Day 6 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

By Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 10:00 p.m. ET, February 9, 2022
3 min ago

Chloe Kim claims Team USA's second gold of the Beijing Winter Games

USA's Chloe Kim reacts after winning the women's snowboard halfpipe final on Thursday.
Defending Olympic champion Chloe Kim has won gold at the women's snowboarding halfpipe, pulling far into the lead with her first run and staying there for a final score of 94.

The 21-year-old American fell in her second and third runs — but her fantastic first effort, which included two 1080s, was enough to grant her victory.

She was visibly emotional after that first run and could be heard on the TV broadcast saying: “I had the worst practice.”

At age 17, Kim burst onto the Olympic scene at Pyeongchang 2018 in the same event, becoming the youngest female Olympic gold medalist on snow. She also boasts five X Games gold medals and two world championships.

Queralt Castellet of Spain won silver on Thursday with a a best score of 90.25 and Japan's Sena Tomita took bronze with a best score of 88.25.

22 min ago

Chloe Kim falls on second halfpipe run making a risky move

Chloe Kim falls as she competes in the snowboard women's halfpipe final run on Thursday.
After a fantastic first run in the women's snowboard halfpipe final, Team USA's Chloe Kim fell on her second attempt — but she has one run left, and a great shot at the gold.

She fell after attempting a 1260 — a complex move, but a risk she can afford to take given her place in the lead with a first-run score of 94. The top score of the three runs will be taken as their final result.

Kim shrugged off her fall, and went to greet China's freeski big air gold medalist Eileen Gu, who was watching from the bottom of the halfpipe. The two champions hugged, with Kim shouting, "Love you!" as she walked off.

Gu, who was born in the United States, won gold at the big air competition on Tuesday.

23 min ago

Valentine's Day has come early for Japan's "Ice Prince" Yuzuru Hanyu

From CNN's Nectar Gan in Beijing

Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu disappointed in the men's single skating short program on Tuesday.
Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu, nicknamed the "Ice Prince," has received more than 10,000 "love letters" from fans around the world, according to the Beijing Olympic Committee.

Games organizers posted photos on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Wednesday, showing rows of letters and packages wrapped with red ribbon.

Some 100 days before the Olympics began, the committee began a "love letter campaign," inviting fans worldwide to send postcards and letters to the Beijing Olympic bubble. They received tens of thousands of letters, taking nearly two weeks for staff and volunteers to comb through, the committee said on Weibo.

Many of Hanyu's fans wished him good luck in completing the quadruple axel, according to the Weibo post. Hanyu is set to attempt the fabled jump — which has never been completed in competition before — on Thursday during his free skate event.

44 min ago

Chloe Kim just nailed her first run in the halfpipe

US snowboarder Chloe Kim is going for gold on Thursday.
US snowboarding star Chloe Kim just had her first of three runs at the halfpipe final — and nailed every trick to post a huge score of 94.

She performed a frontside 10 and a cab 10 — placing her solidly in the lead.

After the successful run, she shouted with joy and fell to her knees at the bottom of the half pipe, a wide grin on her face. "Oh my god," she said, a hand over her mouth as she caught her breath.

1 hr 28 min ago

Will Yuzuru Hanyu attempt an unprecedented quadruple axel today?

From CNN's Helen Regan

Japanese skating legend Yuzuru Hanyu has made it his goal to attempt the fabled quadruple axel during his Beijing Olympics appearance.

The 27-year-old "Ice Prince" goes into the free skate on Thursday aiming to redeem his sub-par performance Tuesday, when he placed eighth in the short program to trail rival Nathan Chen — who led the field with a world record score.

The scores of the free skate and short program are combined to determine the medal winners.

The quadruple axel has never been completed in competition before, let alone at the Olympics.

But what exactly is the jump everyone is talking about? The quadruple axel involves four-and-a-half rotations in the air.

An axel is the most challenging of figure skating jumps "because it is the only jump in the sport in which skaters take off facing forward," according to the Olympics website.
"It’s also the easiest for fans to spot at home: If the skater is facing forward when he or she takes off for the jump, kicking their free leg into the air to spring into it, it’s an Axel."

Triple axels are seen in elite men's — and increasingly women's — programs.

Can Hanyu do it? The Japanese star will open the program with the quadruple axel — even though he hasn't even been able to land it in practice, according to the Olympics site.

But he has also won praise for committing to such a difficult move in the face of such high stakes.

1 hr 38 min ago

It's 9:15 a.m. in Beijing. Here's what's happening at the Winter Olympics on Thursday

It’s Day 6 of the Beijing Winter Olympics — another jam-packed day with some big names competing for gold. Here’s what’s to watch for:

⛸️Rivals on the ice: American figure skater Nathan Chen has a clear path to victory in the men's single skating. Chen performed superbly in the short program on Tuesday, drawing ahead of his rival, Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu, who's down in eighth after an error in his routine. Hanyu needs something special — will he land an unprecedented quadruple axel?

🏂Chloe Kim snowboards for gold: The 21-year-old American topped qualifying and is now heading to the finals as the favorite for gold on the halfpipe. Kim fell on her second run in qualifying — but her score was still enough to carry her through.

🏒China and US face off: The hosts plays the United States in preliminary rounds of the men's ice hockey on Thursday night in Beijing. Team USA has been weakened by the absence of all NHL players from the Games due to Covid concerns. In another twist, the hosts have the benefit of a team whose core have played together on a China-owned team in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) — including a number of foreign-born players, with many hailing from Canada and the US.

🏅More gold medals up for grabs: Today will also see final competitions for alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing, luge and speed skating.

2 hr ago

Europeans lead the gold medal count going into Day 6 of Beijing 2022

We're six days into the Beijing Winter Games, and European nations are pulling ahead in the gold medal count.

Germany is currently leading the ranks with five golds, followed by Norway (4), Sweden (4) and the Netherlands (3).

Hosts China — not a traditional Winter Sports powerhouse — are currently in fifth place with three golds and five medals in total.

The United States ranks 10th, with just one gold medal so far.

2 hr 7 min ago

Skier Mikaela Shiffrin thanks her boyfriend, a fellow Olympian, for his support

From CNN's Homero DeLaFuente

Following a second straight race in which she crashed out of contention, American skier Mikaela Shiffrin took to social media to thank fellow Olympian and boyfriend, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.

“My hope for every human is that they find another human who finds a way to love, understand, and heal them in the way @AleksanderKilde has done and continues to for me,” Shiffrin wrote on Twitter.  

Shiffrin’s tweet came as response to an Instagram post from Kilde who offered his words of support to the American superstar.

“When you look at this picture you can make up so many statements, meanings and thoughts.” Kilde wrote. “Most of you probably look at it saying: “She has lost it, “she can’t handle the pressure” or “what happened?”… Which makes me frustrated, because all I see is a top athlete doing what a top athlete does! It’s a part of the game and it happens. The pressure we all put on individuals in the sports are enormous, so let’s give the same amount of support back.. It’s all about the balance and we are just normal human beings!! I love you Kaela”

Kilde's gold hopes slip out of reach: Not long after Shiffrin crashed out, Kilde landed fifth place in the men's downhill, though he won a bronze in the men's super-G on Tuesday.

Kilde is currently the world's No. 1 men's downhill skier and had been favorite to take gold coming into Beijing 2022, but he admitted "some mistakes" had cost him.

2 hr 43 min ago

Fun or frightening? A brief history of Olympic mascot design

From CNN's Leah Dolan

Merchandise featuring Beijing mascot Bing Dwen Dwen, the 2022 Winter Olympics mascot, has been extremely popular.
For more than 50 years, athletes competing in the Olympic games have often been cheered on by either a furry, feathered or slimy friend. The Olympic mascot — a cartoonish encapsulation of the host city's culture and history — is so important, designs are often selected and finalized years before the Games take place.

For the Sochi Winter Games in 2014, a rabbit, polar bear and leopard took to the Olympic stage.
According to the International Olympic Committee, the role of these quirky caricatures is to help spread a "festive atmosphere" and embody the exuberant spirit of the event.

Over the decades, the world has welcomed snowmen, sasquatches, cowboy-hat-wearing bears and aliens to the Olympic stage.

A snowman, mascot of the 1976 Winter Olympics in Innsbruck, greets children in Kitzbuhel, Austria, during the world downhill ski events, January 1975. 
The first mascot was created in 1968 by designer Aline Lafargue for the Grenoble Winter Games in France.

Affectionately named "Shuss," the character consists of a two-toned head and lightning-bolt shaped leg attached to skis. Despite holding the esteemed title of first ever mascot, Lafargue created and submitted her design for Shuss in just one night.

