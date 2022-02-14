World
Day 10 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

By Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 1:27 AM ET, Mon February 14, 2022
2 hr 25 min ago

Team USA's Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor top the podium in monobob's Olympic debut

Kaillie Humphries (right) and her teammate Elana Meyers Taylor celebrate winning the gold and silver medals in the women's monobob on Monday.
Kaillie Humphries (right) and her teammate Elana Meyers Taylor celebrate winning the gold and silver medals in the women's monobob on Monday. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

American racers dominated the medal spots in the first ever monobob at an Olympics on Monday.

Team USA's Kaillie Humphries won gold in a time of 4:19.27, and teammate Elana Meyers Taylor took the silver in 4:20.81

Both athletes become the first women to win medals in bobsleigh events at four consecutive Winter Olympics.

Canada's Christine de Bruin clinched bronze in 4:21.03.

Monobob's Olympic debut: The event's inclusion is a victory for gender equality at the Olympics and comes after a long campaign for women to have the additional race.

It's an individual version of bobsleigh exclusive to female athletes. The bobsledders have to push, drive and brake the sled, which weighs at least 162 kilograms (more than 357 pounds) by themselves.

The monobob joins the pre-existing traditional bobsled events: four-man, two-man, and two-woman — and gives women two medal opportunities, bringing them even with men.

2 hr 54 min ago

Beijing 2022 reports 3 new Olympics-related Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Gawon Bae

The Beijing Olympic Committee identified three new Covid-19 cases among Games-related personnel on Sunday, it said in a statement Monday.

All three cases were found among airport arrivals, while no one tested positive for Covid-19 inside the “closed loop” system, which separates Olympic athletes, stakeholders, and staff from the public.

Of the three cases, one involved an athlete or team official. 

Since the official closed loop system began on Jan. 23, 432 Covid-19 cases have been found among Olympics-related personnel.

Of those cases, 183 involved athletes and team officials.

2 hr 57 min ago

Beijing 2022 Covid testers offer Valentine's Day greetings

Testing vials arranged to read "Happy Valentine's Day" and a heart shape, at a Covid-19 testing station inside the Beijing Olympic bubble. 
Testing vials arranged to read "Happy Valentine's Day" and a heart shape, at a Covid-19 testing station inside the Beijing Olympic bubble.  (CNN)

Those inside the Beijing Olympic bubble must contend with daily mandatory Covid-19 tests — usually the most unpleasant part of the day.

But on Monday, those who showed up to one testing center were greeted by vials arranged in the pattern of a heart and "Happy Valentine's Day."

It was a cheery way to break up the monotony and difficulties of living in the "closed loop" bubble, which has been challenging for everyone, including Olympic volunteers and staff.

The demands of the bubble: The "closed loop" separates Olympic athletes, support staff, media and volunteers from the rest of the Beijing public — but the stringent requirements are exacting, with an especially high cost for Chinese volunteers.

The first batch of volunteers, including health care workers, drivers, cleaners and chefs, entered the bubble on Jan. 3 — and they're all required to stay until the Games end on Feb. 20. Once they leave the bubble, they must then undergo 21 days of strict quarantine at a designated facility.

3 hr 37 min ago

Love is in the air on Valentine's Day for these Olympic couples

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, right, and his girlfriend, Team USA's Mikaela Shiffrin, leave the finish area for the women's super-G on Feb. 11.
Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, right, and his girlfriend, Team USA's Mikaela Shiffrin, leave the finish area for the women's super-G on Feb. 11. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

Several sporting couples are spending Valentine's Day in the Olympic bubble together. Here are some of Beijing 2022's power couples:

  • American Mikaela Shiffrin and Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, both alpine skiers, have been seen hand in hand around the Olympic venues, including after the women's super-G on Friday, in which Shiffrin placed ninth. The pair have been supporting each other throughout their time in Beijing, with Kilde writing an emotional message of love and support on social media after Shiffrin crashed out of the women's slalom on Feb. 9. And following Kilde's silver win in the men's alpine combined slalom, Shiffrin tweeted: "Bigggg ❤️ for @AleksanderKilde and his beautiful dancing feet 🎉. Literally hasn't skied a run of slalom in years and then went and DID THAT. 😳🤯🥳🤩What an athlete!!!"
  • Belgium's Kim Meylemans and Brazil's Nicole Rocha Silveira competed against each other in the women's skeleton last week. Silveira placed 13th and Meylemans 18th. Over Christmas, Silveira shared a photo of the couple under the mistletoe with the caption, "Two teams are better than one."
  • British speedskaters Ellia Smeding and Cornelius Kersten are Olympic teammates, business partners and a couple. On her Olympic debut, Smeding placed 27th in the women's 1,500m, becoming the first long track speed skater to represent Team GB in 42 years. Kersten came 19th in the men's 1,500m. The couple regularly post photos and videos at the Games together. "At the Olympics with my bestest friend. Someone pinch me!!!" Smeding wrote in one post.
  • Team USA's Red Gerard and Hailey Langland began dating before the 2018 Pyeongchang Games — where they both made their debuts. In Beijing, Gerard placed fourth in the men's snowboard slopestyle and Langland ranked 11th in the women's event. Ahead of the Games, Gerard said: “It’s incredible, I feel super lucky," according to the Olympics website. “To snowboard with your girlfriend, your best friend, both of us push each other in really good ways. She’s a lot more mellow, I have a lot more anxiety," he said.
4 hr 8 min ago

Chinese authorities investigate unofficial Olympic mascot cakes

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games mascot Bing Dwen Dwen.
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games mascot Bing Dwen Dwen. (Sebastien Bozon/AFP/Getty Images)

Mascot Bing Dwen Dwen is everywhere at the Winter Olympics, with fans queuing for hours to get their hands on coveted pins bearing the cuddly panda's likeness or sold out replica stuffed toys.

Outside the Olympic bubble, love for the round-bodied panda has gotten several Chinese bakeries into trouble.

Police in several cities, including Chongqing, Ningbo and Shantou, are investigating bakeries making Bing Dwen Dwen shaped cakes, in violation of licensing laws, according to Chinese state-run tabloid the Global Times.

A market watchdog in the city of Nantong, eastern China, got a tip off that one bakery was selling Bing Dwen Dwen cakes for 200 yuan ($31) each. The shop is under investigation for using the Olympic symbol without authorization, the Global Times said.

And in Ningbo, another dessert shop was ordered to suspend sales of similar Bing Dwen Dwen cakes and placed under investigation.

No one can use the Olympic symbols for commercial purposes without the permission of the right owners, Global Times reported.

4 hr 30 min ago

What is the monobob?

Germany's Laura Nolte slides during the women's monobob bobsleigh heat 3 on Monday.
Germany's Laura Nolte slides during the women's monobob bobsleigh heat 3 on Monday. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The second half of the women's monobob competition is underway, with Team USA's Kaillie Humphries in the lead, followed by Canada's Christine de Bruin and fellow American Elana Meyers Taylor.

It's the first time the event has appeared at an Olympic Games, but what exactly is the monobob?

As the name suggests, this event features a single, female participant tasked with quickly navigating a sled down the windy, icy track.

It's an individual version of bobsleigh exclusive to female athletes. The bobsledders have to push, drive and brake the sled, which weighs at least 162 kilograms (more than 357 pounds) by themselves.

The event joins the pre-existing traditional bobsled events: four-man, two-man, and two-woman. As such, the Beijing Games mark the first time female bobsledders have had two medal opportunities, bringing them even with men.

In the women's monobob event, each competitor's sled is identical, removing any potential design advantages.

5 hr 29 min ago

It's 9 a.m. in Beijing. Here's what's on tap for Day 10 of the 2022 Winter Olympics

We're on Day 10 of the Winter Olympics, with postponed events due to heavy snow rescheduled for Monday. Meanwhile, a decision is expected in the coming hours on whether Russian teen figure skater Kamila Valieva will be allowed to compete following a failed drug test.

Here's what to watch today:

  • Doping ruling: The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) expects to announce a decision today on 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva. The court held a hearing Sunday regarding the series of events that led to her provisional suspension being lifted, leaving her free to participate in the Beijing 2022 Games, after failing a drugs test in December. Her coaches, doctors and other adults around her will also be investigated, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said.
  • Weather causes havoc: Heavy snowfall brought disruption to the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, forcing the postponement of home favorite Eileen Gu's qualifying run in the freeski slopestyle. Swirling winds blew the powdery snow, limiting visibility for racers and fans alike and causing drifting on the course. The freeski slopestyle qualifying event is set to take place today. Until this point, Beijing had relied completely on artificial snow to cover its slopes and venues — which environmentalists and critics say is a huge drain on energy and water resources.
  • US eyes gold in women's monobob: Double Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries has a big lead in the first part of the monobob competition as she represents Team USA for the first time after switching from Canada. It's also the first time monobob, a one-woman bobsled, has been an Olympic event. The reigning world monobob champion has a big lead over second-place Christine de Bruin of Canada.
  • Old foes edge closer to finals: Arch rivals Canada and the United States face one more hurdle each to set up a highly anticipated showdown in the women's ice hockey final. The perennial hockey powerhouses were widely tipped to contend for the championship in Beijing, but Switzerland and Finland hope to spoil the party, facing off against Canada and the US respectively in the semifinals Monday. The Canadians are bent on reclaiming the gold after the US ended their run of four straight Olympic titles in 2018. 
  • World record holders in quest for gold: French duo Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron set a new rhythm dance world record of 90.83 points en route to lead in ice dance at the weekend. The four-time world champions were Olympic silver medalists in 2018 and are looking to go one step further in Beijing. Their biggest competition could come from reigning world champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of the ROC.
5 hr 7 min ago

Norway leads the medal table going into Day 10 of the Beijing Games

Bronze medalist Tiril Eckhoff, left, and gold medalist Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Team Norway celebrate at the biathlon women's 10km pursuit flower ceremony on Sunday.
Bronze medalist Tiril Eckhoff, left, and gold medalist Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Team Norway celebrate at the biathlon women's 10km pursuit flower ceremony on Sunday. (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Heading into the second week of the Beijing Winter Olympics, here's where the teams rank in the medal standings:

  1. Norway is leading with nine golds, five silvers and seven bronzes. The team has also won the most medals of any nation.
  2. Germany is second with eight golds, five silvers and one bronze.
  3. Team USA is third with six golds, five silvers and one bronze.

Hosts China are in eighth position with four golds, three silvers and two bronzes.

6 hr 22 min ago

Erin Jackson wins 500m speed skating gold at Winter Olympics after teammate gave up spot

From CNN's George Ramsay and Patrick Sung

Erin Jackson reacts after her 500m victory.
Erin Jackson reacts after her 500m victory.

US speed skater Erin Jackson won the women's 500m gold medal at the Winter Olympics in a time of 37.04 on Sunday.

Jackson almost missed competing in the 500m at the Olympics after she had slipped during qualifying trials, but her teammate and friend Brittany Bowe gave up her own spot to ensure the world No. 1 was able to go to Beijing — and it paid off.

The 29-year-old Jackson is the first US woman to win a speed skating gold at the Olympics since Bonnie Blair did so in 1994, as well as the first Black woman to win an individual medal in speed skating at the Olympics, according to Team USA.

She finished 0.08 seconds ahead of Japan's Miho Takagi in second and 0.17 seconds ahead of the Russian Olympic Committee's Angelina Golikova in third.

"I cried immediately, it was just a big release of emotion. A lot of shock, a lot of relief and a lot of happiness. I haven't fully processed everything quite yet, but it just feels amazing," Jackson told reporters.
She added: "I had a little misstep on the backstretch, but I just tried to, I wouldn't say recover, because it wasn't anything big, but just tried to continue skating."

American Erin Jackson wins women's 500m speed skating gold after almost missing Olympics
