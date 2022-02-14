Team USA's Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor top the podium in monobob's Olympic debut

Kaillie Humphries (right) and her teammate Elana Meyers Taylor celebrate winning the gold and silver medals in the women's monobob on Monday. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

American racers dominated the medal spots in the first ever monobob at an Olympics on Monday.

Team USA's Kaillie Humphries won gold in a time of 4:19.27, and teammate Elana Meyers Taylor took the silver in 4:20.81

Both athletes become the first women to win medals in bobsleigh events at four consecutive Winter Olympics.

Canada's Christine de Bruin clinched bronze in 4:21.03.

Monobob's Olympic debut: The event's inclusion is a victory for gender equality at the Olympics and comes after a long campaign for women to have the additional race.

It's an individual version of bobsleigh exclusive to female athletes. The bobsledders have to push, drive and brake the sled, which weighs at least 162 kilograms (more than 357 pounds) by themselves.

The monobob joins the pre-existing traditional bobsled events: four-man, two-man, and two-woman — and gives women two medal opportunities, bringing them even with men.