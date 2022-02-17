Switzerland's Michelle Gisin and her gold medal for the women's alpine combined on Feb 17. (Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Alcohol and Olympic-level skiing may not seem like the best combination, but newly crowned women's alpine combined gold medalist Michelle Gisin is something of a trendsetter.

Placed 12th after the downhill course, the Swiss skier blitzed through the deciding slalom to finish over a second ahead of her compatriot Wendy Holdener, who won silver.

The key to her success? A midnight strategy session with an intoxicated giant slalom gold medalist.

Reveling in his dramatic giant slalom triumph on Sunday, Swiss teammate Marco Odermatt's celebrations in the room next door to Gisin had woken her up in the early hours before her final day of downhill training.

Unable to get back to sleep, Gisin decided to go and congratulate her compatriot, and so ensued the most unlikely of strategic briefings.

"There's a very funny picture," Gisin said. "But you will not see that ever because we look both horrible.

"Me with my blanket and my cushion and everything, my plushie, and him still in the racing suit.

"Then we started to discuss the downhill at one in the morning. He was drunk, I was very tired, but it was very funny."

The other weapon in her arsenal? A glass of wine the day before an event.

Gisin said that she had shared a drink with teammates Loïc Meillard and Luca Aerni before the super-G on Thursday.

Having gone on to take bronze in the event the following day, Gisin was not about to break a new medal-winning tradition.

"After the super-G, they wrote on my door: 'Drink wine: Ski fast.' So I drank a glass of wine with them again yesterday, of course.

"And look at that, it seems to work for me very well."