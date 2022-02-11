Some of the best photos from Day 7 at Beijing 2022

Mikaela Shiffrin skis in the super-G at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Shiffrin posted this picture along with her statement on Twitter on Friday. (Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Days after Mikaela Shiffrin crashed out of two events at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in the space of three days, the 26-year-old US skiing star tweeted about experiencing "disappointment and heartbreak" and getting back up.

"The girl who failed ... could also fly," she wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. "It's wonderful to train and compete alongside all of these courageous and incredible women, who have overcome so much in their life, just to get here. But being here can really hurt too."

She added, "There's a lot of disappointment and heartbreak going around in the finish area but there's also a lot of support."

Shiffrin was aiming to become the first US skier to win three gold medals at a single Winter Olympics.

"It's a lot to digest in just one event...let alone the whole rollercoaster ride of an entire Olympics," she wrote.

After her expressing her disappointment, Shiffrin struck a resilient note.

"Guess I better hang on tight to the coaster cause we have plenty still to come. First DH training starts tomorrow!" she continued. "Sending my love to those who are feeling that striking hurt of defeat... only let it beat you down for a little bit, and then you stand up again and throw a few punches back. 💪💪"

She expressed her gratitude to her team for supporting her through triumphs and tough times and gave a shout out to the athletes who displayed stellar performances at the Games.

"Today was a good day, so I'm just gonna let it be that," she concluded.