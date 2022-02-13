World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Day 9 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

By George Ramsay, Patrick Sung, Jessie Yeung and Brad Lendon, CNN

Updated 4:10 a.m. ET, February 13, 2022
20 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
28 min ago

Swiss skier Marco Odermatt wins gold in men's giant slalom

From CNN's Jessie Yeung and Kevin Dotson

Swiss skier Marco Odermatt won gold in the men's giant slalom with a time of 2:09.35, 0.19 seconds ahead of Slovenia's Zan Kranjec.

"It's unbelievable. It was a hard day, with the conditions, with such a long wait between the two runs," Odermatt said after the race. "It was more than five hours for me, it was such a long time to re-think everything and it was hard to stay focused. I tried to sleep some minutes inbetween.

"I actually never dreamt about it, but now, it still feels like a dream."

Odermatt, who led in the first run earlier this morning, entered the second run with an advantage of 0.78 seconds. Though he lost some time with a slow start on the second run, he was able to stay ahead through the end, letting out a yell of victory into the cameras as he finished the run.

"It was challenging, I really risked everything in the second run because I wanted not just the medal, I wanted the gold medal. It's difficult because you can lose everything but today it paid off," he said.

"I won the medal today, but it's so much between (you) and a medal, there are so many shadows behind the medal, on the other side." 

Odermatt has been peerless in the giant slalom this season in the World Cup, though he came seventh in the Olympics downhill event and failed to finish the super-G event.

The second run this afternoon was postponed for more than an hour due to poor weather conditions. Beijing, Zhangjiakou and Yanqing — the three main sites where sporting venues are located — have all seen fresh snowfall today, with workers hurrying to clear snow from sidewalks and courses.

The bronze went to France's Mathieu Faivre.

1 min ago

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva named on draw for short program

From CNN's Angus Watson

Team ROC’s Kamila Valieva reacts during the women's team free skate program on Feb. 7.
Team ROC’s Kamila Valieva reacts during the women's team free skate program on Feb. 7. (David J. Phillip/AP)

Russia’s teen skating sensation Kamila Valieva has been named on the draw for Tuesday’s single skating short program, despite the ongoing controversy over her positive drugs test.

Earlier this week, Valieva became the first woman to land a quadruple jump at the Olympics. She helped the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) win gold at the team event; at the short program on Tuesday, she plans to skate to "In Memoriam" by Kirill Richter and attempt a triple axel as well as a triple flip.

However, all that will be moot if the Court of Arbitration for Sport rules against Valieva at a hearing later today. The results are expected to come Monday afternoon.

Some context: The 15-year-old tested positive for the banned heart drug trimetazidine in late December before the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, according to the International Testing Agency (ITA). 

The failed results were only announced on February 8, well into the Olympics, one day after the ROC's victory in the team event.

She was immediately given a provisional suspension by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency — but she challenged the suspension and it was lifted a day later, clearing her to continue competing.

The ITA, the International Olympic Committee, the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Skating Union are appealing the decision to lift her suspension. Valieva has been free to train as the deliberations continue.

The confirmation of results of the team figure skating competition could come much later, with the US poised to take gold from Russia if the court rules against Valieva at today's hearing.

1 hr 4 min ago

This Maltese Olympian lived in a van without heating for two years to save money for training

Snowboarder Jenise Spiteri, representing Malta, made headlines at the Olympics after pulling a red bean bun out of her pocket and taking a bite in front of the camera after her halfpipe qualifying run.

But her road to the Olympics is just as interesting.

The 29-year-old, born in San Francisco, has been living in a van without heating for the last two years to save money for training, she told the official Olympics site.

One morning in the van, she woke up to find that her contact lenses had frozen inside the saline solution. She had to huff warm breath over the solution to try to melt it and extract her lenses, she said.

"In the morning the water is frozen, the toothpaste is frozen, everything is frozen," she said, according to Chinese public broadcaster CCTV.

Late learner: She came to the sport late, and learned to snowboard after asking Facebook friends to teach her. "When I decided to take up the sport, people said I was too old, poor and unskilled," she said, according to CCTV. "All the things I lacked were stacked against me ... But as long as you keep moving forward, you'll get there."

She returned home this weekend after finishing her competition on the half-pipe — where her family and van were waiting. She posted a photo of the van on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, with a giant red sign affixed to the back that read: "Welcome home Jenise, our Olympian."

1 hr 56 min ago

Canada's men's curling team defeats reigning champion Team USA

Team Canada competes during the men's curling round against Team USA on Sunday.
Team Canada competes during the men's curling round against Team USA on Sunday. (David Ramos/Getty Images)

The men's and women's curling round robin games kicked off today, with the men's Team Canada defeating Team USA, the reigning Olympic champions.

On the men's side of the game, Great Britain also won earlier today, narrowly beating out host nation China by 7-6. And world champion Sweden defeated Norway earlier this morning.

The women's teams are now facing off with four simultaneous games, while the men's games will resume in the evening.

1 hr 4 min ago

Want to train like an Olympic world record holder? Here's what it takes

Nils Van Der Poel of Team Sweden skates on February 11.
Nils Van Der Poel of Team Sweden skates on February 11. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

If you want to become an Olympic world record holder, you'd better be ready for some grueling training — and eating.

Sweden's speed skater Nils Van Der Poel released a 62-page training guide after winning gold in the 5,000-meter and 10,000-meter speed skating events and setting a new Olympic record last week. Here are a few things you'd need to do to get on his level:

  • Train five days a week — the only rest days you get are weekends
  • Go biking, cross-country skiing, running, ski mountaineering — basically, all the sports "that would engage my legs," said Van Der Poel.
  • Run a 100-mile ultra-race (no, we're not joking)
  • Cycle for 33 hours per week
  • Eat about 7,000 kilocalories a day — even if this means eating drinking cream during training and eating chips before bed. To make up for the dental impact of all this food, brush your teeth three times a day
1 hr 4 min ago

People are lining up for hours starting 6 a.m. — to buy a stuffed panda at the souvenir store

From CNN's Nectar Gan in Beijing

At the Winter Olympics, perhaps no venue has been more coveted than the souvenir store.

The store, located inside the main press center, has boasted long lines every day since the Games began. One staff worker told CNN the store only opens at 10 a.m. — but today, people began lining up outside by 6 a.m., hoping to be the first ones in to snatch up fast-selling items.

When CNN stopped by the store in the afternoon, one person in line said he had waited more than two hours the last time he visited.

A sign outside the souvenir store in the press center at the Beijing Olympics, warning that it had sold out of Bing Dwen Dwen dolls.
A sign outside the souvenir store in the press center at the Beijing Olympics, warning that it had sold out of Bing Dwen Dwen dolls. (Nectar Gan/CNN)

Signs were plastered outside the window, warning that it had sold out of stuffed toys of the Olympic panda mascot Bing Dwen Dwen — who has become an unexpected star during the Games. The panda's merchandise has sold out in both online and brick-and-mortar stores across China, according to Chinese state media.

The staff worker told CNN the souvenir store has already restocked the doll twice in the past week — but each time, the little panda was sold out within half an hour.

Inside the store on Sunday, the only Bing Dwen Dwen merchandise left were small pins showing the panda on skis and playing ice hockey. Other items on offer include sports apparel neck cushions, teapots and tea cups, bags and thermoses.

Pins of the Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at the souvenir store at the Beijing Olympics on February 13.
Pins of the Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at the souvenir store at the Beijing Olympics on February 13. (Nectar Gan/CNN)
2 hr 50 min ago

Beijing identifies three new Olympics-related Covid cases

From CNN’s Philip Wang in Atlanta and Sophie Jeong in Hong Kong

The Beijing Olympic Committee identified three new Covid-19 cases among Olympics-related personnel as of Saturday, it said in a statement today. 

Among the three cases, two were found in a group of new airport arrivals and one from people inside the “closed loop” system, which separates Olympic athletes and participants from the Beijing public. 

Two of the three new cases involved athletes or team officials.

With these new cases, organizers have now recorded 429 Olympics-related cases since the closed loop launched on January 23, including 182 cases involving athletes and team officials.

In that same period of time, organizers have conducted more than 1.3 million Covid tests for 13,492 arrivals, according to the statement. Daily Covid tests are mandatory for participants in the bubble.  

1 hr 3 min ago

The postponed freeski slopestyle qualifiers will now take place tomorrow morning

Grounds crew members maintain the slopes after the women's freeski slopestyle qualifications were postponed on Sunday.
Grounds crew members maintain the slopes after the women's freeski slopestyle qualifications were postponed on Sunday. (Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The women's freeski slopestyle qualifiers were supposed to take place this morning — but were rescheduled due to poor weather, and will now take place tomorrow morning at 10 a.m., according to the official Olympics site.

The women's final and men's qualifiers were supposed to take place tomorrow, but will now also be shifted forward 24 hours.

The big name to watch will be Eileen Gu, the US-born Chinese freeskier. She won gold already at the big air event — and will be looking to add another medal to her count.

1 hr 3 min ago

Volunteers build snow-pandas and work to clear venues as Beijing sees first snow

A volunteer sculpts Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen from snow during a snowstorm on Sunday.
A volunteer sculpts Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen from snow during a snowstorm on Sunday. (John Locher/AP)

Beijing is being coated in real snow for the first time these Olympics — sending volunteers and staff into a flurry.

One volunteer at Zhangjiakou, where many of the snow events are being held, sculpted a snow-panda on Sunday in the middle of the snowstorm, imitating the beloved Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen.

In Yanqing, where the men's giant slalom competition is being held today, workers this morning made their way through the course on skis holding hoses of paint, spraying bright blue lines in the snow to help guide skiers in the low visibility.

Elsewhere in the Chinese capital, workers wielding shovels and brooms swept snow off sidewalks and sporting venues. Others used leafblowers to blow snow off spectators' seats.

The Chinese capital is one of the driest regions in China, with typically very little snow in the winter — and has relied almost completely on artificial snow to coat its slopes and halfpipes.