Home favorite Eileen Gu will attempt to make Winter Olympics history on Friday as the 18-year-old freeskier goes for a third medal at the Beijing Games.
Here's the pick of what's coming up today:
⛷️History in the making? China's superstar Eileen Gu is the favorite heading into the women’s freeski halfpipe final after topping the leaderboard in qualifying. Gu has already won gold in the big air event and silver in slopestyle at the Beijing Games. If she finishes on the podium, she will become the first athlete to win three medals in three different freestyle skiing disciplines. But she'll face tough competition from Canada’s Rachael Karker and Estonia's Kelly Sildaru.
🥇Olympic champion eyes another gold: Canada's defending Olympic champion Brady Leman aims to retain the men’s ski cross title he won in Pyeongchang four years ago. The 35-year-old is competing in his fourth — and perhaps final — Olympics. Fellow Canadians Kevin Drury and Reece Howden are also medal contenders, along with France’s Jean Federic Capuis and Swiss skiers Ryan Regez and Marc Bischofberger.
⛸️ Dash for gold: Dutchman Thomas Krol will attempt the race of his life as he competes for the top title in the men’s 1,000 meters speed skating event. The 29-year-old has the season's best time of 1 minute 6.44 seconds and tops the World Cup rankings. He faces China’s Ning Zhongyan, who has the second best time this season.
🏒Battle on ice: It's down to the last four teams in the men’s ice hockey tournament following the surprise elimination of favorites Team USA and Canada. Slovakia face off against Finland in today's first semi-final, followed by the ROC vs. Sweden for a place in the final.