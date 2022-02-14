From Covid isolation to silver medal for Team USA's Elana Meyers Taylor

Elana Meyers Taylor celebrates during the women's monobob event on Monday. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Team USA's Elana Meyers Taylor took silver in the monobob on Monday, just behind teammate Kaillie Humphries, who won gold.

But the bobsledder faced an uphill battle just to compete in the Games after testing positive for Covid-19, two days after arriving in Beijing.

The Covid comeback: Meyers Taylor returned to competition after spending the start of the Olympics in Covid quarantine. The 37-year-old was placed into an isolation hotel after testing positive.

Those who test positive must present two consecutive negative tests before they can be released. She did so several days later, and was cleared for release on Feb. 5.

During that time, her competitors were able to take training runs at the course — but Meyers Taylor was forced to train inside her hotel room, using weights and equipment her teammates brought her.

It didn't appear to impact her performance, however, as Meyers Taylor won her fourth career Olympic medal, having previously medaled in the two-woman bobsled in 2010, 2014, and 2018.