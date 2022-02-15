World
Day 11 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

By Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 1:54 a.m. ET, February 15, 2022
1 hr 26 min ago

Eileen Gu says it feels "so special" to win silver in women's freeski slopestyle

Eileen Gu celebrates her silver medal finish at the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle on Tuesday.
China's Eileen Gu took silver in the freeski slopstyle event on Tuesday, a week after winning gold in the big air, saying it feels "so, so special."

Gu was under huge pressure to nail her third run after falling backward off the rail in her second — a costly mistake that plunged her into eighth place.

Just like she did at last week’s big air finals, Gu managed to come back with a stunning performance that landed her in second place. On Weibo, China’s social media platform, fans pointed at her ability to keep calm and overcome pressure.

"It really came down to the last run again. I don't know why I keep doing it to myself. It doesn't make it easy for myself ... My mum has a heart attack every day. So it's definitely not the easiest. But happy that I was able to push through and turn that pressure into fuel and it feels so, so good," Gu said at the Genting Snow Park after the event.

Gu said her goal coming into the Olympics was to win one gold and podium in another event. Gu is also competing in the freeski half pipe competition.

"I've already met that goal and I'm going into my strongest event. Feeling really good right now and super excited to see what the next couple of days bring," she said.

However, her "biggest goal" is to inspire young girls in China and worldwide to get into skiing," she said.

"It's such a niche sport, people haven't heard of it. So to have a young girl sitting at home watching TV, and the first time they hear about freeskiing, they hear about it from a young teenage girl, a young biracial teenage girl who can kind of reflect themselves on the TV. And they'll be like, 'Hey she looks just like me, she's just like me. If she can do it I can too.' And so I think that is so important," Gu said.
1 hr 34 min ago

Switzerland's Corinne Suter wins women's downhill

Corinne Suter of Switzerland competes in the women's downhill on Tuesday.
Switzerland's Corinne Suter won gold in the women's downhill on Tuesday, with a time of 1:31.87.

Suter came into Beijing on the back of a World Cup win at Garmisch, in Germany.

Sofia Goggia of Italy missed out on becoming the second woman to win back-to-back Olympic golds in the event as she took silver in 1:32.03.

Goggia's compatriot Nadia Delago won bronze with 1:32.44.

US skier Mikaela Shiffrin, who attempted make up for the bitter disappointment of failing to finish in her favored events, slalom and giant slalom, finished 18th.

1 hr 55 min ago

Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud says she hopes to inspire young athletes

 Mathilde Gremaud celebrates on the podium on Tuesday.
Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud said it was "just insane" to win gold in women's freeski slopestyle on Tuesday.

The gold adds to her bronze in the big air in Beijing and a silver in slopestyle at the Pyeongchang 2018 Games.

"I now have a complete set of the three medals. That's really, really exciting. And I'm really stoked. It's just insane," she said.

At 22 years old, Gremaud said she didn't think she would win this many Olympic medals so early in her career.

"No, definitely not. But it's definitely inspiring to hear stories of other athletes, and hear that they've been to the Games like four or five times and they have so many medals. So it's really motivating and I hope I inspire people as well, because I've been inspired by so many athletes growing up. I'm hoping that I can be that for someone," she said.
3 hr 15 min ago

Austria's Anna Gasser on defending her Olympic title: "I was trying to give it all"

Austria's Anna Gasser celebrates her gold medal win at the women's big air final on Tuesday.
Anna Gasser of Austria defended her Olympic title won at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics on Tuesday, by winning gold in the women's snowboard big air.

After her jumps, Gasser said she "did not expect this at all."

"The level has been so high, all the girls were riding so well and I just wanted to show my tricks today, it was surprising that I'm on top of the podium again," she said at the Big Air Shougang in Beijing.
"It means so much but honestly what means more to me is that we had such a good stage and all the girls were riding so well and we could show this to the world."

Gasser said her winning strategy was to have "fun" and not care so much about the results.

"And just caring about showing my snowboarding today," she said.

"I wasn't playing it safe, I was trying to give it all."
3 hr 38 min ago

Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud wins gold in women's freeski slopestyle

Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland celebrates her gold medal win with silver medalist Eileen Gu of China, at the women's freeski slopestyle final on Tuesday.
Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud won gold in the women's freeski slopestyle, with a best score of 86.56.

Gremaud bests her 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics appearance, where she won silver.

China's Olympic sensation Eileen Gu took silver, with a best score of 86.23.

Estonia's Kelly Sildaru — one of the most decorated freekiers in the world — won her first Olympic medal, picking up bronze with a score of 82.06.

4 hr 3 min ago

Austria's Anna Gasser wins gold in women's snowboard big air

Anna Gasser of Austria reacts during the women's snowboard big air final on Tuesday.
Austria's Anna Gasser retains her Olympic title after winning gold in the women's snowboard big air on Tuesday, scoring 95.50 in her third and final jump to bring her total score up to 185.50.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott took the silver — taking home New Zealand's second medal of the Games with a total score of 177. She won her country's first Winter Olympic gold last week in the women's slopestyle.

Japan's Kokomo Murase took the bronze.

4 hr 25 min ago

Former US skater Adam Rippon: "It's a joke" that Kamila Valieva is being allowed to compete

Coaches Rafael Arutyunyan (L) and Adam Rippon (R) look on during a practice session ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 1.
"It’s a joke" that Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is being allowed to compete in the Winter Olympics after failing a drug test, American former Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon told CNN.

Rippon also compared Valieva's situation to that of Team USA's Sha’Carri Richardson, who was banned from the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics after a positive marijuana test — calling it a “double standard.”

Valieva, 15, is at the center of a drugs controversy after providing a positive test for a banned heart medication in December. Yesterday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport gave her the green light to compete anyway.

Rippon said the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), which Valieva competes for, should be kicked out of the Olympics.

"The message is not getting through. And the punishment of just not being able to compete under their flag and then getting to change their anthem as like the only sort of consequence they need to face," Rippon said. "Honestly, it is laughable from the point of the athlete."

Rippon said the Russians have "repeatedly shown that they don't want to play by the rules."

Comparing it to his own experience, Rippon — who won bronze in the team event at Pyeongchang 2018 — said he was scared to even take a multivitamin when he was competing.

"Double standard": On Monday, Richardson questioned on Twitter why Valieva was allowed to continue competing, months after a positive test for cannabis derailed her own Olympic dreams.

Rippon said there was a "double standard" in how the two cases were handled.

"[Richardson's] a young black woman. We all wanted to cheer for her. Her personality is amazing. She's an incredible athlete. She tested positive for marijuana. Immediately you saw ... the US anti-doping agencies said you can't compete. She was on TV the next day, apologizing, taking accountability," Rippon said.

In Valieva's case, the Russian doping agency first suspended her and then lifted the provisional ban after an appeal from the teenage skater.

"So it’s two different agencies with two different protocols and two different integrity standards... The Court of Arbitration here in Beijing made — I think it is a joke. How does somebody with a positive test still get to compete in the Olympic Games.? The whole point is that it is a level playing field and everyone is competing clean," Rippon said. 
4 hr 51 min ago

South Korea fumes over cultural appropriation and "biased judgments" at Beijing 2022

From CNN's Gawon Bae in Seoul, South Korea

A dress worn during the opening ceremony by a performer, second from right, sparked outrage in South Korea.
South Korea may have clinched its first gold medal at Beijing 2022 last week, but the success came amid tensions with China over alleged cultural appropriation and "biased judgments" during the Winter Olympics.

In recent years, relations between the two countries have been tense both politically and culturally and this year's Games have caused further flashpoints.

During the opening ceremony, a woman on stage appeared to be wearing a traditional Korean hanbok dress, which South Koreans have long been irked about, deeming China to be passing off South Korean culture as its own.

On the following day, South Korea's ruling Democratic Party released a statement criticizing China and demanding it stops "stealing" its "culture."

South Korean people also expressed their outrage online.

"I'm mad that they've introduced a person wearing hanbok on an international Olympic stage as a Chinese person! I'm mad that they are introducing Korean culture as Chinese to the world," one wrote on Twitter.

The Chinese Embassy in Seoul said on Wednesday that China is composed of 56 ethnic groups, and it is "not only their wish but also their right" to wear ethnic clothes during the Games.

"The Korean ethnic group in China and the North and South of the Korean Peninsula are of the same origin and share a common traditional culture, including clothing," the embassy said.
"The so-called 'cultural project' and 'cultural appropriation' are completely untenable."

Read the full story here.

5 hr 9 min ago

Skiers contend with -25 degrees Celsius conditions as freeski slopestyle finals get underway

From CNN's Nectar Gan in Zhangjiakou, China

It's a bitingly cold day at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, where the women's freeski slopestyle finals are getting underway.

As the high-speed train pulls into the Taizicheng station at 7.10 a.m. local time, an attendant reminds passengers to keep warm.

“The outdoor temperature is -25 degrees Celsius (-13F),” she said.

Stepping outside the station, it is snowing lightly outside. The brown mountains are coated with a dusting of white, with the ground covered by a thick blanket of snow.

Participants are greeted by snow pandas, bunnies and snowmen built by volunteers and staff around various venues.

At the Genting Snow Park on top of the mountain, the sun has broken through the gray clouds and the wind hasn’t picked up yet.

But it is bitterly cold.

Spectators don't seem to be put off by the frigid temperatures — they are huddled up, many wrapped in furry hats and waiting in excitement, waving pink flags featuring the beloved Olympic mascot, Bing Dwen Dwen.

The crowd here are waiting for one athlete: China’s new Olympic superstar Eileen Gu, who will strive for her second gold medal.