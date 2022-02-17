Team USA figure skaters met with IOC chief to discuss medal delay 

The president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, met with the United States figure skating team on Thursday to discuss the ongoing medal delay in their event.
The team figure skating event concluded on Feb. 7, following several days of intense competition after which the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) took gold, the US won silver and Japan bronze.
A doping violation involving Russia’s breakout star Kamila Valieva — which only came to light the day after the competition — has caused an ongoing medal delay for all three teams while the IOC continues its investigation into the matter.
Speaking at a regular IOC news conference, spokesperson Mark Adams said the governing body had reached out to both Team USA and the Japanese Olympic Committee regarding the matter.
"We can confirm that a meeting occurred today between president Bach and the USA figure skating team, however the details and content of that discussion should remain between them. So, for obvious reasons, we won’t be commenting further," Adams told reporters.
“We’ve spoken to the Japanese Olympic Committee who’ve told us that they fully accept the IOC’s approach to the situation. That’s the reason why there was no meeting with their athletes."