Women's Mass Start: Irene Schouten, Netherlands

Read more stories from this year's Winter Olympics here.

52 min ago

US figure skaters' appeal to have team event silver medal awarded is dismissed

From CNN's Wayne Sterling

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed the appeal filed by Team USA figure skaters that sought a ruling that would have awarded them the Olympic team event silver medal from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) before the conclusion of Sunday's closing ceremony.

"The decision of the IOC Executive Board of 14 February 2022 not to hold the medal ceremony for the figure skating team event during the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 stands," CAS said in a statement.

Team USA finished second in the figure skating team event on Feb. 7. The Russian Olympic Committee claimed the gold with Kamila Valieva becoming the first-ever woman to land a quadruple jump in an Olympic competition.

Japan claimed the bronze. However, the next day, Valieva was notified she had tested positive for a banned substance before the games started in December. 

As a result, the medal ceremony was postponed. The IOC later said it would “not be appropriate” for the medal ceremony to take place at the Beijing Games until Valieva’s case had concluded.

The 15-year-old finished in fourth place in the women's individual figure skating event on Thursday, leaving the ice in tears after falling and faltering during jumps in her routine, despite having previously been the favorite to take gold.

2 hr 11 min ago

Germany wins gold in 2-woman bobsleigh event and US takes bronze 

From CNN's Homero DeLaFuente

Germany’s Laura Nolte captured the gold medal in the two-woman bobsleigh at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday. 

Nolte, along with brake woman Deborah Levi, finished with a cumulative time of 4:03.96 to become the youngest female Olympic medalist in the sport. Nolte was a 2016 Winter Youth Olympic Games gold medalist.

"I can't believe it. I have no words," Nolte said, before bursting into laughter. "I had one mistake at the bottom, but I knew when we came out of the (corner) 6 that we won."

Levi added: "I don't know how to describe it. It's been two long days, crazy emotions, nervous, afraid, also very excited. I think we can sleep very well this day."

Meanwhile, fellow countrywoman Mariama Jamanka, the gold medalist at the PyeongChang Games, and her partner Alexandra Burghardt placed second with a cumulative time of 4:04.73 to win the silver medal. 

Meanwhile, American bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, along with brake woman Sylvia Hoffman, finished in third with a cumulative time of 4:05.48 for the bronze medal. Meyers Taylor caps her Olympic career with a fifth Olympic medal.

2 hr 46 min ago

China wins gold in pairs figure skating

From CNN's Wayne Sterling

Chinese skating duo Sui Wenjing and Han Cong pose during the medal ceremony following the pairs free skating event on February 19.
Chinese skating duo Sui Wenjing and Han Cong pose during the medal ceremony following the pairs free skating event on February 19. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Chinese pair skaters Sui Wenjing and Han Cong won gold in pairs figure skating at the 2022 Beijing Games on Saturday.

The duo finished with a world record total score of 239.88 - 84.41 for short program and 155.47 for free skating and captured their first-ever Olympic gold. The pair skated to the song "Bridge Over Troubled Water."

Sui and Han, who are the first Chinese figure skaters to win gold in the pairs event since the 2010 Vancouver Games, won silver in this event at the 2018 PyeongChang Games.

They become the third pair skating team to win Olympic Games gold on home ice following Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov of Russia at Sochi 2014 and Maxi Herber and Ernst Baier of Germany at Garmisch-Partenkirchen in 1936.

Since the beginning of the 2015-16 season, Sui and Han have finished on the podium at every international competition they have competed in.

This is China's ninth gold medal and 15th overall at the Games.

The silver medal went to Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov who finished with a total score of 239.25.

Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov of the ROC picked up the bronze after finishing with a 237.71 total score.

3 hr 44 min ago

Eating your way to Olympic success

From CNN's Ben Church

Few things are as important to an elite athlete as their diet.

And as the Winter Olympics comes to an end, a new cookbook provides a glimpse into what makes top athletes tick.

The Winning Recipes cookbook is the idea of the Purple Project, an organization that looks to support domestic abuse survivors.

Retired Winter Olympian Noah Hoffman says he was honored to take part in the project and revealed some astonishing secrets about his diet as an endurance athlete.

"There was a time in my early 20s, when I was still growing, that I was eating at least 8,000 calories a day. It's an incredible amount of food," he said, before remembering some of the tricks he used to boost the calorie intake. "So you cook a whole box of pasta and you eat it all in one sitting for lunch. It's just astounding."

Read more about the initiative here.

4 hr 12 min ago

US figure skaters appeal to have team event silver medal awarded

From CNN's Wayne Sterling

Team USA figure skaters pose for photos during the flower ceremony for the team event on February 7.
Team USA figure skaters pose for photos during the flower ceremony for the team event on February 7. (Liu Xiao/Xinhua/Getty Images)

Figure skaters from Team USA have filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) seeking to be awarded the Olympic team event silver medal from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) before the conclusion of Sunday’s closing ceremony at the Winter Olympics, CAS told CNN on Saturday.

CAS said a hearing on the matter was taking place and “it is anticipated that the decision will be issued late in the evening on Feb. 19, Beijing time.

Here's some background: Team USA finished second in the figure skating team event on Feb. 7, and Japan claimed bronze.

The Russian Olympic Committee claimed the gold with 15-year-old Kamila Valieva becoming the first woman to land a quadruple jump in an Olympic competition.

However, the next day, Valieva was notified she had tested positive for a banned substance before the games started in December. As a result, the medal ceremony was postponed.

The IOC later said it would “not be appropriate” for the medal ceremony to take place at the Beijing Games until Valieva’s case had concluded. Attorneys for the US figure skaters sent a letter to IOC president Thomas Bach notifying the IOC of the appeal, US Figure Skating spokesperson Michael Terry said. When asked if the IOC had received the letter, the organization said it “will not comment on an ongoing procedure.”

In a statement to CNN, US Figure Skating executive director Ramsey Baker said, “We stand with and fully support our athletes as they courageously seek to be given the recognition that they have earned."

"Having a medal ceremony at an Olympic Games is not something that can be replicated anywhere else, and they should be celebrated in front of the world before leaving Beijing," Baker said.

5 hr 23 min ago

Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang orders probe of Olympian wearing Chinese team uniform 

From CNN's Wayne Chang and Lizzy Yee in Hong Kong

Taiwan's Huang Yu-Ting reacts after skating in the 1,000m speed skating event on February 17.
Taiwan's Huang Yu-Ting reacts after skating in the 1,000m speed skating event on February 17. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Taiwan’s Premier Su Tseng-chang has ordered an investigation into a Taiwan speed skating Olympian over her alleged “misconduct” of wearing the Chinese team uniform early this month and her subsequent “inappropriate” remarks, according to Taiwan’s state-run Central News Agency (CNA).

Huang Yu-Ting, who represents Taiwan in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, attracted fury on social media for wearing the Chinese team uniform during a practice session, as seen on a video she posted – and later took down – on her Instagram account.  

“Huang’s donning of the Chinese team uniform and her subsequent remarks do not meet people’s expectations of national team athletes,” CNA reported, citing Taiwanese Executive Yuan spokesperson Lo Ping-Cheng. “Athletes on the national team…should not engage in any controversial acts that would tarnish national honor.”

Premier Su has asked the Ministry of Education and the Sports Administration to probe Huang’s misconducts, and draw up rules of conducts for national team athletes to follow in the future.

At the time, Huang said the uniform was given to her by a “good Chinese skater friend” with whom she trained in Germany. 

“Sports belong to sports. In sports we know no nations,” Huang wrote on her Facebook.

Netizens responded by calling her “ignorant” in response to her post.  

“Give your [Taiwan] uniform to the Chinese national team, whom you call ‘good friends off the circuit’ and make them take a video and upload it. Then you’ll know if they are as clueless as you are,” a social media user who went by the name Wu Tzu-Yun responded on Facebook.  

On Thursday after she finished competing, Huang took to Facebook and wrote in a sarcastic tone “all the haters please leave a comment below. Those who [are] support[ing] me, please don’t leave a comment, just like the post.” The post attracted approximately 2,900 angry emojis. 

Here's some background: Taiwan is diplomatically boycotting the Beijing 2022 Games. Taiwan and mainland China have been separately governed since the Nationalists retreated to Taiwan at the end of the Chinese civil war more than 70 years ago. 

Taiwan is now a flourishing democracy but the mainland’s ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) continues to view the island as an inseparable part of its territory -- despite having never controlled it.

Today, relations between Taipei and Beijing are at their lowest point in decades. Earlier this month, China’s military sent a record number of warplanes into the air around Taiwan.

6 hr 45 min ago

Sweden defeats Great Britain to win men’s curling gold

From CNN's Wayne Sterling

Team Sweden celebrates their win in the men's curling final match between Britain and Sweden on Saturday.
Team Sweden celebrates their win in the men's curling final match between Britain and Sweden on Saturday. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Sweden won gold in men’s curling after defeating Great Britain 5-4 in an extra end on Saturday -- as Niklas Edin and Sweden finally became Olympic champions. 

It has been a steady creep to the top for Sweden, who won silver at the 2018 PyeongChang Games, bronze at the 2014 Sochi Games and finished fourth at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

"It feels so crazy, I almost had to ask someone before I came here, 'We have won, right?'" Sweden's Niklas Edin said.

"Very tight games and a lot of emotions out there. We felt that we played good enough and that we’re worthy champions but it still felt completely insane and when it actually happens it is hard to understand."

Meanwhile, Team GB picked up a silver to claim the nation’s first medal of the 2022 Winter Games. On Friday, Canada beat the US 8-5 to earn the bronze.