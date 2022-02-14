We're on Day 10 of the Winter Olympics, with postponed events due to heavy snow rescheduled for Monday. Meanwhile, a decision is expected in the coming hours on whether Russian teen figure skater Kamila Valieva will be allowed to compete following a failed drug test.
Here's what to watch today:
- Doping ruling: The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) expects to announce a decision today on 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva. The court held a hearing Sunday regarding the series of events that led to her provisional suspension being lifted, leaving her free to participate in the Beijing 2022 Games, after failing a drugs test in December. Her coaches, doctors and other adults around her will also be investigated, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said.
- Weather causes havoc: Heavy snowfall brought disruption to the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, forcing the postponement of home favorite Eileen Gu's qualifying run in the freeski slopestyle. Swirling winds blew the powdery snow, limiting visibility for racers and fans alike and causing drifting on the course. The freeski slopestyle qualifying event is set to take place today. Until this point, Beijing had relied completely on artificial snow to cover its slopes and venues — which environmentalists and critics say is a huge drain on energy and water resources.
- US eyes gold in women's monobob: Double Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries has a big lead in the first part of the monobob competition as she represents Team USA for the first time after switching from Canada. It's also the first time monobob, a one-woman bobsled, has been an Olympic event. The reigning world monobob champion has a big lead over second-place Christine de Bruin of Canada.
- Old foes edge closer to finals: Arch rivals Canada and the United States face one more hurdle each to set up a highly anticipated showdown in the women's ice hockey final. The perennial hockey powerhouses were widely tipped to contend for the championship in Beijing, but Switzerland and Finland hope to spoil the party, facing off against Canada and the US respectively in the semifinals Monday. The Canadians are bent on reclaiming the gold after the US ended their run of four straight Olympic titles in 2018.
- World record holders in quest for gold: French duo Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron set a new rhythm dance world record of 90.83 points en route to lead in ice dance at the weekend. The four-time world champions were Olympic silver medalists in 2018 and are looking to go one step further in Beijing. Their biggest competition could come from reigning world champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of the ROC.