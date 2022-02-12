US beats Canada in men's ice hockey at the Olympics for first time in 12 years
The United States has won 4-2 against Canada in ice hockey, marking the US' men's team's first Olympic ice hockey win against Canada in 12 years.
The rival teams squared off in pool play Saturday.
The background: On December 22, the National Hockey League (NHL) announced that league players would not participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics.
At the time of the announcement, the regular-season schedule had been disrupted by increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases and postponed games.
With a revised regular-season schedule, it’s expected that the 82-game season schedule will be completed as usual.
As the US and Canada face off in ice hockey, spectators are being told to bust a move
From CNN's Dan Hodge, Beijing
Spectators watching Canada and the US go head-to-head in ice hockey are being told to bust a move during the breaks.
As electronic music played at the game in Beijing Saturday, a voice over the loudspeaker called on people to get dancing.
Crowds were seen waving their arms in the air to music and busting synchronized moves to Canadian Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe." Photo and videos of kids enjoying the music lit up TV screens inside stadium.
Closed loop: The audience is separated into two groups: those considered to be inside the "closed loop" system, and those considered to be outside it.
Athletes, support staff, volunteers and media are inside the loop, while spectators are outside.
American skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin not sure if she'll race in Olympic downhill
American skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin said she hasn’t decided if she will race in the women’s downhill event Tuesday.
"I haven't decided for sure,” the three-time Olympic medalist said after finishing the first women’s downhill training run on Saturday. “Today gives me a bit more positivity. I would love to race this downhill, so that's the plan."
Shiffrin, who did not finish in her favorite disciplines, the giant slalom and slalom, crossed the finish line at Beijing 2022 for the first time in the super-G event, finishing ninth overall.
Her Olympic medals have come in giant slalom (2018), slalom (2014) and alpine combined (2018).
Shiffrin last raced in downhill in December at Lake Louise.
"It felt really nice,” Shiffrin said of her first downhill run since then. "It feels like it's been a long time. The Covid break in the middle of the season really took a lot. It's OK though, I felt strong and solid and in a good position. It was never scary at any point, just a little bit of that exhilarating feeling. "I think there is going to be plenty to think about and learn over these next days of training. I am going to try and watch the true downhill skiers and see what I can take away from how they adjust their line and tactics. "Everybody is going to be pushing harder every single day, I'll try to do the same but I am just going to be smart about it."
There are two more women’s downhill training sessions scheduled: one on Sunday and one on Monday.
What is Trimetazidine, the banned drug at the center of Russian figure skating controversy?
From CNN's Hannah Ritchie and George Ramsay
Controversy surrounding a drugs test reportedly taken in December, that has only come to light during the Winter Olympics in Beijing, continues to delay the medal ceremony of the figure skating team event, which was won by the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).
But what is trimetazidine, the banned substance at the heart of the controversy?
According to the European Union's medicines agency (EMA), trimetazidine "is a medicine used to prevent angina attacks, which are sudden pains to the chest, jaw and back brought on by physical effort, due to reduced blood flow to the heart."
It is listed in the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) 2021 prohibited substances under the category of "hormone and metabolic modulators," a class of drugs that have been banned by WADA due to evidence of athletes using them for performance enhancement.
"This is an interesting choice to be used in this way because I think a lot of times, people might think: to enhance your performance, you'd use a stimulant or something that would increase your heart rate or get your metabolism going," Dr. Elizabeth Murray, pediatric emergency medicine physician at the University of Rochester Medical Center, told CNN on Thursday.
"But what this drug does is actually make your heart work more efficiently. It doesn't change your blood pressure very much or change your heart rate," Murray said.
"An athlete wouldn't get jittery or necessarily feel all that different, but they would theoretically be able to perform at a higher level for longer. It would increase their endurance, potentially."
It's been used by athletes before: The most famous case of doping involving trimetazidine is Chinese swimmer Sun Yang, who was handed a three-month suspension in 2014 after testing positive for the drug.
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's doping case will be resolved by Tuesday, says IOC spokesman
International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesman Mark Adams said Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's doping case will be resolved by February 15.
In a news conference in Beijing Saturday, Adams told reporters he is "as certain as (he) can be" that "there will be a resolution" to Valieva's case after the athlete tested positive for a banned substance – the heart medication Trimetazidine.
He added the IOC decided to "outsource both the testing and sanctioning" in the case "for obvious reasons."
“Many people saw at least the appearance of a conflict of interest, and so I think it’s important that we were independent, and WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) and ITA (International Testing Agency) are independent of us," Adams said. "They both do have press functions, and I can ask them to come here at some stage, but I would think during a live process, this is actually at the moment an appeal to CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport), I’m not going to comment any further on that and I’m sure they wouldn’t, so it’s impossible for us to talk about this particular case."
The doping scandal: The doping scandal surrounding 15-year-old Valieva has rocked the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.
The breakout star of the Games helped the ROC take home gold in the figure skating team event. She was allowed to compete despite testing positive for the banned drug trimetazidine, which is commonly used to treat people with angina.
The failed test only came to light during the Winter Olympics, and it remains unclear if the drug test controversy will see the medal revoked.
The Russian Anti-Doping Agency announced Friday it has launched an investigation into Valieva’s support staff following her positive test.
The United States could prosecute Russian individuals allegedly involved her doping case, the head of the US Anti-Doping Agency, Travis Tygart, told CNN Friday.
There are 8 new Covid-19 cases reported among Beijing 2022 Games-related personnel, according to organizers
Eight new Covid-19 cases were reported among Beijing 2022 Olympic Games-related personnel, organizers said Saturday.
Four of the new cases were athletes and team officials and the remaining four were stakeholders, Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee spokesman Zhao Weidong said in a briefing Saturday.
Covid at the Olympics: Organizers have reported at least 426 Games-related Covid-19 cases since January 23. Of those, 258 cases were detected at the airport and 168 cases detected inside the Games' "closed loop" system, which separates Olympic athletes, support staff, media and volunteers from the rest of the Beijing public.
American Nick Baumgartner, 40, becomes oldest snowboard Olympic medallist
American snowboarder Nick Baumgartner has become the oldest snowboard Olympic medallist -- of any color medal.
The 40-year-old champion won the mixed team's snowboard cross event on Saturday in Beijing, alongside 36-year-old partner Lindsey Jacobellis.
It's his fourth Olympics, but this marks his first Olympic medal.
Baumgartner's redemption comes after finishing 10th in the individual event.
"I can't tell you how much pressure is off you when you know you've got someone like Lindsey in the gate after you. When you can ride like that and you don't have to worry about stuff, you see your best come out. "I was proud to be able to show everyone I was worth. "I knew if I messed up she could cover for me, but I wanted to prove to everyone what I wanted to prove two days ago -- and I did that today. "We are looking younger than everybody."
Lindsey Jacobellis scores her second gold medal as US wins mixed team snowboard cross in the event's Olympic debut
Jacobellis, 36, and her 40-year-old partner, Nick Baumgartner, won the mixed team snowboard cross event on Saturday. This is the Olympic debut for this event.
In this team event, the men run first, followed by the women.
In the final, Baumgartner gave the US a 0.04-second lead for Jacobellis, who then edged Italy’s Michela Moioli at the finish line for the win.
In a move that recalled the 2006 Winter Games, Jacobellis grabbed her board on a jump at the end of the race.
In Italy 16 years ago, Jacobellis infamously grabbed her board during a jump while she was in the lead and then fell, instead winning silver. An Olympic gold had eluded Jacobellis – until Beijing 2022.
Italy's Omar Visintin and Moioli won silver, while Canada’s Eliot Grondin and Meryeta O’Dine won bronze.
A second Italian team, made up of Lorenzo Sommariva and Caterina Carpano, finished fourth.
US Ski & Snowboard investigating allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior
From CNN's Jacob Lev
United States Ski & Snowboard says it has opened an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior involving longtime head coach Peter Foley.
"U.S. Ski & Snowboard has been made aware of the recent allegations," the organization said in a statement to CNN. "We take these allegations very seriously and the allegations are being investigated."
The allegations were brought to the surface by Instagram posts made by former athlete former athlete Callan Chythlook-Sifsof, a member of the 2010 US Olympic snowboard team.
In a series of Instagram posts, 32-year-old Chythlook-Sifsof accused Foley of taking "naked photos of female athletes for over a decade."
Chythlook-Sifsof’s post also accused fellow athlete Hagen Kearney of intimidating behavior and using racial slurs. Kearney is currently competing in snowboard cross in Beijing.
Chythlook-Sifsof reposted the allegations to her page and her story after Instagram removed them for violating "our guidelines on nudity or sexual activity" and "bullying."
What Foley says: Foley has served as a head coach of the US snowboard team since it was founded in 1994. He has denied the accusations and told Newsweek he was "surprised by them."
He said: "I'm surprised by the allegations. I vehemently deny the allegations. I'm doing my best to concentrate on supporting the athletes at the Olympics."
The allegations: In one post, Chythlook-Sifsof began by saying: "I cannot watch another Olympic Games without saying this publicly."
She went on to say that during a race in in Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada, in 2014, Foley made an explicit comment to her and a female teammate about sexual acts with another woman.
In the same post, she said Kearney used the n-word routinely to "intentionally to get under my skin."
In an email to USA Today, Kearney said, "I made a mistake years ago with my words and appropriate action was taken. I learned from my mistake and I’m a better person now for it.”
US Ski & Snowboard spokesperson Tom Horrocks did not respond to questions asking whether Foley, who is currently in Beijing, will continue to coach throughout the Olympics, and would not comment further at this time.
The US Center for SafeSport told CNN that they do not comment on "matters to protect the integrity of the investigative process."
CNN has reached out to Chythlook-Sifsof, Foley, and Kearney for additional comment, but did not immediately hear back.