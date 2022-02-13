World
Day 9 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

By Jessie Yeung and Brad Lendon, CNN

Updated 8:23 p.m. ET, February 12, 2022
1 min ago

Germany and Norway tied for gold medal lead

Germany and Norway have performed well all throughout the Games – and are now tied for the number of gold medals, with both at eight so far.

The United States, which had a slow start to the Games, now is tied for third with the Netherlands and Austria, all with five gold medals under their belt.

Host nation China ranks seventh, with four gold medals.

29 min ago

CAS to hold Kamila Valieva hearing on Sunday, with a decision expected on Monday

From CNN's Wayne Sterling and George Ramsay

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has announced that a hearing regarding Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's positive drug test will be held on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. Beijing time (7:30 a.m. Eastern time).

This comes after CAS received a third application, filed by the International Skating Union (ISU), regarding the case of the 15-year-old Valieva, who tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine in December.

The International Testing Agency (ITA) – on behalf of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the ISU – said on Friday they would be appealing the Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s (RUSADA) decision to lift a provisional suspension on Valieva.

According to CAS, a decision on what sanctions Valieva could face will be made on Monday afternoon.

Some context: Valieva helped the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) win gold in the figure skating team event last week, a day before reports of the positive test emerged.

She is due to compete in the short program of the women's singles event on Tuesday.

29 min ago

Hear Shaun White reflect on the "crazy ride" that’s been his snowboarding career

From CNN's George Ramsay

US snowboarding great Shaun White called time on his Olympic career earlier in the Games as he finished fourth in the men’s halfpipe following a fall on the final run.

White, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and a man widely credited with revolutionizing the sport of snowboarding, has been speaking to CNN’s Coy Wire about the emotions of his retirement.

“It’s been this crazy ride, and I’ve loved every bit of it,” he said. “Sad to hang up the competitive side of my life, but I’m so excited for the rest of it.”

Watch the interview here:

28 min ago

What you missed yesterday: Who won gold on Day 8

From CNN's Patrick Sung and Wayne Sterling

Day 8 of competition has wrapped at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and gold medals were awarded for six events today. Germany and Norway are tied at the top of the medal table with eight golds each, with the United States closely behind on five. These are the lucky winners of Saturday's competition.

Biathlon: Norway's Johannes Thingnes Bø took home the gold in the men's 10-kilometer sprint, with his brother, Tarjei, winning bronze.

Cross-Country Skiing: The Russian Olympic Committee won the women's 4x5-kilometer team relay in dramatic fashion.

Skeleton: Hannah Neise won the women's skeleton a year after winning the junior world championships to continue Germany's dominance in sliding sports.

Ski Jumping: Norway's Marius Lindvik edged out Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi – who was going for the ski jumping double – in the men's individual large hill.

Snowboard: Despite being the oldest pair in the competition, Americans Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner won the mixed team snowboard cross, making Baumgartner the oldest ever Olympic snowboarding medalist.

Short Track Speed Skating: Gao Tingyu gave the home fans something to cheer for as he won gold in the men's 500-meter in an Olympic record time.