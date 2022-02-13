Day 8 of competition has wrapped at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and gold medals were awarded for six events today. Germany and Norway are tied at the top of the medal table with eight golds each, with the United States closely behind on five. These are the lucky winners of Saturday's competition.
Biathlon: Norway's Johannes Thingnes Bø took home the gold in the men's 10-kilometer sprint, with his brother, Tarjei, winning bronze.
Cross-Country Skiing: The Russian Olympic Committee won the women's 4x5-kilometer team relay in dramatic fashion.
Skeleton: Hannah Neise won the women's skeleton a year after winning the junior world championships to continue Germany's dominance in sliding sports.
Ski Jumping: Norway's Marius Lindvik edged out Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi – who was going for the ski jumping double – in the men's individual large hill.
Snowboard: Despite being the oldest pair in the competition, Americans Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner won the mixed team snowboard cross, making Baumgartner the oldest ever Olympic snowboarding medalist.
Short Track Speed Skating: Gao Tingyu gave the home fans something to cheer for as he won gold in the men's 500-meter in an Olympic record time.