Su Yiming's gold medal ensures China's best ever Winter Olympics haul

Su Yiming celebrates after his gold medal run at the men's snowboard big air final on Tuesday. (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Teen snowboarder Su Yiming of China won gold in the snowboard big air on Tuesday, adding to his silver medal in the slopestyle event last week.

Su's gold is China's sixth of the Games and means the hosts are now enjoying their most successful Winter Olympics, beating their previous record of five golds at Vancouver 2010.

Age 17, Su is China’s youngest Winter Olympic champion.

Fans took to Chinese social media following his historic win. The hashtag “Su Yiming must be able to fly” trended on the Twitter-like Weibo with nearly 50 million views, and “Su Yiming gold medal” is the No.1 trending topic, with 130 million views.

Su's gold will be even more satisfying after he controversially missed out on top spot in the slopestyle, after judges missed an error from winner Max Parrot that could have impacted the final results.

Before he became a snowboarding sensation, Su was better known in China as a child actor, having starred in the 2014 film "The Taking of Tiger Mountain" by Hong Kong director Tsui Hark, alongside superstars including Tony Leung.