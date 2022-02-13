The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has announced that a hearing regarding Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's positive drug test will be held on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. Beijing time (7:30 a.m. Eastern time).

This comes after CAS received a third application, filed by the International Skating Union (ISU), regarding the case of the 15-year-old Valieva, who tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine in December.

The International Testing Agency (ITA) – on behalf of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the ISU – said on Friday they would be appealing the Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s (RUSADA) decision to lift a provisional suspension on Valieva.

According to CAS, a decision on what sanctions Valieva could face will be made on Monday afternoon.

Some context: Valieva helped the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) win gold in the figure skating team event last week, a day before reports of the positive test emerged.

She is due to compete in the short program of the women's singles event on Tuesday.