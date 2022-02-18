World
Live Updates

Day 14 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

By Rhea Mogul and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 11:23 p.m. ET, February 17, 2022
14 min ago

"It has changed my life forever": Eileen Gu on historic Olympic Games

China's Eileen Gu made Winter Olympics history on Friday by winning her third freeski medal.
China's Eileen Gu made Winter Olympics history on Friday by winning her third freeski medal.

China's Eileen Gu said the Olympics had "changed her life forever" following her history-making win on Friday in the women's freeski halfpipe.

Gu took gold with a score of 95.25 to become the first athlete to win three medals in three different freestyle skiing disciplines at a single Games. It comes after she won gold in the big air last week and silver in freeski slopestyle on Tuesday.

"It has been two straight weeks of the most intense highs and lows I've ever experienced in my life," Gu said Friday after her victory.

"It has changed my life forever. The second I landed the last 16 in big air I knew my life was never going to be the same. Even then I would have never imagined that I'd walk away with another silver and another gold."

Gu, 18, has been one of the biggest stars of the Beijing Games and her face is plastered across Chinese cities on advertisement boards and magazine covers.

She said she hoped to use her newfound fame to make her sport more popular.

"I'm so honored to be here and I'm even more honored by this platform that I've been given to be able to spread this message and inspire young girls through my own passion for the sport, and to be able hopefully spread the sport to people that might not have heard of it before," she said.
28 min ago

IOC president says he was "disturbed" watching Kamila Valieva's performance

From CNN's Angus Watson and Selina Wang

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said he was “very, very disturbed” while watching Russian teen Kamila Valieva’s final performance in women's figure skating at the Beijing Games on Thursday.

Valieva placed fourth in the final after falling numerous times during her free skate routine. She had been the clear favorite to win after coming out on top of Tuesday's short program.

"I was very, very disturbed yesterday when I watched the competition on TV ... how high the pressure on her must have been… this pressure is beyond my imagination, in particular for a girl of 15 years old," Bach told reporters at a news conference on Friday. "To see her struggling on the ice, seeing how she tries to compose herself again. How she tries to finish her program."

Bach acknowledged that Valieva was under great pressure to perform after she was cleared to skate despite testing positive for a banned substance.

"You could ... in every movement in the body language…you could feel that this is an immense, immense mental stress and maybe she would've preferred just to leave the ice. And try to leave this story behind her," Bach said.

Coaches in the spotlight: Bach said he did not have “"much confidence in the closest entourage of Kamila," adding he noticed “how she was received by her closest entourage with what appeared to be a tremendous coldness, it was chilling to see this.”

"Rather than giving her comfort. Rather than to try to help her ... you could feel this chilling," he said.
1 hr 4 min ago

Kamila Valieva drug case puts spotlight on adults around teen figure skater

From CNN's Selina Wang, Sandi Sidhu, Teele Rebane and Helen Regan

Russian figure skater Kamila Valiyeva and her coach Eteri Tutberidze are seen after the performance in the women's free skating program on Feb. 17.
Russian figure skater Kamila Valiyeva and her coach Eteri Tutberidze are seen after the performance in the women's free skating program on Feb. 17.

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva placed fourth in the women's figure skating final at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday, capping off more than a week of controversy after the teen was cleared to skate despite testing positive for a banned substance.

Valieva was tipped for gold in the event but fell numerous times during her free skate routine. Standing by the 15-year-old was her coach, on whom the spotlight now falls.

Coach in the spotlight: At the center of the controversy — and the Russian skating world — is Valieva's coach, Eteri Tutberidze.

Frequently called the most powerful woman in figure skating, Tutberidze is the driving force behind Russia's dominance in the sport. Her studio in Moscow attracts the best female figure skaters from around Russia, who are trained from an early age to break records and perform dazzlingly complex jumps, multiple coaches and skaters told CNN.

Valieva made history last week by becoming the first woman to land a quad at the Olympics, and recent female Russian skaters have been known for pushing boundaries on the tricks they can do, from triple axels to triple flips and other difficult combinations.

"We are absolutely sure that Kamila is innocent and clean," Tutberidze told Russian TV last week.

Tutberidze is also infamous for her brutal training regimens: In a December interview with Russian TV, she said her skaters train 12 hours a day, saying they can "always do more, demand more from yourself."

The coach has trained a string of Olympic medalists, but scrutiny has also been cast on how her best protégées have had short-lived careers.

CNN has reached out to the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) for comment from Tutberidze and ROC team doctor Filipp Shvetsky on the points raised in this story but has not received a response.

1 hr 30 min ago

How Eileen Gu made Winter Olympics history

China's Eileen Gu wins gold in the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe final run on Friday.
China's Eileen Gu wins gold in the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe final run on Friday.

China's Eileen Gu won gold in the women's freeski halfpipe final on Friday — and it wasn't even close.

On a windy day at the Genting Snow Park, Gu posted a best score of 95.25, a full 4.5 points ahead of her nearest challenger, Canada's Cassie Sharpe in silver.

The win means Gu is the first athlete to win three medals in three different freestyle skiing disciplines at a single Games. An emotional Gu embraced her competitors as they posed for photos after the event.

Face of the Games: The Beijing 2022 Olympics have been a breakthrough moment for Gu as she became one of the biggest stars of the Games.

She took gold in the big air event last week and added silver in the freeski slopstyle event on Tuesday. Friday's gold medal will only help strengthen the Gu legend.

The American-born skier, born to a Chinese mother and American father, chose to represent China in 2019, and has seen her star soar since the start of what is a home Winter Olympics for her.

Her face is plastered across Chinese cities on advertisement boards and magazine covers and featured in promotional videos ahead of the Olympics showing Gu performing tricks midair and running on the Great Wall.

1 hr 33 min ago

BREAKING NEWS: China's Eileen Gu wins gold in freeski halfpipe to make Olympic history

China's Eileen Gu wins gold in the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe final run on Friday.
China's Eileen Gu wins gold in the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe final run on Friday.

China's Eileen Gu has just clinched her second gold medal of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics with one run still to go in the women's freeski halfpipe final.

The 18-year-old sensation becomes the first freeskier to win three medals in a single Games.

Last week, Gu topped the podium in the big air event and then added a silver to her collection in Tuesday's slopestyle final.

Canada's Cassie Sharpe claimed silver with a best score of 90.75, with her teammate Rachael Karker taking bronze.

2 hr 2 min ago

With one run to go, China's Eileen Gu is dominating the women's freeski halfpipe final

China's Eileen Gu reacts after watching her score as she competes in the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe final run on Friday.
China's Eileen Gu reacts after watching her score as she competes in the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe final run on Friday.

Eileen Gu posted a huge second run best score of 95.25 to extend her lead at the top of the leaderboard in the women's freeski halfpipe final.

Canada's Cassie Sharpe is in the silver medal position with a second round run of 90, and her compatriot Rachael Karker is in third.

2 hr 29 min ago

Eileen Gu leads the pack after first run of freeski halfpipe final

China's Eileen Gu competes in the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe final run on Friday.
China's Eileen Gu competes in the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe final run on Friday.

China's superstar Eileen Gu completed her first run in the women's freeski halfpipe with a score of 93.25 — placing her in first place.

Canada's Cassie Sharpe is in second with 89 points, followed by teammate Rachael Karker, with 87.75.

2 hr 51 min ago

Ukrainian bobsledder Lidiia Hunko provisionally suspended over doping violation

Ukrainian bobsledder Lidiia Hunko.
Ukrainian bobsledder Lidiia Hunko.

Ukrainian bobsledder Lidiia Hunko has been provisionally suspended from competing at the Beijing Games after she tested positive for a banned substance, a statement from the International Testing Agency (ITA) said Thursday.

Hunko returned a positive sample for the anabolic steroid dehydrochloromethyl-testosterone, which is on the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) prohibited list, the statement said.

The sample was collected on Feb. 14. Hunko competed in the monobob the day before, finishing 20th.

Hunko has been informed of the case and has been provisionally suspended until a resolution is met in line with rules set by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and WADA, according to the statement.

Hunko has the right to challenge the provisional suspension before the Court of Arbitration for Sport and also has the right to request analysis of the B-sample, the ITA said.

Doping controversy: Hunko is the third athlete to receive a doping violation inside the “closed loop” system at the Winter Olympics. Ukrainian skier Valentyna Kaminska received a provisional suspension from the ITA Thursday after she tested positive for three banned substances. Iranian alpine skier Hossein Savah-Shemshaki also received a provisional suspension for testing positive for a banned anabolic androgenic steroid. 

But the most talked about doping case involves the 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, who was allowed to continue competing despite her positive test provided in December.

Valieva fell multiple times in Thursday's free skate program and finished fourth.

The IOC has made it clear that Valieva — and the people surrounding her — will continue to be investigated long after the closing ceremony.

3 hr 37 min ago

It's 9 a.m. in Beijing. Here's what’s coming up on Day 14 of the Winter Olympics

Home favorite Eileen Gu will attempt to make Winter Olympics history on Friday as the 18-year-old freeskier goes for a third medal at the Beijing Games.

Here's the pick of what's coming up today:

 ⛷️History in the making? China's superstar Eileen Gu is the favorite heading into the women’s freeski halfpipe final after topping the leaderboard in qualifying. Gu has already won gold in the big air event and silver in slopestyle at the Beijing Games. If she finishes on the podium, she will become the first athlete to win three medals in three different freestyle skiing disciplines. But she'll face tough competition from Canada’s Rachael Karker and Estonia's Kelly Sildaru.

🥇Olympic champion eyes another gold: Canada's defending Olympic champion Brady Leman aims to retain the men’s ski cross title he won in Pyeongchang four years ago. The 35-year-old is competing in his fourth — and perhaps final — Olympics. Fellow Canadians Kevin Drury and Reece Howden are also medal contenders, along with France’s Jean Federic Capuis and Swiss skiers Ryan Regez and Marc Bischofberger.

⛸️ Dash for gold: Dutchman Thomas Krol will attempt the race of his life as he competes for the top title in the men’s 1,000 meters speed skating event. The 29-year-old has the season's best time of 1 minute 6.44 seconds and tops the World Cup rankings. He faces China’s Ning Zhongyan, who has the second best time this season.

🏒Battle on ice: It's down to the last four teams in the men’s ice hockey tournament following the surprise elimination of favorites Team USA and Canada. Slovakia face off against Finland in today's first semi-final, followed by the ROC vs. Sweden for a place in the final.