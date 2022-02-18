"It has changed my life forever": Eileen Gu on historic Olympic Games

China's Eileen Gu made Winter Olympics history on Friday by winning her third freeski medal. (Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images)

China's Eileen Gu said the Olympics had "changed her life forever" following her history-making win on Friday in the women's freeski halfpipe.

Gu took gold with a score of 95.25 to become the first athlete to win three medals in three different freestyle skiing disciplines at a single Games. It comes after she won gold in the big air last week and silver in freeski slopestyle on Tuesday.

"It has been two straight weeks of the most intense highs and lows I've ever experienced in my life," Gu said Friday after her victory.

"It has changed my life forever. The second I landed the last 16 in big air I knew my life was never going to be the same. Even then I would have never imagined that I'd walk away with another silver and another gold."

Gu, 18, has been one of the biggest stars of the Beijing Games and her face is plastered across Chinese cities on advertisement boards and magazine covers.

She said she hoped to use her newfound fame to make her sport more popular.