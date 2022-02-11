Shaun White and Ayumu Hirano's hug goes viral on Twitter as symbolic passing of baton
From CNN's Emiko Jozuka and Yoshinobu Shibuya
Social media users in Japan gushed over the heartfelt hug shared between Japanese snowboarder Ayumu Hirano, who won gold today at the halfpipe, and American icon Shaun White, who finished fourth in his last-ever Olympics.
One Twitter user said the hug made them cry, and appeared to represent the symbolic passing of the baton from a legend to an emerging star.
“It looks like a hug to pass on the message. 'From now on, it’s your era; you’re going to make history,'" the user wrote in Japanese.
Another social media user alluded to how White and Hirano — athletes from different generations — had grown up competing alongside one another.
“When the pair hugged, my tear glands went crazy. I felt like I witnessed a precious moment as one era ended,” said the tweet.
While tweets in Japanese praising Hirano’s gold flooded Twitter on Friday, many also took to the platform to thank White for inspiring them to take up snowboarding.
1 hr 48 min ago
Gold-winning snowboarder Ayumu Hirano: "Finally one of my childhood dreams has come true"
Japanese snowboarder Ayumu Hirano said he had achieved "one of my childhood dreams" after winning gold at the halfpipe on Friday.
"It hasn't sunk in yet," the 23-year-old said.
After being dissatisfied with his first two runs, he dove into the third and final run, and "I did what I wanted to do right at the end," he said. He had been in silver medal position after the second run, trailing Australia's Scotty James — "but I managed to express my anger well at the end," he said.
"It wasn't nervousness, but I had a different feeling from usual," he added. "I was ready to take the plunge and give all, and it was great to finish it off cleanly."
The gold medalist also competed alongside his younger brother Kaishu Hirano, 19, who finished ninth and pulled off a massive jump meters into the air. "Us brothers making this stage and winning it myself was also great for both of us," Ayumu Hirano said.
He also paid tribute to five-time Olympian Shaun White, who ended his snowboarding career with a fourth-place finish at age 35.
"Shaun's been challenging as he's always been, he's the oldest here and he's always showing me things I can't experience yet," Ayumu said. "He's always been my motivation and I think (Beijing 2022) was a big challenge for him as well."
1 hr 55 min ago
How Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was allowed to compete despite failing a drug test
In a statement on Friday, the International Testing Agency (ITA) that leads the anti-doping program for the Beijing Winter Olympics said 15-year-old skater Kamila Valieva had failed a drug test taken in December.
The sample was taken at the Russian Figure Skating Championships in Saint Petersburg on Dec. 25, but it took until Feb. 8 for a laboratory in Sweden to report it had detected a banned substance — one day after the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) won gold at the team even in Beijing.
Valieva was immediately given a provisional suspension by Russia's anti-doping agency, which automatically prohibits athletes from participation in all sports.
Valieva challenged the suspension on Feb. 9 and at a hearing that same day, the Russian anti-doping agency decided to lift the provisional ban — allowing her to continue competing at the Olympics, according to the ITA statement.
The ITA added that since the sample was collected by the Russian agency ahead of the Games, the case was not within the jurisdiction of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and not managed by the ITA. However, the IOC has the right to appeal the decision to lift her suspension — which it and the ITA are now doing.
So who won the team event? Though the ROC team won gold, it remains unclear if the drug test controversy could see the medal revoked. "The decision on the results of the ROC team in the Team Figure Skating event can be taken ... only after a final decision on the full merits of the case has been taken," the ITA statement said.
Is Valieva allowed to compete? This is also yet undetermined, though she has been seen training on the rink since the scandal broke. If allowed to continue competing, Valieva is tipped to win the women's figure skating event next week.
2 hr 12 min ago
Russian anti-doping agency allowed Kamila Valieva to compete despite failed drug test, ITA confirms
The International Testing Agency (ITA) has confirmed that 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva failed a drug test taken in December, ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.
Valieva, who helped the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) take home gold in Monday’s figure skating team event, was allowed to compete despite failing the test, according to the ITA. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) lifted the provisional suspension that had been placed on her over the matter — clearing her path to the Olympics.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is now appealing RUSADA’s decision, according to a statement from the ITA released Friday.
Some context: Russian newspaper RBC Sport reported on Wednesday that a failed drug test was taken in December and has only come to light during the Winter Olympics — sparking a scandal that continues to delay the medal ceremony of the team event.
2 hr 35 min ago
Shaun White thanks supporters and community: Snowboarding has been "the love of my life"
American snowboarder Shaun White thanked his supporters and fellow competitors after placing fourth in the halfpipe final on Friday, saying, "This is it for me."
White announced last week he is retiring after the Beijing Games, citing a number of injuries that had built up over his illustrious career spanning more than two decades.
He fell on his final run today, adding afterward that he was having difficulty in his back leg. "It was giving out on every run, I don't know why," he said. "Maybe it was the pressure, maybe it was just exhaustion. Really challenging, but that's OK, that's it, I'm done. I'm so thankful for my career, thankful to China for having us."
He added that though he wishes he could have nailed his last run, he was proud of the runs he completed.
"I'm proud to be here for my last goodbye," he said. "Just missed the podium, I would have loved to walk out there with everyone, for one last time but you can't always get what you want, you get what you need."
"It's been a journey, I'm just so happy, and thank you all from the bottom of my heart. A lot of emotions are hitting me right now, the cheering from the crowd, some kind words from my fellow competitors at the bottom, I'm so happy," he added.
"Snowboarding, thank you. It's been the love of my life. It's been a journey. I can't wait to see where this sport goes.”
3 hr 1 min ago
Mikaela Shiffrin completes course for first time at Beijing 2022 following two crashes
Team USA's alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin completed her first race at the Beijing Olympics on Friday, competing in the women's super-G — but she won't be on the podium.
Shiffrin had crashed out of her first two events, the slalom and giant slalom — a massive disappointment for the champion, who has previously won Olympic gold in both events. And she came into these Games with high hopes of making history as the first US alpine skier to win three medals at a single Winter Olympics.
"It feels like a really big let down," Shiffrin said on Wednesday following the second crash.
She had a good start at the super-G today — but lost time as she made her way through the course, placing provisional eighth. The event is ongoing.
Hours ahead of racing, she tweeted: “Well I’ve had a lot of support over the last 48 hours and I have to thank everyone for that. Today is Super G, and Super G is fun. I can’t express how grateful I am to have the opportunity to refocus on a new race, in the sport that I love so much. Onward.”
2 hr 49 min ago
Beijing organizers report 11 new Olympics-related Covid-19 cases
From CNN's Gawon Bae
The Beijing Olympic Committee identified 11 new Covid-19 cases among Games-related personnel on Thursday, it said in a statement Friday.
Of the new cases, two were found in airport arrivals and nine from people inside the “closed loop” system, which separates Olympic athletes, staff and participants from the Beijing public.
Seven of the new cases involved athletes or team officials, five of which were already inside the closed loop system.
Since the bubble officially began on Jan. 23, officials inside have administered more than 1.17 million Covid tests for 13,275 arrivals, the statement said.
3 hr 11 min ago
Czech star Ester Ledecka fails to win back-to-back double golds
Czech snowboarder and alpine skier Ester Ledecka had hoped to win another historic double — a gold medal in both sports — but her hopes were dashed today on the ski slopes.
She became the first athlete to win a gold medal in both snowboarding and alpine skiing four years ago at the Pyeongchang Games, which she was looking to repeat in Beijing. Her chances looked good after she won gold in snowboard parallel giant slalom on Tuesday — but she failed to medal at the women's super-G alpine skiing competition.
The other athlete to watch today is USA's Mikaela Shiffrin, who has had a tough start to the Olympics after crashing out in her first two events: the slalom and giant slalom.
3 hr 22 min ago
Shaun White, who redefined snowboarding for an entire generation, bows out to a standing ovation
Although snowboarding superstar Shaun White failed to win a medal at the halfpipe finals today, he was met with a standing ovation as the legend — who has been the face of the sport for almost two decades — bows out.
After falling, he rode to the bottom, where he was met with applause from everyone in the crowd — fans, officials, journalists, other athletes and teams, and volunteers.
He was clearly emotional at the bottom of the halfpipe, smiling at the crowd and wiping away tears.
White had been under high pressure today after coming in fourth at the qualifying earlier this week — and he faced tough competition from a number of emerging new stars, including the three medalists.
White has competed in every Olympics since his debut in 2006, winning gold in all but one. He announced last week he will retire after the Beijing Games, citing a spate of injuries collected over his long and illustrious career.
"I don't know how many kids really aspire to be a cowboy and get to be a cowboy," he told reporters last week in Beijing. "At a young age, snowboarding is what I wanted more than anything, and to be walking in these shoes today is just incredible. It feels so amazing. I'm so proud."
