International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams speaks at a news briefing on Wednesday.

Skaters have not yet received their medals in the figure skating team event at Beijing 2022 after one athlete on the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) tested positive for a prohibited substance, Russian newspaper RBC and CNN Sports analyst Christine Brennan reported Wednesday.

The ROC team won the gold medal, followed by the US team which took silver. Bronze went to Japan and Canada came in fourth place.

RBC Sport reports that a sample taken in December from one of the six Russian team members tested positive for trimetazidine, according to a source familiar with the situation, and a source in the Russian Figure Skating Federation.

Brennan, who is also a USA Today sports columnist, attributed the positive test to a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Trimetazidine is a drug used to treat people with a heart condition known as angina. It is on the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) banned list.

Read more here.