BREAKING NEWS: Kamila Valieva cleared to compete in Beijing Olympics, top sports court rules
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the Beijing Winter Olympics, The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled Monday.
The ruling comes after the International Olympic Committee, International Skating Union (ISU) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed the Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s (RUSADA) decision to lift a provisional suspension on the teen figure skater after she failed a drugs test taken in December.
55 min ago
Kamila Valieva court ruling will only determine whether figure skater can compete in Beijing
From CNN’s Selina Wang and Hannah Ritchie
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will only decide whether Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will be allowed to continue competing at the Beijing Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said Monday.
It means the outcome of the postponed medal ceremony for the team event, which Valieva helped the ROC win, will be decided at a later date. The USA took silver and Japan bronze.
The IOC, International Skating Union (ISU) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) are appealing the Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s (RUSADA) decision to lift a provisional suspension on Valieva after she failed a drugs test taken in December.
They are seeking to ban the 15-year-old from competing for the remainder of the Beijing Winter Games.
The CAS decision is expected to be announced around 2 p.m. local time Monday (1 a.m. ET).
What happens to the medals: Speaking to reporters Monday, IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said the decision from CAS will not determine whether the ROC gets to keep the gold medal it won in last week’s team figure skating competition— a victory that came one day before Valieva was given a doping violation over a test sample taken in December.
“[The medals] will not be sorted out by this decision. That will probably not be sorted out during this Games,” Adams said.
Complicated ruling: Addressing Valieva’s future, Adams said the case against her will continue after CAS’ ruling on whether to let her compete in the short program of the women’s singles event on Tuesday.
“If CAS decides to let Kamila Valieva start tomorrow, it does not mean on the one hand that she has not committed the doping offense and at the same time, if CAS decides to not let her start, it does not mean that the doping offense has been confirmed," he said. "What we will have in either case will be a decision where there’s an ongoing procedure against her, of which we do not know the final result."
Adams also confirmed to CNN that if Valieva does compete Tuesday and wins a place on the podium, it's likely a medal ceremony will go ahead as planned, but the medal could still be revoked at a later date.
1 hr 28 min ago
France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron win gold in figure skating ice dance
French duo Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron won gold in the figure skating ice dance competition on Monday, with a total score of226.98 — a world record.
The pair's free dance program composition even earned a perfect 10.
The four-time world champions, who were Olympic silver medalists at Pyeongchang 2018, also set a new rhythm dance world record at the weekend.
Reigning world champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) took silverwith a score of 220.51.
Team USA's Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue won bronze, scoring 218.02. They narrowly beat fellow Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates in fourth with 214.77
The final scores are decided by adding the pair's scores from the rhythm and free dance events.
2 hr 9 min ago
From Covid isolation to silver medal for Team USA's Elana Meyers Taylor
Team USA's Elana Meyers Taylor took silver in the monobob on Monday, just behind teammate Kaillie Humphries, who won gold.
But the bobsledder faced an uphill battle just to compete in the Games after testing positive for Covid-19, two days after arriving in Beijing.
The Covid comeback: Meyers Taylor returned to competition after spending the start of the Olympics in Covid quarantine. The 37-year-old was placed into an isolation hotel after testing positive.
Those who test positive must present two consecutive negative tests before they can be released. She did so several days later, and was cleared for release on Feb. 5.
During that time, her competitors were able to take training runs at the course — but Meyers Taylor was forced to train inside her hotel room, using weights and equipment her teammates brought her.
It didn't appear to impact her performance, however, as Meyers Taylor won her fourth career Olympic medal, having previously medaled in the two-woman bobsled in 2010, 2014, and 2018.
2 hr 15 min ago
Eileen Gu is through to the freeski slopestyle final
Home favorite Eileen Guof China is through to the final of the freeski slopestyle, posting a best score of 79.83 on her second run to place third on the leaderboard.
Estonia’s Kelly Sildaru leads the field with a score of 86.15 on her second run, and Norway's Johanne Killi (86)is in third.
A total of 12 skiers will advance to the finals, which are scheduled for Tuesday.
Gu, who won gold in the big air last week, has entered all three freeski events.
2 hr 25 min ago
Team USA's Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor top the podium in monobob's Olympic debut
American racers dominated the medal spots in the first ever monobob at an Olympics on Monday.
Team USA's Kaillie Humphries won gold in a time of 4:19.27, and teammate Elana Meyers Taylor took the silver in 4:20.81
Both athletes become the first women to win medalsin bobsleigh events at four consecutive Winter Olympics.
Canada's Christine de Bruin clinched bronze in 4:21.03.
Monobob's Olympic debut: The event's inclusion is a victory for gender equality at the Olympics and comes after a long campaign for women to have the additional race.
It's an individual version of bobsleigh exclusive to female athletes. The bobsledders have to push, drive and brake the sled, which weighs at least 162 kilograms (more than 357 pounds) by themselves.
The monobob joins the pre-existing traditional bobsled events: four-man, two-man, and two-woman — and gives women two medal opportunities, bringing them even with men.
2 hr 54 min ago
Beijing 2022 reports 3 new Olympics-related Covid-19 cases
From CNN's Gawon Bae
The Beijing Olympic Committee identified three new Covid-19 cases among Games-related personnel on Sunday, it said in a statement Monday.
All three cases were found among airport arrivals, while no one tested positive for Covid-19 inside the “closed loop” system, which separates Olympic athletes, stakeholders, and staff from the public.
Of the three cases, one involved an athlete or team official.
Since the official closed loop system began on Jan. 23, 432 Covid-19 cases have been found among Olympics-related personnel.
Of those cases, 183 involved athletes and team officials.
2 hr 57 min ago
Beijing 2022 Covid testers offer Valentine's Day greetings
Those inside the Beijing Olympic bubble must contend with daily mandatory Covid-19 tests — usually the most unpleasant part of the day.
But on Monday, those who showed up to one testing center were greeted by vials arranged in the pattern of a heart and "Happy Valentine's Day."
It was a cheery way to break up the monotony and difficulties of living in the "closed loop" bubble, which has been challenging for everyone, including Olympic volunteers and staff.
The demands of the bubble: The "closed loop" separates Olympic athletes, support staff, media and volunteers from the rest of the Beijing public — but the stringent requirements are exacting, with an especially high cost for Chinese volunteers.
The first batch of volunteers, including health care workers, drivers, cleaners and chefs, entered the bubble on Jan. 3 — and they're all required to stay until the Games end on Feb. 20. Once they leave the bubble, they must then undergo 21 days of strict quarantine at a designated facility.
3 hr 37 min ago
Love is in the air on Valentine's Day for these Olympic couples
Several sporting couples are spending Valentine's Day in the Olympic bubble together. Here are some of Beijing 2022's power couples:
American Mikaela Shiffrin and Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde,both alpine skiers, have been seen hand in hand around the Olympic venues, including after the women's super-G on Friday, in which Shiffrin placed ninth. The pair have been supporting each other throughout their time in Beijing, with Kilde writing an emotional message of love and support on social media after Shiffrin crashed out of the women's slalom on Feb. 9. And following Kilde's silver win in the men's alpine combined slalom, Shiffrin tweeted: "Bigggg ❤️ for @AleksanderKilde and his beautiful dancing feet 🎉. Literally hasn't skied a run of slalom in years and then went and DID THAT. 😳🤯🥳🤩What an athlete!!!"
Belgium's Kim Meylemans and Brazil's Nicole RochaSilveira competed against each other in the women's skeleton last week. Silveira placed 13th and Meylemans 18th. Over Christmas, Silveira shared a photo of the couple under the mistletoe with the caption, "Two teams are better than one."
British speedskaters Ellia Smeding and Cornelius Kersten are Olympic teammates, business partners and a couple. On her Olympic debut, Smeding placed 27th in the women's 1,500m, becoming the first long track speed skater to represent Team GB in 42 years. Kersten came 19th in the men's 1,500m. The couple regularly post photos and videos at the Games together. "At the Olympics with my bestest friend. Someone pinch me!!!" Smeding wrote in one post.
Team USA's Red Gerard and Hailey Langland began dating before the 2018 Pyeongchang Games — where they both made their debuts. In Beijing, Gerard placed fourth in the men's snowboard slopestyle and Langland ranked 11th in the women's event. Ahead of the Games, Gerard said: “It’s incredible, I feel super lucky," according to the Olympics website. “To snowboard with your girlfriend, your best friend, both of us push each other in really good ways. She’s a lot more mellow, I have a lot more anxiety," he said.