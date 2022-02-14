Chinese authorities investigate unofficial Olympic mascot cakes

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games mascot Bing Dwen Dwen. (Sebastien Bozon/AFP/Getty Images)

Mascot Bing Dwen Dwen is everywhere at the Winter Olympics, with fans queuing for hours to get their hands on coveted pins bearing the cuddly panda's likeness or sold out replica stuffed toys.

Outside the Olympic bubble, love for the round-bodied panda has gotten several Chinese bakeries into trouble.

Police in several cities, including Chongqing, Ningbo and Shantou, are investigating bakeries making Bing Dwen Dwen shaped cakes, in violation of licensing laws, according to Chinese state-run tabloid the Global Times.

A market watchdog in the city of Nantong, eastern China, got a tip off that one bakery was selling Bing Dwen Dwen cakes for 200 yuan ($31) each. The shop is under investigation for using the Olympic symbol without authorization, the Global Times said.

And in Ningbo, another dessert shop was ordered to suspend sales of similar Bing Dwen Dwen cakes and placed under investigation.

No one can use the Olympic symbols for commercial purposes without the permission of the right owners, Global Times reported.