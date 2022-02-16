Winter sports powerhouse Norway leads the Beijing Olympics medal table
Heading into Day 12 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, here's where the teams rank in the medal standings:
Norway is leading with 12 golds, seven silvers and seven bronzes. The team has also won the most medals of any nation.
Germany is second with nine golds, six silvers and three bronzes.
Team USA is third with seven golds, six silvers and four bronzes.
Hosts China are in sixth position with six golds, four silvers and two bronzes — the host team's best ever Winter Olympics return.
15 min ago
Kamila Valieva's emotional skate and China's best Winter Games ever. Here's a recap of Day 11
Embattled teen skater Kamila Valieva topped the leaderboard after her short program on Tuesday and China is enjoying its most-decorated Winter Olympics.
Here's what you need to know about Day 11:
⛸ Russian skater's emotional show: Kamila Valieva is through to the free skate medal event after posting the top score in Tuesday's short program. Valieva broke into tears as she posted an 82.16 just days after learning she'd be permitted to compete despite a December failed drug test,
🛢Chinese skater rebounds: "Add oil," is the Chinese equivalent of "go go" — and it's just what figure skater Zhu Yi needed to hear as the 19-year-old landed all of her jumps and earned a respectable score of 53.44. A series of falls in previous skates unleashed fury against Zhu on Chinese social media. But after solidly rebounding, she allowed a smile to cross her face. She finished 27th and didn't qualify for the medal event.
🥇 China's best Winter Olympics haul: The host nation cemented it's most-decorated Winter Games as teen snowboarder Su Yiming earned gold in the big air event. China has six gold medals, passing the team's previous high of five at Vancouver 2010. At age 17, Su is China's youngest-ever Winter Olympic champion.
⛷ Mom knows best: Eileen Gu's Olympic dreams were sinking fast. So the 18-year-old did what many teens might: she phoned home. After plummeting into 8th position, and with a podium finish seeming unlikely, the skiing sensation reached out to her mom. "My mum knows me very well and she knows the way my brain works with pressure," Gu said. She then put her mom's advice into action, ripping off a remarkable final run, good enough to get her back into contention. She'd ultimately earn silver in the women's freeski slopestyle, proving once again, that "Mom knows best."
37 min ago
Kamila Valieva sample shows 3 substances related to treating heart condition
From CNN's Selina Wang in Beijing
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, who is at the center of an ongoing Olympic doping case, tested positive for three substances used to treat heart conditions, according to a document released by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
Two of those substances, Hypoxen and L-carnitine, are not banned.
US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) tried to ban Hypoxen in 2017 due to its performance-enhancing capabilities, but that ban was not implemented, according to documents seen and reviewed by CNN.
"It raises a whole host of questions that have yet to be determined and what appears to be the case of a pretty deliberate attempt to use substances in order to enhance performance," Travis Tygart, head of the USADA, told CNN on Tuesday.
Tygart is not involved in the investigation but has reviewed the documents.
The document said Valieva tested at a "2.1 nanograms per milliliter level," which Tygart describedas "not a trace level."
"It's certainly consistent with an intentional use," he added.
"The picture it paints is, you've got a 15-year-old. Does she have the wherewithal and the knowledge and the financial resources to find two drugs ... to use to increase endurance reduce fatigue? It's clear there was an effort to use substances and drugs to increase performance," Tygart added. "I don't think for a second this young athlete had the financial resources or knowledge to take these three substances to increase performance, or where to even get these three substances."
Valieva tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine in December, which is commonly used to treat the heart condition angina.
"It's using the three that showed the intent of trying three different routes that ultimately give the same impact on performance: increased endurance, reduced shortness of breath, tiredness," he said.
42 min ago
Former child actor Su Yiming grabs Beijing 2022 limelight
From CNN's Ben Morse
Teenager Su Yiming is used to fast-paced action, but he's really taken things up a notch at the Beijing Winter Olympics.
The 17-year-old Su is a former child actor, appearing in the 2014 action movie "The Taking of Tiger Mountain" when he was 8, alongside superstars including Tony Leung, before deciding to drop acting for snowboarding.
And his time at the Winter Games has read more like a movie script, with twists and turns galore.
Last week, the Chinese snowboarder narrowly missed out on a gold medal in the slopestyle event to Canada's Max Parrot, eventually claiming silver.
However, unbeknownst to the judging panel at the time, the Canadian had grabbed his knee instead of his board during a trick — a mistake which would have resulted in a points deduction.
"We judged from the media angle that we were given," Iztok Sumatic, Head Judge for Olympic Snowboarding, told CNN Friday, stating that "from that point of view ... we saw a clean execution."
"Afterwards, when the score was already in, the TV replay showed the trick from another angle, where it was clearly shown that Max grabbed the board for a split second, but then let it go and just grabbed his knee," added Sumatic, who likened the moment to the infamous Diego Maradona 'Hand of God' goal against England at the 1986 FIFA World Cup.
While it is difficult to know if Su would have come out on top, Sumatic acknowledged that "the score might have been different."
"It's been very tough, there were a lot of hateful comments," said Sumatic, referring to the backlash from fans.
Despite missing out on first place in such circumstances, Su showed no signs of being effected, bouncing back to win his own gold in the big air event on Tuesday.
"I had many dreams when I was a child," Su said. "To be an Olympic champion was one of them, and today, I already realized my dream. "There will be more and more challenges in the future. I will be more concentrated on my goals. All I need to do is to deliver all my efforts to achieve my goals."
Kamila Valieva breaks into tears after taking to ice for first time since doping scandal ruling
From CNN's Simone McCarthy
Russian figure skating star Kamila Valieva broke into tears after she posted an impressive performance in the women's short skating program in her first appearance since the controversial doping ruling allowed her to continue competing at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
There was a slight stumble on her opening jump, a triple axel, but she held it together well until the end to post the top score of the women's short program: 82.16. The result means she qualifies for Thursday's free skate medal event.
The crowd were audibly getting behind Valieva, perhaps more so than any other skater, according to CNN staff in the arena.
As soon as she finished, she broke into tears on the ice as the emotions of the past few days appeared to catch up with her.
Weight on her shoulders: When Valieva first skated onto the Olympic ice at Beijing's Capital Indoor Stadium on Tuesday, she was carrying more than the usual pressure of a top-ranked athlete hoping to make the best of under three minutes on the ice.
The 15-year-old isat the center of a doping scandal that has inflamed mistrustofthe Russian athletic establishment, pressed sports organizations and athletes around the world to call for reform, and seen the International Olympic Committee (IOC) postpone medal ceremonies for any event that could place Valieva on the podium.
Officials are still investigating whether Valieva or her entourage broke anti-doping rules, after a test she took in December was found to be positive for a banned substance.
Grandfather's medication: On Tuesday, an IOC official said Valieva is blaming the doping violation — in which she tested positive for a heart medication that experts saycan improve stamina — on contamination from her grandfather's medication. Her coach, Eteri Tutberidze, told Russian state news agency Tass they are "absolutely sure" she is innocent.
Despite the drug controversy, a top sports court on Monday cleared Valieva to participate in the women's singles competition, one of the most high-profile events of the Winter Olympics and one the young skater sees as a chance for solo gold.