Day 6 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

By Adam Renton and Helen Regan, CNN

Updated 6:53 p.m. ET, February 9, 2022
1 min ago

Figure skating medal ceremony delayed after positive drug test, reports say

From CNN's Nathan Hodge, Mitch McCluskey, AnneClaire Stapleton and Gawon Bae

International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams speaks at a news briefing on Wednesday.
Skaters have not yet received their medals in the figure skating team event at Beijing 2022 after one athlete on the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) tested positive for a prohibited substance, Russian newspaper RBC and CNN Sports analyst Christine Brennan reported Wednesday.

The ROC team won the gold medal, followed by the US team which took silver. Bronze went to Japan and Canada came in fourth place.

RBC Sport reports that a sample taken in December from one of the six Russian team members tested positive for trimetazidine, according to a source familiar with the situation, and a source in the Russian Figure Skating Federation.

Brennan, who is also a USA Today sports columnist, attributed the positive test to a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Trimetazidine is a drug used to treat people with a heart condition known as angina. It is on the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) banned list.

27 min ago

Here's who won gold medals at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Wednesday

From CNN's Ben Morse

There were six gold medals up for grabs on Wednesday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Here's a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 5 of the Games.

Alpine Skiing

  • Women's Slalom: Petra Vlhova, Slovakia

Freestyle Skiing

  • Men's Freeski Big Air: Birk Ruud, Norway

Luge

  • Doubles: Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt, Germany

Nordic Combined

  • Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Cross-Country: Vinzenz Geiger, Germany

Short Track Speed Skating

  • Men's 1,500m: Hwang Dae-heon, Republic of Korea

Snowboard