Eileen Gu says it feels "so special" to win silver in women's freeski slopestyle

Eileen Gu celebrates her silver medal finish at the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle on Tuesday. (An Lingjun/China Sports/VCG/Getty Images)

China's Eileen Gu took silver in the freeski slopstyle event on Tuesday, a week after winning gold in the big air, saying it feels "so, so special."

Gu was under huge pressure to nail her third run after falling backward off the rail in her second — a costly mistake that plunged her into eighth place.

Just like she did at last week’s big air finals, Gu managed to come back with a stunning performance that landed her in second place. On Weibo, China’s social media platform, fans pointed at her ability to keep calm and overcome pressure.

"It really came down to the last run again. I don't know why I keep doing it to myself. It doesn't make it easy for myself ... My mum has a heart attack every day. So it's definitely not the easiest. But happy that I was able to push through and turn that pressure into fuel and it feels so, so good," Gu said at the Genting Snow Park after the event.

Gu said her goal coming into the Olympics was to win one gold and podium in another event. Gu is also competing in the freeski half pipe competition.

"I've already met that goal and I'm going into my strongest event. Feeling really good right now and super excited to see what the next couple of days bring," she said.

However, her "biggest goal" is to inspire young girls in China and worldwide to get into skiing," she said.