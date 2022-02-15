Nine medals were at stake on Tuesday at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Here's who won

Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis compete in the two-man bobsled on February 15. (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

With just three pilots to go, Switzerland's Michael Vogt sat in gold medal position for the two-man bobsled event.

Mere minutes later, he found himself finishing outside the podium places.

Francesco Friedrich and brakeman Thorsten Margis capped a historic day for Germany at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre, taking gold on the final run of the evening to secure a famous one-two-three finish for their country.

It is the first time in Winter Olympic history that a nation has swept the podium in a bobsled event.

Friedrich's time of 3:56.89 put him ahead of compatriots Johannes Lochner and Christoph Hafer in silver and bronze respectively.

After the most unusual of pre-Games preparations, Friedrich reflected on a "crazy two weeks" heading into Beijing.

"We have to wait and wait and wear every day the mask in every situation; eating fast, then the mask on," he said.

"Then the competition start and we feel good, we know that we are good in pushing ... I did it really good the first run, then in the second run, I make some mistakes which lose us time.

"In the third run, we say we have to fight, we have to attack Hansi [Johannes Lochner] ... we go, and it worked, we did it."

Having won two golds in Pyeongchang four years ago, Friedrich's triumph in Beijing pens another chapter in a glittering career of dominance — with the potential to complete a never-before-seen double defense in the four-man event which begins on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Friedrich is a 13-time world champion across two-man, four-man and team events, cementing his place as the most decorated pilot in bobsledding world championship history and one of the greatest of all time.

The key to his success? Love what you do.

"I have the luck that what I do is my job," Friedrich said. "I love that and it makes (it) so much fun, and it's my daily job. I give all for that.

"It's only a small time in our life, and we must use it 110% or you should do another thing."