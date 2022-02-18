Those responsible in Kamila Valieva's doping case will face "very strong measures," says IOC president

IOC President Thomas Bach talks to the media during a news conference on Friday. (Alexander Vilf/Sputnik/AP)

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach criticized teen Russian skater Kamila Valieva's entourage Friday, saying those responsible for her doping scandal will face "very strong measures."

Bach said he was "very concerned" for the teenager's wellbeing after her performance in the women's single skating event in Beijing on Thursday.

Valieva was tipped for gold in the event but fell numerous times during her free skate routine and placed fourth.

Sharing his past experiences, Bach said “doping very rarely happens alone by athletes,” adding he hopes competitors will speak up at hearings, and through tools like IOC hotlines.

“Now, the enquiry into the entourage who is responsible to protect her, this has to follow,” Bach said.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Sunday they will investigate Valieva's entourage.