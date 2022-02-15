World
2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Ukraine-Russia border crisis

Day 11 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

By Matias Grez, Jack Bantock, Helen Regan, Adam Renton and Patrick Sung, CNN

Updated 6:45 a.m. ET, February 15, 2022
4 hr 58 min ago

Su Yiming's gold medal ensures China's best ever Winter Olympics haul

Su Yiming celebrates after his gold medal run at the men's snowboard big air final on Tuesday.
Su Yiming celebrates after his gold medal run at the men's snowboard big air final on Tuesday. (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Teen snowboarder Su Yiming of China won gold in the snowboard big air on Tuesday, adding to his silver medal in the slopestyle event last week.

Su's gold is China's sixth of the Games and means the hosts are now enjoying their most successful Winter Olympics, beating their previous record of five golds at Vancouver 2010.

Age 17, Su is China’s youngest Winter Olympic champion.

Fans took to Chinese social media following his historic win. The hashtag “Su Yiming must be able to fly” trended on the Twitter-like Weibo with nearly 50 million views, and “Su Yiming gold medal” is the No.1 trending topic, with 130 million views.

Su's gold will be even more satisfying after he controversially missed out on top spot in the slopestyle, after judges missed an error from winner Max Parrot that could have impacted the final results.

Before he became a snowboarding sensation, Su was better known in China as a child actor, having starred in the 2014 film "The Taking of Tiger Mountain" by Hong Kong director Tsui Hark, alongside superstars including Tony Leung.

4 hr 56 min ago

Investigation into Kamila Valieva's failed drugs test is ongoing, IOC official says

Denis Oswald of the IOC speaks at a news conference Tuesday.
Denis Oswald of the IOC speaks at a news conference Tuesday. IOC

The drug case against Russian teen figure skater Kamila Valieva is ongoing and a final decision has not been made on its merits, a top International Olympic Committee (IOC) official told reporters Tuesday.

“We are in a phase of provisional measures. The question is whether she could continue. The case is still pending," said Denis Oswald, head of the IOC's Disciplinary Commission.

"The B sample has not yet been examined by the laboratory, and therefore, a ban — which would not certainly be a life ban — would only be decided when we have a final decision on the case itself, whether it is doping or not."

Oswald said the 15-year-old's entourage — the adults responsible for Valieva's skating and welfare — will be investigated.

"You can imagine a girl of 15 would not do something wrong alone," he said.

Celebrations on hold: The medal ceremony in the team figure skating event was postponed due to the scandal, and the IOC has said if Valieva wins another medal in her upcoming program then she would not receive it until the drug case has been concluded.

"It would be very difficult to allocate medals based on a situation that is not final because there is a fair chance you would not give the right medal to the right team, which is why we decided, while we do not have clarity on the case, not to attribute medals," Oswald said.
5 hr 24 min ago

China's Su Yiming wins gold in men's big air

Su Yiming celebrates his gold medal performance at the men's big air event on Tuesday,
Su Yiming celebrates his gold medal performance at the men's big air event on Tuesday, (David Ramos/Getty Images)

China's 17-year-old snowboarder Su Yiming won the men's big air event on Tuesday, with a total score of 182.50.

It's his second medal of the Beijing Games, adding to the silver he won in slopestyle.

Norway's Mons Roisland took silver, scoring 171.75.

Canada's Max Parrot won bronze, with a total score of 170.25. His medal comes after winning gold in the men's slopestyle last week, and over three years after the Canadian was diagnosed with cancer.

5 hr 44 min ago

WADA founding president on doping controversy: "Maybe it's time for a time-out for Russia"

From CNN's Selina Wang in Beijing

In this file photo, WADA founding president Dick Pound speaks at the closing ceremony of the World Conference of Doping in Sport 2019, in Katowice, Poland. 
In this file photo, WADA founding president Dick Pound speaks at the closing ceremony of the World Conference of Doping in Sport 2019, in Katowice, Poland.  (Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Founding president of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Dick Pound, said it could be "time for a time-out for Russia in the Olympics” following the drugs scandal surrounding 15-year-old figure skater Kamila Valieva.

On Monday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled Valieva could continue competing in Beijing, despite testing positive for a banned heart medication in a sample from December.  

"This is going on too long, and it's too obvious," Pound told CNN.

"You know, the [Russian] government cannot explain why nobody will play with them. And the answer is, it's because you cheat."

Some background: Monday's decision from CAS only determined whether Valieva could still take part in the Beijing Games. 

The IOC has made it clear that her case — and the people surrounding her — will continue to be investigated long after the closing ceremony. 

Russian athletes are prohibited from competing in the Olympics Games under their country's flag due to sanctions imposed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and WADA because of the country's "systemic manipulation" of anti-doping rules during the 2014 Sochi Games.

Pound, who is also a former vice-president of the IOC, said the punishments the ROC faced since Sochi have been “lenient” and ineffective, and banning the team from competition would get Russia’s “attention.”

"That's the nuclear option. You simply say sorry, you will not be invited to the next Games, you will not be able to host any Olympic sport events and so forth, that will get their attention. So far, we've been relatively unsuccessful in getting their attention because every decision that's rendered gets appealed,” Pound said. 
“That's not a healthy atmosphere for Russia. And it's not a healthy atmosphere in which the athletes from the rest of the world have to compete in competitions where there are Russians."
6 hr 20 min ago

Eileen Gu says it feels "so special" to win silver in women's freeski slopestyle

Eileen Gu celebrates her silver medal finish at the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle on Tuesday.
Eileen Gu celebrates her silver medal finish at the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle on Tuesday. (An Lingjun/China Sports/VCG/Getty Images)

China's Eileen Gu took silver in the freeski slopstyle event on Tuesday, a week after winning gold in the big air, saying it feels "so, so special."

Gu was under huge pressure to nail her third run after falling backward off the rail in her second — a costly mistake that plunged her into eighth place.

Just like she did at last week’s big air finals, Gu managed to come back with a stunning performance that landed her in second place. On Weibo, China’s social media platform, fans pointed at her ability to keep calm and overcome pressure.

"It really came down to the last run again. I don't know why I keep doing it to myself. It doesn't make it easy for myself ... My mum has a heart attack every day. So it's definitely not the easiest. But happy that I was able to push through and turn that pressure into fuel and it feels so, so good," Gu said at the Genting Snow Park after the event.

Gu said her goal coming into the Olympics was to win one gold and podium in another event. Gu is also competing in the freeski half pipe competition.

"I've already met that goal and I'm going into my strongest event. Feeling really good right now and super excited to see what the next couple of days bring," she said.

However, her "biggest goal" is to inspire young girls in China and worldwide to get into skiing," she said.

"It's such a niche sport, people haven't heard of it. So to have a young girl sitting at home watching TV, and the first time they hear about freeskiing, they hear about it from a young teenage girl, a young biracial teenage girl who can kind of reflect themselves on the TV. And they'll be like, 'Hey she looks just like me, she's just like me. If she can do it I can too.' And so I think that is so important," Gu said.
6 hr 29 min ago

Switzerland's Corinne Suter wins women's downhill

Corinne Suter of Switzerland competes in the women's downhill on Tuesday.
Corinne Suter of Switzerland competes in the women's downhill on Tuesday. (Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Switzerland's Corinne Suter won gold in the women's downhill on Tuesday, with a time of 1:31.87.

Suter came into Beijing on the back of a World Cup win at Garmisch, in Germany.

Sofia Goggia of Italy missed out on becoming the second woman to win back-to-back Olympic golds in the event as she took silver in 1:32.03.

Goggia's compatriot Nadia Delago won bronze with 1:32.44.

US skier Mikaela Shiffrin, who attempted make up for the bitter disappointment of failing to finish in her favored events, slalom and giant slalom, finished 18th.

6 hr 49 min ago

Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud says she hopes to inspire young athletes

 Mathilde Gremaud celebrates on the podium on Tuesday.
 Mathilde Gremaud celebrates on the podium on Tuesday. ( Lu Lin/China Sports/VCG/Getty Images)

Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud said it was "just insane" to win gold in women's freeski slopestyle on Tuesday.

The gold adds to her bronze in the big air in Beijing and a silver in slopestyle at the Pyeongchang 2018 Games.

"I now have a complete set of the three medals. That's really, really exciting. And I'm really stoked. It's just insane," she said.

At 22 years old, Gremaud said she didn't think she would win this many Olympic medals so early in her career.

"No, definitely not. But it's definitely inspiring to hear stories of other athletes, and hear that they've been to the Games like four or five times and they have so many medals. So it's really motivating and I hope I inspire people as well, because I've been inspired by so many athletes growing up. I'm hoping that I can be that for someone," she said.
8 hr 9 min ago

Austria's Anna Gasser on defending her Olympic title: "I was trying to give it all"

Austria's Anna Gasser celebrates her gold medal win at the women's big air final on Tuesday.
Austria's Anna Gasser celebrates her gold medal win at the women's big air final on Tuesday. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images)

Anna Gasser of Austria defended her Olympic title won at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics on Tuesday, by winning gold in the women's snowboard big air.

After her jumps, Gasser said she "did not expect this at all."

"The level has been so high, all the girls were riding so well and I just wanted to show my tricks today, it was surprising that I'm on top of the podium again," she said at the Big Air Shougang in Beijing.
"It means so much but honestly what means more to me is that we had such a good stage and all the girls were riding so well and we could show this to the world."

Gasser said her winning strategy was to have "fun" and not care so much about the results.

"And just caring about showing my snowboarding today," she said.

"I wasn't playing it safe, I was trying to give it all."
8 hr 33 min ago

Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud wins gold in women's freeski slopestyle

Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland celebrates her gold medal win with silver medalist Eileen Gu of China, at the women's freeski slopestyle final on Tuesday.
Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland celebrates her gold medal win with silver medalist Eileen Gu of China, at the women's freeski slopestyle final on Tuesday. (Gregory Bull/AP)

Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud won gold in the women's freeski slopestyle, with a best score of 86.56.

Gremaud bests her 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics appearance, where she won silver.

China's Olympic sensation Eileen Gu took silver, with a best score of 86.23.

Estonia's Kelly Sildaru — one of the most decorated freekiers in the world — won her first Olympic medal, picking up bronze with a score of 82.06.