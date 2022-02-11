World
Live Updates

Day 7 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

By Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 12:09 a.m. ET, February 11, 2022
1 hr 26 min ago

Mikaela Shiffrin completes course for first time at Beijing 2022 following two crashes

Team USA's Mikaela Shiffrin makes a jump during the alpine skiing women's super-G on Friday.
Team USA's Mikaela Shiffrin makes a jump during the alpine skiing women's super-G on Friday. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

Team USA's alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin completed her first race at the Beijing Olympics on Friday, competing in the women's super-G — but she won't be on the podium.

Shiffrin had crashed out of her first two events, the slalom and giant slalom — a massive disappointment for the champion, who has previously won Olympic gold in both events. And she came into these Games with high hopes of making history as the first US alpine skier to win three medals at a single Winter Olympics.

"It feels like a really big let down," Shiffrin said on Wednesday following the second crash.

She had a good start at the super-G today — but lost time as she made her way through the course, placing provisional eighth. The event is ongoing.

Hours ahead of racing, she tweeted: “Well I’ve had a lot of support over the last 48 hours and I have to thank everyone for that. Today is Super G, and Super G is fun. I can’t express how grateful I am to have the opportunity to refocus on a new race, in the sport that I love so much. Onward.”
1 hr 14 min ago

Beijing organizers report 11 new Olympics-related Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Gawon Bae

Workers in hazmat suits work in a hotel restaurant, which is part of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics closed-loop system on February 10.
Workers in hazmat suits work in a hotel restaurant, which is part of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics closed-loop system on February 10. (Annice Lyn/Getty Images)

The Beijing Olympic Committee identified 11 new Covid-19 cases among Games-related personnel on Thursday, it said in a statement Friday.

Of the new cases, two were found in airport arrivals and nine from people inside the “closed loop” system, which separates Olympic athletes, staff and participants from the Beijing public.

Seven of the new cases involved athletes or team officials, five of which were already inside the closed loop system.

Since the bubble officially began on Jan. 23, officials inside have administered more than 1.17 million Covid tests for 13,275 arrivals, the statement said.

1 hr 36 min ago

Czech star Ester Ledecka fails to win back-to-back double golds

Czech Republic's Ester Ledecka competes in the alpine skiing women's super-G final on Friday.
Czech Republic's Ester Ledecka competes in the alpine skiing women's super-G final on Friday. (Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images)

Czech snowboarder and alpine skier Ester Ledecka had hoped to win another historic double — a gold medal in both sports — but her hopes were dashed today on the ski slopes.

She became the first athlete to win a gold medal in both snowboarding and alpine skiing four years ago at the Pyeongchang Games, which she was looking to repeat in Beijing. Her chances looked good after she won gold in snowboard parallel giant slalom on Tuesday — but she failed to medal at the women's super-G alpine skiing competition.

The other athlete to watch today is USA's Mikaela Shiffrin, who has had a tough start to the Olympics after crashing out in her first two events: the slalom and giant slalom.

1 hr 48 min ago

Shaun White, who redefined snowboarding for an entire generation, bows out to a standing ovation

Shaun White reacts after finishing his last run in the snowboard men's halfpipe final on Friday.
Shaun White reacts after finishing his last run in the snowboard men's halfpipe final on Friday. (Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images)

Although snowboarding superstar Shaun White failed to win a medal at the halfpipe finals today, he was met with a standing ovation as the legend — who has been the face of the sport for almost two decades — bows out.

After falling, he rode to the bottom, where he was met with applause from everyone in the crowd — fans, officials, journalists, other athletes and teams, and volunteers.

He was clearly emotional at the bottom of the halfpipe, smiling at the crowd and wiping away tears.

White had been under high pressure today after coming in fourth at the qualifying earlier this week — and he faced tough competition from a number of emerging new stars, including the three medalists.

White has competed in every Olympics since his debut in 2006, winning gold in all but one. He announced last week he will retire after the Beijing Games, citing a spate of injuries collected over his long and illustrious career.

"I don't know how many kids really aspire to be a cowboy and get to be a cowboy," he told reporters last week in Beijing. "At a young age, snowboarding is what I wanted more than anything, and to be walking in these shoes today is just incredible. It feels so amazing. I'm so proud."

1 hr 52 min ago

Ayumu Hirano lands first ever triple cork in halfpipe history as he takes the gold in an epic final

Japan's Ayumu Hirano wins the snowboard men's halfpipe final on Friday.
Japan's Ayumu Hirano wins the snowboard men's halfpipe final on Friday. (Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images)

Japan's Ayumu Hirano swept to victory on Friday at the snowboarding halfpipe, landing not one but two triple cork 1440s — an immensely difficult and technical trick that had never before been landed in Olympic history.

The 23-year-old also landed a frontside, a cab, two double cork 1260s and a frontside double cork 1440 — a flawless run that was given a final score of 96.

He narrowly beat Australia's Scotty James, who also performed well on his final of three runs — but he lost some speed, placing him in a solid silver position.

Hirano's younger brother, 19-year-old Kaishu Hirano, was also competing in the halfpipe finals today. Though he crashed out in the last run, he also pulled off an incredible jump that launched him several meters into the air, to roaring applause from the crowd.

2 hr 5 min ago

2 hr 8 min ago

Snowboarding great Shaun White fails to win a medal at final Winter Olympics

Shaun White gestures after his final run in the snowboard men's halfpipe final on Friday.
Shaun White gestures after his final run in the snowboard men's halfpipe final on Friday. (Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images)

Snowboarding legend Shaun White fell on his last run on the halfpipe, which places him out of reach of the podium at his final Olympic Games.

He landed a frontside 1440 to open, but couldn't land his next trick, and skated to the bottom to applause from fans in the crowd.

With a best second-run score of 85, he now sits in fourth place.

He announced last week he would retire after the Beijing Olympics, citing a spate of injuries.

White bows out as a five-time Olympian and three-time gold medalist in halfpipe.

2 hr 26 min ago

Japan's Kaishu Hirano almost went into orbit during the snowboard halfpipe finals

Japan’s Kaishu Hirano competes in the men's snowboard halfpipe final on Friday.
Japan’s Kaishu Hirano competes in the men's snowboard halfpipe final on Friday. (Sergei Bobylev/TASS/Getty Images)

Japan's Kaishu Hirano pulled off a massive jump during his final run at the snowboarding halfpipe, as the crowd roared its approval.

The 19-year-old hung in the air for several seconds, keeping his grab on his board until the last minute, achieving incredible height.

He fell after attempting another trick, with a third-run score of 15.75 — making his first-run score the best of three, at 75.5.

2 hr 41 min ago

Shaun White sits in fourth going into the final round of snowboard halfpipe

It's all change after the riders completed the second round of runs in the men's snowboarding half pipe.

Australia's Scotty James is in first place with a second-run score of 92.50, followed by Japan's Ayumu Hirano (91.75) and Switzerland's Jan Scherrer (87.25)

US legend Shaun White is in fourth with a best score of 85.