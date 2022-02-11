Mikaela Shiffrin completes course for first time at Beijing 2022 following two crashes

Team USA's Mikaela Shiffrin makes a jump during the alpine skiing women's super-G on Friday. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

Team USA's alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin completed her first race at the Beijing Olympics on Friday, competing in the women's super-G — but she won't be on the podium.

Shiffrin had crashed out of her first two events, the slalom and giant slalom — a massive disappointment for the champion, who has previously won Olympic gold in both events. And she came into these Games with high hopes of making history as the first US alpine skier to win three medals at a single Winter Olympics.

"It feels like a really big let down," Shiffrin said on Wednesday following the second crash.

She had a good start at the super-G today — but lost time as she made her way through the course, placing provisional eighth. The event is ongoing.