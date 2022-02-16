Kamila Valieva is through to the free skate medal event after posting the top score in Tuesday's short program. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Embattled teen skater Kamila Valieva topped the leaderboard after her short program on Tuesday and China is enjoying its most-decorated Winter Olympics.

Here's what you need to know about Day 11:

⛸ Russian skater's emotional show: Kamila Valieva is through to the free skate medal event after posting the top score in Tuesday's short program. Valieva broke into tears as she posted an 82.16 just days after learning she'd be permitted to compete despite a December failed drug test,

🛢Chinese skater rebounds: "Add oil," is the Chinese equivalent of "go go" — and it's just what figure skater Zhu Yi needed to hear as the 19-year-old landed all of her jumps and earned a respectable score of 53.44. A series of falls in previous skates unleashed fury against Zhu on Chinese social media. But after solidly rebounding, she allowed a smile to cross her face. She finished 27th and didn't qualify for the medal event.

🥇 China's best Winter Olympics haul: The host nation cemented it's most-decorated Winter Games as teen snowboarder Su Yiming earned gold in the big air event. China has six gold medals, passing the team's previous high of five at Vancouver 2010. At age 17, Su is China's youngest-ever Winter Olympic champion.

⛷ Mom knows best: Eileen Gu's Olympic dreams were sinking fast. So the 18-year-old did what many teens might: she phoned home. After plummeting into 8th position, and with a podium finish seeming unlikely, the skiing sensation reached out to her mom. "My mum knows me very well and she knows the way my brain works with pressure," Gu said. She then put her mom's advice into action, ripping off a remarkable final run, good enough to get her back into contention. She'd ultimately earn silver in the women's freeski slopestyle, proving once again, that "Mom knows best."