It's Day 7 of the Winter Olympics, and some big names are headed to the slopes today with seven medal events scheduled. Here's what to watch for:

🏂 Megastar's last hurrah: Three-time Olympic gold medalist Shuan White, an icon of snowboarding, is shooting for one last gold medal at the halfpipe today as he prepares to retire after the Beijing Olympics. The American faces competition from Japan's Ayumu Hirano, who led the way in the qualifying — beating out Australia's Scotty James, who has dominated the event in recent years.

⛷️ Will we see another historic double? Czech snowboarder and alpine skier Ester Ledecka became the first athlete to win a gold medal in both sports four years ago at the Pyeongchang Olympics — and she's looking to repeat her historic double. She already won gold in snowboard parallel giant slalom on Tuesday; today will determine if she can pull off the same victory in the women's super-G alpine skiing competition. US star Mikaela Shiffrin is also set to compete in the event, after a difficult start to her Olympics.

⛸️ ROC controversy rumbles on: Russian teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva, who is at the center of a drug testing controversy, has received the support of Moscow — but a Kremlin spokesperson would not confirm reports of a positive drug test among the figure skating team. Valieva is tipped to win the women's figure skating event next week. The controversy has continued to delay the medal ceremony of the figure skating team event, which was won by the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

🔟🥇Speed skating head-to-head: Italian star Arianna Fontanna, the most decorated short tracker in both men's and women's events, claimed a record-extending 10th Olympic medal at the 500-meter event on Monday. Today, she takes to the ice again for the 1,000-meter final — but faces a challenge in her Dutch rival, world record holder Suzanne Schulting.