US could prosecute Russians in Kamila Valieva case, says USADA chief

The United States could prosecute Russian individuals allegedly involved in figure skater Kamila Valieva's doping case under the American Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act (RADA), the head of the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), Travis Tygart, told CNN on Friday.
The RADA bill, named after whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov who helped expose the Russian doping scandal, was signed into law by former US President Donald Trump in December 2020 and enables the US to impose criminal sanctions on individuals involved in doping at major international sports competitions that feature US athletes, sponsors and broadcasters.
Penalties for violating the law include up to 10 years imprisonment and fines of $250,000 for individuals and $1 million for organizations.
"As more facts are developed, I think the Rodchenkov Act potentially could come into play," said Tygart.
"If there's a doctor, or a coach, or state officials, sport official, who conspired to dope her [Valieva], then [the Rodchenkov Act] fits like a glove, because it is an international major competition, as defined by the Rodchenkov Act, which includes US money, companies broadcasting, or sponsoring, the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) code applies, there's more than three foreign athletes, and there's more than one US athlete competing," he added.
"Russia's doping, state sponsored and otherwise, has taken away from what we ought to be celebrating, which is the Olympic values, competition done the right way, athletes who win because they're doing it the right way," Tygart added.
