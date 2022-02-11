Shaun White and Ayumu Hirano's hug goes viral on Twitter as symbolic passing of baton

Shaun White and Ayumu Hirano hug each other after the snowboard halfpipe final on Friday. (The Yomiuri Shimbun/AP)

Social media users in Japan gushed over the heartfelt hug shared between Japanese snowboarder Ayumu Hirano, who won gold today at the halfpipe, and American icon Shaun White, who finished fourth in his last-ever Olympics.

One Twitter user said the hug made them cry, and appeared to represent the symbolic passing of the baton from a legend to an emerging star.

“It looks like a hug to pass on the message. 'From now on, it’s your era; you’re going to make history,'" the user wrote in Japanese.

Another social media user alluded to how White and Hirano — athletes from different generations — had grown up competing alongside one another.

“When the pair hugged, my tear glands went crazy. I felt like I witnessed a precious moment as one era ended,” said the tweet.

While tweets in Japanese praising Hirano’s gold flooded Twitter on Friday, many also took to the platform to thank White for inspiring them to take up snowboarding.