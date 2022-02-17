Embattled Russian teen Kamila Valieva takes to the ice Thursday in the medal-deciding free skate, while fierce rivals clash in the women's ice hockey final.

Here's what to look forward to today:

⛸️ Doping controversy overshadows skating: Russian skater Kamila Valieva leads the field going into the women's free skate and is favored to finish first. The 15-year-old has been at the center of a doping controversy after providing a positive test for a banned substance in December — but the Court of Arbitration for Sport decided on Monday to let her continue competing. The International Olympic Committee says an asterisk will appear next to Valieva's results as the investigation into her cases remains open and there will be no medal ceremony if she makes the podium.

🏒 Old rivals face off in the rink: The United States and Canada have been the only two countries to top the podium since women's ice hockey was introduced to the Olympics in 1998 — and they resume their rivalry today. Canada is aiming to avenge its gold medal loss to the US four years ago in Pyeongchang, which ended a string of four straight Olympic titles. The Americans have their work cut out for them after surviving a tougher-than-expected test from Finland in the semifinals.

⛷️ Another chance at redemption: American skier Mikaela Shiffrin clocked the fastest time in the downhill training session yesterday — something she will be looking to replicate in the women's alpine combined final. Shiffrin has bounced back after a rocky start to the Games, though the champion has yet to reach the podium. She showed significant progress in speed after placing 18th in her first-ever Olympic downhill, and said yesterday she will also compete in the mixed team event on Saturday — becoming only the second woman to race all six alpine skiing events at the Winter Olympics.

⛸️ Hard to pick a winner in speed skating final: The absence of the 2018 Olympic champion leaves the women's 1,000-meter speed skating race wide open. Team USA's Brittany Bowe is looking to become the first American to win a medal in the event in 20 years. The world record holder faces tough competition from Dutch skaters Jutta Leerdam and Ireen Wust, and Japan's Miho Takagi.

🥇🥇🥇 Eyes on the three-peat: Freeski halfpipe double Olympic champion David Wise is aiming to become the first US athlete to win three consecutive golds in the same event at the Winter Olympics. Great Britain's Gus Kenworthy — a former silver medalist for Team USA — is aiming for a rare Olympic feat of winning medals for two countries.