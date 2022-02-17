Team USA figure skaters met with IOC chief to discuss medal delay 

The United States figure skating team poses after winning silver in the team event on Feb. 7. (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, met with the United States figure skating team on Thursday to discuss the ongoing medal delay in their event.

The team figure skating event concluded on Feb. 7, following several days of intense competition after which the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) took gold, the US won silver and Japan bronze.

A doping violation involving Russia’s breakout star Kamila Valieva — which only came to light the day after the competition — has caused an ongoing medal delay for all three teams while the IOC continues its investigation into the matter.

Speaking at a regular IOC news conference, spokesperson Mark Adams said the governing body had reached out to both Team USA and the Japanese Olympic Committee regarding the matter.