Ukrainian cross-country skier Valentyna Kaminska suspended over doping violation 

Ukraine's Valentyna Kaminska competes during the women's cross-country sprint free qualification on Feb. 8. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Ukrainian Olympic skier Valentyna Kaminska has received a provisional suspension from the International Testing Agency (ITA) over a doping violation, the organization said Thursday.

The cross-country skier tested positive for three banned substances, in a sample collected Feb. 10 and tested at a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accredited lab in Beijing. The positive result was reported on Tuesday, according to the ITA.

The three substances include one anabolic androgenic steroid and two banned stimulants, which all have performance-enhancing effects.

“The athlete has been informed of the case and has been provisionally suspended …This means that the athlete is prevented from competing, training, coaching, or participating in any activity, during the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022,” the ITA statement said.

“The athlete has the right to challenge the imposition of the provisional suspension before the Court of Arbitration for Sport – Anti-Doping Division (CAS ADD),” it continued.

Her competitions: The 34-year-old, who previously competed for Belarus at both the Olympic Winter Games in Sochi and Pyeongchang, has already taken part in three events in Beijing.

Her best result was 18th in the 4x5km team relay.

Doping controversy: Kaminska isn't the only athlete to receive a doping violation at the Winter Olympics. Iranian alpine skier Hossein Saveh-Shemshaki received a provisional suspension last week for testing positive for a banned anabolic androgenic steroid.

But the most talked about doping case involves the 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, who was allowed to continue competing despite her positive test provided in December.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has made it clear that Valieva — and the people surrounding her — will continue to be investigated long after the closing ceremony. The governing body also ruled that no medal ceremonies will take place in Valieva's events until the case is concluded.