Live Updates

Day 14 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

By Aditi Sangal, Ben Morse, Ben Church, Rhea Mogul, Adam Renton and Patrick Sung, CNN

Updated 8:02 AM ET, Fri February 18, 2022
5 hr 6 min ago

Those responsible in Kamila Valieva's doping case will face "very strong measures," says IOC president

IOC President Thomas Bach talks to the media during a news conference on Friday.
IOC President Thomas Bach talks to the media during a news conference on Friday. (Alexander Vilf/Sputnik/AP)

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach criticized teen Russian skater Kamila Valieva's entourage Friday, saying those responsible for her doping scandal will face "very strong measures."

Bach said he was "very concerned" for the teenager's wellbeing after her performance in the women's single skating event in Beijing on Thursday.

Valieva was tipped for gold in the event but fell numerous times during her free skate routine and placed fourth.

Sharing his past experiences, Bach said “doping very rarely happens alone by athletes,” adding he hopes competitors will speak up at hearings, and through tools like IOC hotlines.
“Now, the enquiry into the entourage who is responsible to protect her, this has to follow,” Bach said.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Sunday they will investigate Valieva's entourage.

5 hr 44 min ago

Swiss skiers Ryan Regez and Alex Fiva top podium in men's cross final

Switzerland’s Ryan Regez won gold and his teammate Alex Fiva took silver in the men’s freestyle skiing cross final on Friday.

It's a first Olympic medals for both Swiss skiers.

Sergey Ridzik of the ROC wins bronze in this event for the second consecutive Winter Olympics.

5 hr 6 min ago

Inside the bubble, hundreds wait in line for mementos of the Beijing Winter Games

From CNN's Rebecca Wright in Beijing

Long queues at the souvenir shop in the Main Media Centre (MMC) in the Olympic bubble on Friday.
Long queues at the souvenir shop in the Main Media Centre (MMC) in the Olympic bubble on Friday. (Bex Wright/CNN)

As the Beijing Games draws closer to a final weekend of winter sports action, hundreds of people have joined long queues to buy official Olympics merchandise.

A long line formed outside the souvenir shop in the Main Media Center of the Olympic bubble on Friday.

Volunteers and staff inside the "closed loop" lined up to buy souvenirs from the official Beijing 2022 store, before moving to the pop-up post office next door to send the items to their families.

The store sells items including branded bags, scarves and replicas of the hugely popular mascot, Bing Dwen Dwen.

5 hr 6 min ago

China's Su Yiming turns 18, but coach reminds him that superstars "never rest"

Su Yiming celebrates after winning gold in the men's big air on Feb. 15.
Su Yiming celebrates after winning gold in the men's big air on Feb. 15. (Kyodo News/Getty Images)

Chinese snowboard Olympic champion Su Yiming celebrated his 18th birthday on Friday, and while he might be taking a well-deserved day off, his coach doesn't want him to get too comfortable.

Su's coach Yasuhiro Sato wished the athlete happy birthday in a post on Instagram Friday, telling him he "can change the world," adding it "is an honor to ride towards the future together."

But Sato was quick to remind Su that he couldn't take too long of a rest.

"Training starts at 8:00 a.m. tomorrow," he wrote. "SUper star never rest."

Su's fans were quick to chime in on the fun, with the hashtag "Su Yiming still needs to train at 8 a.m." gaining more than 11 million views on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Su won gold at the men's big air event, adding to the silver he won in slopestyle.

6 hr 45 min ago

Finland heads to the final after defeating Slovakia in men's ice hockey

Finland beat Slovakia 2-0 in the men's ice hockey semi-final on Friday, in a tight, occasionally nervy battle.

Sakari Manninen scored in the first period, with Harri Pesonen sealing the victory in the closing minute of the game.

Finland will now compete for gold against either Sweden or the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) on the final day of the Games, Sunday.

The other semi-final will be decided later today, with the loser taking on Slovakia for bronze tomorrow.

5 hr 7 min ago

IOC president says his meeting with USA figure skaters was "very fruitful"

From CNN's Gawon Bae

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said he had a “very fruitful” meeting with Team USA's figure skaters on Wednesday, as they await a resolution from Russian teen Kamila Valieva's doping scandal.

The US team — which includes Olympic champion Nathan Chen — missed the opportunity to collect their silver medals in the figure skating team event in Beijing due to the ongoing saga.

Bach said he and the chair of the IOC Athlete's Commission, Emma Terho, had reached out to the US and third-placed Japanese skaters that were impacted by Valieva's positive test.  

Bach added he offered an Olympic torch to the athletes as a “token of appreciation."

“This meeting lasted more than 1.5 hours, which was from my point of view a very fruitful meeting and covered a wide range of topics. We learned a lot about their feelings, about their sport and incidents in their sport, and attitudes in their sport,” Bach said at a news conference Friday.

Bach said the athletes proposed ideas about how the issue could be addressed. He did not share further details of the meeting, citing a privacy agreement he made with the athletes. 

8 hr 20 min ago

It's so windy at men's ski cross that a tower blew over at the finish line

It's windy out there today.
It's windy out there today. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

High winds caused a short delay to the men's ski cross today at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou when a tower blew over the finish line.

The competition was briefly halted while a crew fixed things up.

Switzerland's Alex Fiva currently leads the field in the seeding round, with Japan's Ryo Sugai in second, and defending Olympic champion, Brady Leman of Canada, in third.

8 hr 55 min ago

"It has changed my life forever": Eileen Gu on historic Olympic Games

China's Eileen Gu made Winter Olympics history on Friday by winning her third freeski medal.
China's Eileen Gu made Winter Olympics history on Friday by winning her third freeski medal. (Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images)

China's Eileen Gu said the Olympics had "changed her life forever" following her history-making win on Friday in the women's freeski halfpipe.

Gu took gold with a score of 95.25 to become the first athlete to win three medals in three different freestyle skiing disciplines at a single Games. It comes after she won gold in the big air last week and silver in freeski slopestyle on Tuesday.

"It has been two straight weeks of the most intense highs and lows I've ever experienced in my life," Gu said Friday after her victory.

"It has changed my life forever. The second I landed the last 16 in big air I knew my life was never going to be the same. Even then I would have never imagined that I'd walk away with another silver and another gold."

Gu, 18, has been one of the biggest stars of the Beijing Games and her face is plastered across Chinese cities on advertisement boards and magazine covers.

She said she hoped to use her newfound fame to make her sport more popular.

"I'm so honored to be here and I'm even more honored by this platform that I've been given to be able to spread this message and inspire young girls through my own passion for the sport, and to be able hopefully spread the sport to people that might not have heard of it before," she said.
5 hr 7 min ago

IOC president says he was "disturbed" watching Kamila Valieva's performance

From CNN's Angus Watson and Selina Wang

IOC president Thomas Bach speaks to the media during a press conference on Friday.
IOC president Thomas Bach speaks to the media during a press conference on Friday. (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said he was “very, very disturbed” while watching Russian teen Kamila Valieva’s final performance in women's figure skating at the Beijing Games on Thursday.

Valieva placed fourth in the final after falling numerous times during her free skate routine. She had been the clear favorite to win after coming out on top of Tuesday's short program.

"I was very, very disturbed yesterday when I watched the competition on TV ... how high the pressure on her must have been… this pressure is beyond my imagination, in particular for a girl of 15 years old," Bach told reporters at a news conference on Friday. "To see her struggling on the ice, seeing how she tries to compose herself again. How she tries to finish her program."

Bach acknowledged that Valieva was under great pressure to perform after she was cleared to skate despite testing positive for a banned substance.

"You could ... in every movement in the body language…you could feel that this is an immense, immense mental stress and maybe she would've preferred just to leave the ice. And try to leave this story behind her," Bach said.

Coaches in the spotlight: Bach said he did not have “"much confidence in the closest entourage of Kamila," adding he noticed “how she was received by her closest entourage with what appeared to be a tremendous coldness, it was chilling to see this.”

"Rather than giving her comfort. Rather than to try to help her ... you could feel this chilling," he said.