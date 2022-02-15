All eyes will be on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva on Tuesday as she takes to the ice after being cleared to compete despite a failed drugs test.
Here's what to watch today:
- Russian star cleared to skate: Figure skater Kamila Valieva will compete in the women's single skating short program after being given the green light from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The 15-year-old is favorite to win gold, but the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said Valieva won't feature in any medal ceremonies. The athlete plans to skate to "In Memoriam" by Kirill Richter and attempt a triple axel as well as a triple flip in her program.
- Home favorite goes for gold: China's Eileen Gu is through to the women's freeski slopestyle final, but needed a strong finish to book her spot after a slow start to qualifying. "Quali's are way more nerve-wracking than finals," the Chinese star said after posting a 79.38 best score on Monday. The 18-year-old has already won big air gold at her home Games.
- Skater returns after barrage of abuse: California-born Chinese figure skater Zhu Yi, who faced a torrent of social media criticism after she fell on the ice while performing in the team competition, will compete in the women's single skating short program. After her fall, the hashtag "Zhu Yi has fallen" was viewed more than 200 million times within hours on social media platform Weibo, before apparently being censored.
- Downhill double gold bid: Italy's Sofia Goggia is aiming to become only the second woman to win back-to-back Olympic golds in women's downhill after a hurried return from injury. Switzerland's Corrine Suter and Austrians Ramona Siebenhofer and Mirjam Puchner will also fancy their chances today, while American Mikaela Shiffrin will be aiming to make up for the disappointment of failing to finish in her favored events.
- New Zealander fights for second gold: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott will jump for another Olympic medal in the big air final after executing her last leap to near-perfection in qualifying. The New Zealander, 20, cruised through as top qualifier. She won her first gold in slopestyle — New Zealand’s first in 70 years of competing at the Winter Olympics.
- Men's big air battle: Canadian Max Parrot could win his second gold of the Games after topping the big air qualifying standings as his compatriot and defending champion, Sebastien Toutant, failed to advance after a crash. Chinese teen Su Yiming and decorated snowboarder Mark McMorris also reached the final. Home favorite Su earned the best single score in Monday's competition, much to the delight of the crowd. Japan's Takeru Otsuka, who delivered one of the most technical runs in his last attempt, finished second in qualifying, with Team USA's Red Gerard in third.
- Skier eyes double gold: Norway's Birk Ruud is looking to win his second Olympic gold medal at Beijing 2022 when the men’s freeski slopestyle begins today. Ruud won the inaugural freeski big air and is aiming to become the first man to win the Olympic slopestyle/big air double.