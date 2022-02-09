Nathan Chen wins gold with figure skating master class

Team USA’s Nathan Chen wins the men's single skating free skating on Thursday. (Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images)

Team USA's Nathan Chen won gold after a flawless free skate routine at the men's figure skating singles on Thursday, establishing his status as titan of the sport.

The 22-year-old star went into today's event in first place after a world record breaking performance at the short program earlier this week.

His long program opened with a quadruple flip, followed by a triple toe loop. He nailed every jump and move, with a total of five quad jumps, including a quadruple lutz — illustrating why he's commonly called the "quad king."

His joyful and energetic routine was set to a medley of songs, including Elton John's "Rocket Man." Every jump he performed was met with roaring cheers and claps from athletes and other spectators in the closed loop side of the stadium — though the other side, holding Chinese spectators, remained largely silent, according to CNN reporters in the stadium.

Chen was awarded a massive score of 218.63 — the highest of the season. That makes his total score 332.60.

Japan's Yuma Kagiyama took silver, with his compatriot Shoma Uno earning bronze. Chen's main rival coming into the Games, Yuzuru Hanyu, finished fourth.