Chloe Kim claims Team USA's second gold of the Beijing Winter Games

USA's Chloe Kim reacts after winning the women's snowboard halfpipe final on Thursday. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Defending Olympic champion Chloe Kim has won gold in the women's snowboarding halfpipe, pulling far into the lead with her first run and staying there for a final score of 94.

The 21-year-old American fell in her second and third runs — but her fantastic first effort, which included two 1080s, was enough to grant her victory.

She was visibly emotional after that first run and could be heard on the TV broadcast saying: “I had the worst practice.”

At age 17, Kim burst onto the Olympic scene at Pyeongchang 2018 in the same event, becoming the youngest female Olympic gold medalist on snow. She also boasts five X Games gold medals and two world championships.

Queralt Castellet of Spain won silver on Thursday with a a best score of 90.25 and Japan's Sena Tomita took bronze with a best score of 88.25.