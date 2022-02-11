Some of the best photos from Day 7 at Beijing 2022

As Day 7 of the Winter Olympics wraps up, take a look back at a few of the best photos from Friday.
See more of the best photos from the Games so far.
By Aditi Sangal, Matias Grez, Ben Church, Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton and Patrick Sung, CNN
From CNN's Will Lanzoni
As Day 7 of the Winter Olympics wraps up, take a look back at a few of the best photos from Friday.
See more of the best photos from the Games so far.
From CNN's Aditi Sangal
Days after Mikaela Shiffrin crashed out of two events at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in the space of three days, the 26-year-old US skiing star tweeted about experiencing "disappointment and heartbreak" and getting back up.
"The girl who failed ... could also fly," she wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. "It's wonderful to train and compete alongside all of these courageous and incredible women, who have overcome so much in their life, just to get here. But being here can really hurt too."
She added, "There's a lot of disappointment and heartbreak going around in the finish area but there's also a lot of support."
Shiffrin was aiming to become the first US skier to win three gold medals at a single Winter Olympics.
"It's a lot to digest in just one event...let alone the whole rollercoaster ride of an entire Olympics," she wrote.
After her expressing her disappointment, Shiffrin struck a resilient note.
"Guess I better hang on tight to the coaster cause we have plenty still to come. First DH training starts tomorrow!" she continued. "Sending my love to those who are feeling that striking hurt of defeat... only let it beat you down for a little bit, and then you stand up again and throw a few punches back. 💪💪"
She expressed her gratitude to her team for supporting her through triumphs and tough times and gave a shout out to the athletes who displayed stellar performances at the Games.
"Today was a good day, so I'm just gonna let it be that," she concluded.
From CNN Sport staff
The doping scandal surrounding Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) figure skater, has rocked the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.
She was allowed to compete despite testing positive for the banned heart drug trimetazidine, which is commonly used to treat people with angina. The failed test only came to light during the Winter Olympics, and it remains unclear if the drug test controversy will see the gold medal revoked.
Here's a timeline of the events we know so far:
Dec. 25, 2021: Drug sample is taken from Valieva at the 2022 Russian Figure Skating Championships in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Jan. 15, 2021: Valieva wins 2022 European Championships in Tallinn, Estonia.
Feb. 1, 2022: Valieva arrives in Beijing for the Winter Olympics.
Feb. 7, 2022: Valieva helps the ROC win gold in the figure skating team event at Beijing 2022, landing the first ever quadruple jump by a woman in Olympic competition.
Feb. 7, 2022: A lab accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Stockholm, Sweden, confirms an adverse analytical finding in Valieva's sample, WADA said.
Some background: The Russian Anti-Doping Agency's (RUSADA) laboratory is currently suspended by WADA. Hence, testing is outsourced and carried out by WADA-accredited laboratories. In this instance, testing was designated to the Stockholm laboratory.
Feb. 8, 2022: Valieva is notified and provisionally suspended by RUSADA.
Feb. 8, 2022: The medal ceremony for the figure skating team event is postponed. Later, reports emerge of a failed drugs test by a member of the ROC team.
Feb. 9, 2022: Valieva challenges provisional suspension; RUSADA's Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee lifts the suspension.
Feb. 10, 2022 : Valieva trains as normal at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing.
Feb. 11, 2022: The International Testing Agency (ITA) confirms Valieva failed a test for a banned substance in December, adding it will appeal RUSADA's decision to lift the suspension at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on behalf of the IOC. WADA and the International Skating Union (ISU) also said they will appeal.
Valieva is scheduled to compete at two other events at the Beijing Games — one on February 15 and one on February 17.
From CNN's Coy Wire
Newly-crowned Olympic champion Nathan Chen has told CNN that he still hopes to stand on the podium to celebrate Team USA's figure skating silver in Beijing.
Chen and his US teammates missed the opportunity to collect their medals from the figure skating team event on Tuesday due to an ongoing doping scandal involving Russian athlete Kamila Valieva.
The US was beaten to gold by Valieva and the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) on Monday, but the medal ceremony was delayed as news emerged that a member of the ROC's team had tested positive for a prohibited substance.
"The medal ceremony is definitely a very special part of the Olympics, and for those that should get a medal, I truly hope that they can," Chen told CNN's Coy Wire.
"Whatever happens, happens. But I do hope that we will have this opportunity to share that as a team."
You can read the full interview here, as the ROC awaits a decision on what will happen next.
From CNN’s Aleks Klosok in London
The Court of Arbitration (CAS) has received applications from both the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealing the Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s (RUSADA) decision to lift a provisional suspension on figure skater Kamila Valieva following a doping violation.
“The applications were received at the CAS Ad Hoc Division in Beijing at 20:45 and 22:20 respectively, on Friday, 11 February 2022 (time of Beijing)," CAS said in a statement, adding that the applications have been registered and that they will be consolidated.
Some background: Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) figure skater, was allowed to compete despite testing positive for the banned heart drug trimetazidine, which is commonly used to treat people with angina. The failed test only came to light during the Winter Olympics, and it remains unclear if the drug test controversy will see the ROC's team figure skating gold medal revoked. Valieva is scheduled to compete at two other events at the Beijing Games — one on February 15 and one on February 17.
“A Panel of arbitrators will be appointed shortly to decide the matter. The Panel will issue procedural directions, including directions for a hearing. The date and time of the CAS decision will be announced after the hearing,” the statement concluded.
From CNN's Patrick Sung
Germany's Christopher Grotheer won gold with a time of 4:01.01, while fellow countryman Axel Jungk finished 0.66 seconds behind in second place to seal Germany's first ever medals in men's skeleton on Friday at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.
Yan Wengang finished 0.1 seconds behind Jungk to win China's first ever medal in a sliding sport — and in the process become the second man not from Europe or North America to stand on an Olympic skeleton podium, after South Korea's Yun Sung-bin won gold at PyeongChang 2018.
A two-time world champion in men's skeleton, Grotheer couldn't hide his excitement.
"Unbelievable. I am so proud. I can't understand what's happened today," he said after his win. "I went late to bed and I slept to 9:00. It was OK. But it was a really, really long day and a big time to think about tonight."
Grotheer's compatriot Jungk was even more explicit in his elation: "It's crazy, it's unbelievable. I am nearly speechless. I am so f***ing happy to call this wonderful medal my own for the rest of my life."
Grotheer's triumph put Germany on 100 gold medals in Winter Olympic history, making them the third National Olympic Committee to reach the number after Norway (138) and the United States (109).
From CNN Sport staff
You should expect the unexpected at any Olympic event, but Sweden's Jessica Adolfsson appears to have surprised even her own teammates with her powers of levitation here...
Despite her magical attempts, Adolfsson could do little to stop Canada thrashing Sweden 11-0 in the women's ice hockey quarterfinals on Friday.
Canada will progress to Monday's semifinal but do not yet know their next opponent.
From CNN's Aleks Klosok
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has “not received applications in relation to the figure skating matter,” it told CNN Friday, adding that if an application is filed, a short media release will be issued on its website.
The International Testing Agency (ITA), on behalf of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), and International Skating Union (ISU) said earlier Friday they would be appealing the Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s (RUSADA) decision to lift a provisional suspension on figure skater Kamila Valieva following a doping violation.
CAS has set up two temporary offices in Beijing designed to “provide rapid, high quality dispute resolution services immediately before and during the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022,” according to a press release issued by the arbitration body on Jan. 18.
The CAS Ad Hoc Division will “resolve any legal disputes submitted to it during the Games within a timeframe compatible with the competition schedule.”
The CAS Anti-Doping Division, which consists of a six-member panel, will be responsible for determining whether or not to reinstate Valieva’s provisional suspension once it receives any applications.
The chairman of the panel is Swiss former federal judge Ivo Eusebio, who was previously a member of the International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) disciplinary commission.
His co-president in the proceedings will be American David W. Rivkin, a partner at Debevoise & Plimpton LLP.
They will be joined by four other arbitrators: Australian lawyer John Boultbee, CEO of Australia’s National Sports Tribunal; Australian judge Tricia Kavanagh, who was on the inaugural CAS Anti-Doping Division at the 2016 Rio Olympics; Swiss lawyer Raphaëlle Favre Schnyder, a partner at Barandun LLP; and Austrian judge Martina Spreitzer-Kropiunik.
From CNN's Jack Bantock
The Netherlands' Suzanne Schulting has won back-to-back women's 1,000m short track speed skating gold medals — by the thinnest of margins.
The 24-year-old defended the title she won at the PyeongChang Games four years ago by the slimmest of margins, pipping Korea's Choi Min-jeong at the finish line by just 0.052 seconds to win in 1:28.391.
"For the Netherlands, it means a lot," Schulting said.
"I worked so hard for the whole team. I got the gold, but I got the gold for the whole team, and I am super proud."
Schulting arrived in the final in blistering form and brimming with confidence after breaking the world record in the quarterfinal with a time of 1:26.514.
"I became really confident out there after skating a world record. I was really excited," she said.
"I was focusing on what I had to do and on my technique and everything. It's insane."
A nail-biting finish capped an already dramatic race, with legendary Italian speed skater Arianna Fontana — a 10-time Olympic medalist — crashing out as the skaters rounded for their final lap.
Fontana had taken gold ahead of Schulting in the 500m final on Monday to defend her own title from PyeongChang 2018 but saw her hopes for a second gold slide away in the 1,000m.
Having taken out Kristen Santos of the US in the process, the Italian received a penalty and did not finish.
Nicknamed the 'Queen of Korean Short Track,' according to the Olympic website, Choi's silver adds to the two gold medals she won in her home nation in 2018.
Debuting at her first Olympics, Belgium's Hanne Desmet took bronze, with Schulting quick to congratulate her friend and training partner.
"I am super proud of Hanne," Schulting said.
"We train together and we're friends. It makes it even more special."