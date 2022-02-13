Swiss skier Marco Odermatt won gold in the men's giant slalom with a time of 2:09.35, 0.19 seconds ahead of Slovenia's Zan Kranjec.

"It's unbelievable. It was a hard day, with the conditions, with such a long wait between the two runs," Odermatt said after the race. "It was more than five hours for me, it was such a long time to re-think everything and it was hard to stay focused. I tried to sleep some minutes inbetween.

"I actually never dreamt about it, but now, it still feels like a dream."

Odermatt, who led in the first run earlier this morning, entered the second run with an advantage of 0.78 seconds. Though he lost some time with a slow start on the second run, he was able to stay ahead through the end, letting out a yell of victory into the cameras as he finished the run.

"It was challenging, I really risked everything in the second run because I wanted not just the medal, I wanted the gold medal. It's difficult because you can lose everything but today it paid off," he said.

"I won the medal today, but it's so much between (you) and a medal, there are so many shadows behind the medal, on the other side."

Odermatt has been peerless in the giant slalom this season in the World Cup, though he came seventh in the Olympics downhill event and failed to finish the super-G event.

The second run this afternoon was postponed for more than an hour due to poor weather conditions. Beijing, Zhangjiakou and Yanqing — the three main sites where sporting venues are located — have all seen fresh snowfall today, with workers hurrying to clear snow from sidewalks and courses.

The bronze went to France's Mathieu Faivre.