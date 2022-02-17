World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Day 13 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

By Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 10:39 p.m. ET, February 16, 2022
9 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
41 min ago

Ukrainian cross-country skier Valentyna Kaminska suspended over doping violation 

From CNN's Hannah Ritchie

Ukraine's Valentyna Kaminska competes during the women's cross-country sprint free qualification on Feb. 8.
Ukraine's Valentyna Kaminska competes during the women's cross-country sprint free qualification on Feb. 8. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Ukrainian Olympic skier Valentyna Kaminska has received a provisional suspension from the International Testing Agency (ITA) over a doping violation, the organization said Thursday. 

The cross-country skier tested positive for three banned substances, in a sample collected Feb. 10 and tested at a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accredited lab in Beijing. The positive result was reported on Tuesday, according to the ITA. 

The three substances include one anabolic androgenic steroid and two banned stimulants, which all have performance-enhancing effects. 

“The athlete has been informed of the case and has been provisionally suspended …This means that the athlete is prevented from competing, training, coaching, or participating in any activity, during the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022,” the ITA statement said. 
“The athlete has the right to challenge the imposition of the provisional suspension before the Court of Arbitration for Sport – Anti-Doping Division (CAS ADD),” it continued. 

Her competitions: The 34-year-old, who previously competed for Belarus at both the Olympic Winter Games in Sochi and Pyeongchang, has already taken part in three events in Beijing. 

Her best result was 18th in the 4x5km team relay. 

Doping controversy: Kaminska isn't the only athlete to receive a doping violation at the Winter Olympics. Iranian alpine skier Hossein Saveh-Shemshaki received a provisional suspension last week for testing positive for a banned anabolic androgenic steroid. 

But the most talked about doping case involves the 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, who was allowed to continue competing despite her positive test provided in December.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has made it clear that Valieva — and the people surrounding her — will continue to be investigated long after the closing ceremony. The governing body also ruled that no medal ceremonies will take place in Valieva's events until the case is concluded. 

11 min ago

US Olympian Mirai Nagasu: It's "mind-blowing" that Kamila Valieva is still allowed to compete in Beijing

Team USA's Mirai Nagasu competes in the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Team USA's Mirai Nagasu competes in the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Former US figure skater Mirai Nagasu said it's "mind-blowing" that Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is still competing in Beijing despite testing positive for a banned substance.

Valieva, 15, leads the field going into the women's free skate Thursday after a top sports court ruled she could continue at the Olympics, even after she provided a positive sample for the prohibited drug trimetazidine in December.

The International Olympic Committee said an asterisk will appear next to Valieva's results as the investigation into her case remains open — and there will be no medal ceremony if she makes the podium.

Nagasu, an Olympic bronze medalist four years ago in Pyeongchang, said Valieva's case was only an example of a larger issue for the sport.

"Kamila is an intermediary to a bigger problem, and there are people who are supposed to be guiding her appropriately who are most likely saying 'This is what you need to take to be your best,' so those are the people we need to hold accountable," she said.
"But at the end of the day, until our system is willing to change, then protocol seems to change from athlete to athlete, and that’s where I think we have an issue with what's happening in Beijing.
"I think that we’re kind of at a point now where all of us figure skaters are like, 'We need a change in the system' because we need to ensure all sports are on clean grounds."

"Mind-blowing" decision: Nagasu said she has "nothing but admiration" for the way Russian athletes "have pushed the boundaries of our sport," but hinted at the shadow of doping that has followed the team for many years.

"However, there’s always been this underlying factor — there’s a reason that those athletes are not competing under their own flag," Nagasu said, referring to the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team — a loophole that allows Russian athletes to compete in the Olympics while their country is banned from the Games because of its doping scandal.

"This is not the first time that this has happened. But it is the first time that we’re allowing a skater — an athlete with kind of a red alert — to compete. The fact that this is happening is mind-blowing."
1 hr 49 min ago

Eileen Gu's grandma is watching her compete today for the first time ever

Eileen Gu with her grandmother in 2020.
Eileen Gu with her grandmother in 2020. (From Eileen Gu/Instagram)

Eileen Gu takes to the halfpipe today for qualifying — with a special guest in attendance.

Her grandma flew into Beijing on Tuesday to watch her compete, Gu said after winning silver in the slopestyle competition.

"She’s never watched me before so hopefully I can put on a good show for her," Gu said. "But I love halfpipe, it’s just it’s so much fun for me, so feeling good about it.

"This is the moment I really look forward to," she added.

Mom knows best: Gu has long spoken about how her mother and grandmother are the two pillars in her support system — which was clearly shown at the slopestyle Tuesday when Gu fumbled her second run, endangering her podium position.

She was in eighth place at the time, and pressure was mounting. So Gu did what many teenagers do in times of need — she talked to her mom.

"My mom knows me very well and she knows the way my brain works with pressure," Gu said afterward. "So in the first round, in the second round, I wasn't fully in the zone, if that makes sense. I wasn't in that headspace.
"And my mom could see that, so I talked to her after the first run. She was like: 'Pretend your second run is your third run, pretend you have no more chances.' I was like: 'I'm trying,' but I guess my imagination is not that good."

And as the saying goes, mom knows best — Gu produced a stunning final run to surge back into the medal hunt, eventually finishing just 0.3 points behind gold medalist Mathilde Gremaud.

1 hr 30 min ago

US anti-doping chief questions Kamila Valieva's drug regimen to "increase endurance and reduce fatigue"

From CNN's Selina Wang, Simone McCarthy and Hannah Ritchie

Kamila Valieva — the teenage Russian figure skater at the center of a doping controversy roiling the Beijing Olympics — had three substances that can be used to aid the heart in her testing sample, according to a report in the New York Times, which cited an exhibit filed in a Sunday hearing by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Two of those substances, Hypoxen and the supplement L-carnitine, are not banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which regulates the use of drugs in international sport.

Valieva declared both of these on a doping control form, according to a court application allegedly filed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in a case raised after it came to light that Valieva tested positive for a banned substance in December.

The London-based Dossier Center, an investigative website run by an exiled Russian businessman, published part of the WADA court application online and it was reviewed for CNN by Travis Tygart, head of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). The Dossier Center did not publish the doping control form or the test report exhibited in the case, and CNN has not reviewed them.

CNN has reached out to the CAS and the parties involved in Valieva's arbitration hearing to confirm the validity of the court application published by the Dossier Center and has yet to hear back. CNN has also reached out to the WADA-accredited lab in Sweden which tested Valieva's sample from December for comment. Tygart, who is not involved in the investigation into the Russian skater, described the application published by the Dossier Center as "accurate and legitimate."

The 15-year-old skater has been in the spotlight since it emerged days into the Olympics that she tested positive for the banned heart drug trimetazidine, which experts say can enhance endurance. Valieva has sought to blame the positive test on contamination from medication taken by her grandfather, an IOC official familiar with the CAS hearing said on Tuesday.

The presence of the additional substances raises further questions about the skater's drug use, according to Tygart. USADA tried to ban Hypoxen in 2017 due to its performance-enhancing capabilities, but that ban was not implemented, Tygart told CNN.

"It raises a whole host of questions that have yet to be determined and what appears to be the case of a pretty deliberate attempt to use substances in order to enhance performance," Tygart said.
"The picture it paints is, you've got a ​15-year-old. Does she have the wherewithal and the knowledge and the financial resources to find and use two drugs, one of which is prohibited TMZ (Trimetazidine) and another one Hypoxen, [along with] L-carnitine (a supplement) — to increase endurance and reduce fatigue?" he said.

Read more:

Russian skater Kamila Valieva's drug regimen 'raises questions' following hearing
RELATED

Russian skater Kamila Valieva's drug regimen 'raises questions' following hearing

1 hr 6 min ago

It's 9 a.m. in Beijing. Here's what's coming up on Day 13 of the Winter Olympics

Embattled Russian teen Kamila Valieva takes to the ice Thursday in the medal-deciding free skate, while fierce rivals clash in the women's ice hockey final.

Here's what to look forward to today:

⛸️ Doping controversy overshadows skating: Russian skater Kamila Valieva leads the field going into the women's free skate and is favored to finish first. The 15-year-old has been at the center of a doping controversy after providing a positive test for a banned substance in December — but the Court of Arbitration for Sport decided on Monday to let her continue competing. The International Olympic Committee says an asterisk will appear next to Valieva's results as the investigation into her case remains open and there will be no medal ceremony if she makes the podium.

🏒 Old rivals face off in the rink: The United States and Canada have been the only two countries to top the podium since women's ice hockey was introduced to the Olympics in 1998 — and they resume their rivalry today. Canada is aiming to avenge its gold medal loss to the US four years ago in Pyeongchang, which ended a string of four straight Olympic titles. The Americans have their work cut out for them after surviving a tougher-than-expected test from Finland in the semifinals.

 ⛷️ Another chance at redemption: American skier Mikaela Shiffrin clocked the fastest time in the downhill training session yesterday — something she will be looking to replicate in the women's alpine combined final. Shiffrin has bounced back after a rocky start to the Games, though the champion has yet to reach the podium. She showed significant progress in speed after placing 18th in her first-ever Olympic downhill, and said yesterday she will also compete in the mixed team event on Saturday — becoming only the second woman to race all six alpine skiing events at the Winter Olympics.

⛸️ Hard to pick a winner in speed skating final: The absence of the 2018 Olympic champion leaves the women's 1,000-meter speed skating race wide open. Team USA's Brittany Bowe is looking to become the first American to win a medal in the event in 20 years. The world record holder faces tough competition from Dutch skaters Jutta Leerdam and Ireen Wust, and Japan's Miho Takagi.

 🥇🥇🥇 Eyes on the three-peat: Freeski halfpipe double Olympic champion David Wise is aiming to become the first US athlete to win three consecutive golds in the same event at the Winter Olympics. Great Britain's Gus Kenworthy — a former silver medalist for Team USA — is aiming for a rare Olympic feat of winning medals for two countries.  

3 hr 33 min ago

Why Olympic figure skaters don't get dizzy

From CNN's Faith Karimi

Figure skater Zhu Yi of China competes in the women's short program at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Figure skater Zhu Yi of China competes in the women's short program at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Top figure skaters spin at such unbelievably fast speeds — as many as six revolutions per second — that it can make even spectators feel a little woozy.

Curious viewers of the Beijing Winter Olympics want to know why. "How do figure skaters not get dizzy?" has been one of the top Google searches over the past week.

So how do these athletes pull off such head-spinning moves without toppling over?

As skating events continue in Beijing this week, we turned to experts for answers.

Do figure skaters get dizzy? Not so much, because they've learned how to minimize it.

Although they occasionally tumble upon landing, figure skaters mostly spin through the air without losing their balance. That's because they have conditioned their bodies and brains to quash that dizzying feeling, experts say.

American figure skater Mirai Nagasu, who won a bronze medal at the Winter Olympics in South Korea in 2018, says she feels the rotations but has learned how to recenter her focus over the years.

"I think we have a learned ability against the momentum that hits us while we're spinning," she says.

Kathleen Cullen, a professor of biomedical engineering at Johns Hopkins University, has a more scientific answer. She studies the vestibular system, which is responsible for our sense of balance and motion, and says spinning without stumbling from dizziness is an art perfected over time.

At the start of their careers, skaters and other athletes feel dizzy when they spin around, Cullen says. But ultimately, they train their brains to better interpret that feeling.

"There's a really profound fundamental thing that happens in the brain of people like dancers or skaters over lots and lots of practice. And that's basically a change in the way the brain is processing information," Cullen says.
"When you spin around, you're activating the semicircular canals, rotation sensors. They're filled with fluid and they're sensing your rotation. But when you stop, the fluid has inertia and it tends to continue to move. They actually get a false sensation of movement."

Read more:

Why Olympic figure skaters don't get dizzy
RELATED

Why Olympic figure skaters don't get dizzy

3 hr 34 min ago

Choi Min-jeong bounces back from tearful silver to defend women's 1,500m speed skating title

From CNN's Jack Bantock

Choi (C), Fontana (L), and Schulting pose during the medal ceremony.
Choi (C), Fontana (L), and Schulting pose during the medal ceremony.

South Korean speed skater Choi Min-jeong successfully defended her women's 1,500m Olympic title in Beijing on Wednesday, easing the disappointment of being agonizingly pipped to 1,000m gold on Friday.

Choi was pictured in tears after the Netherlands' Suzanne Schulting secured back-to-back 1,000m titles via a dramatic photo finish, missing out on gold by just 0.052 seconds.

The 23-year-old Choi responded emphatically with her 1,500m title defense on the line, setting a new Olympic record in her semifinal heat before taking gold in the final in 2:17.789.

Legendary speed skater Arianna Fontana won silver, making her Italy's most decorated Winter Olympian with 11 medals, one more than cross-country skier Stefania Belmondo.

Schulting took bronze for her fourth medal of the Games — only the second Dutch skater to achieve the feat — but was denied a golden hat-trick after triumphs in the 1,000m and 3,000m relay.

Both of Schulting's Beijing triumphs left Choi to settle for silver, but at the third attempt — days after the pain of the 1,000m — the South Korean at last has a Beijing gold to add to her pair from her home games in Pyeongchang four years ago.

Read more:

Choi Min-Jeong bounces back from tearful silver to defend women's 1500m speed skating title
RELATED

Choi Min-Jeong bounces back from tearful silver to defend women's 1500m speed skating title

3 hr 27 min ago

Norway leads the medal table going into Day 13 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

The gold medal race is drawing tighter after nearly two straight weeks of Winter Olympic competition.

  1. Norway leads the way with 13 golds among 28 medals in total — the most of any team.
  2. Germany is second with 10 golds and 20 medals overall.
  3. The United States ranks third with eight golds and 19 total medals.
  4. Host nation China is in fourth with seven golds and 13 medals overall.
3 hr 33 min ago

Here's who won gold on Day 12 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

From CNN's Wayne Sterling

There were eight gold medals at stake on Wednesday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Here's a recap of who won:

Alpine skiing: France's Clement Noel captured the gold in men's slalom.

Biathlon: Sweden won the women's 4x6km relay.

Cross-country skiing:

  • Germany landed top spot at the women's team sprint classic.
  • Norway bagged gold in the men's team sprint classic.

Freestyle skiing:

  • USA's Alex Hall emerged the winner in men's freeski slopestyle.
  • China's Qi Guangpu clinched gold in men's aerials.

Short track speed skating

  • Canada won the men's 5,000m relay.
  • South Korea's Choi Min-jeong won the women's 1,500m.