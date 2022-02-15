Nine medals were at stake on Tuesday at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Here's who won

European athletes dominated most medal events scheduled for Tuesday. Here's a recap of the gold medal wins on Day 11 of the Winter Games.
Alpine Skiing: Switzerland's Corinne Suter captured the top spot on the podium for the women's downhill event.
Biathlon: Norway took the gold in the men's 4x7.5km relay.
Bobsled: Francesco Friedrich won gold to enhance his legend status in the sport on an all-German two-man bobsled podium.
Freestyle Skiing: Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud clinched the gold in the women's freeski slopestyle event.
Nordic Combined: Jørgen Graabak of Norway won the individual Gundersen large hill/10km cross-country event in an event filled with drama.
Snowboard:
Austria's Anna Gasser bagged the gold in the women's snowboard big air event.
China's Su Yiming win in the men's snowboard big air event ensured the host nation's best ever Winter Olympics haul.
Speed Skating:
Canada won the women's team pursuit event in a shock finale where favorites Japan had a skater fall on the last turn of the race.
Norway took the gold in men's team pursuit in dominant fashion.
Here's where the official Olympic medal count stands so far.