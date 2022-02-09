More athletes will be aiming for gold on Day 5 of the Beijing Winter Olympics, with medal events in women's slalom, men's freeski big air, luge, speedskating, Nordic combined and speed skating.
Here's some key moments to look out for:
- Ski showdown: The women’s slalom features one of the most anticipated head-to-head matchups as Olympic gold medalist and three-time overall World Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin goes up against Slovakia's Petra Vlhova. Shiffrin will hope to rebound from her setback during the giant slalom and she still has a decent chance for gold.
- US snowboarding star seeks golden repeat: Defending Olympic women’s half-pipe champion Chloe Kim, 21, competes in the qualifying round today. One of the stars of the last Winter Olympics, Kim has been in stunning form since returning last January from a broken ankle and studying.
- Legend bows out: Team USA's Shaun White says Beijing 2022 will be his final Games after a storied snowboarding career. It's the 35-year-old’s fourth Olympics. When White hits the halfpipe qualifiers on Wednesday in Beijing he will become the oldest male halfpipe rider from any nation in the history of the Games. He also has the chance to become the sport's oldest Olympic champion. Even if he doesn’t win gold, taking home any medal will make White the most decorated men’s snowboarder ever.
- More fans at the Games: China will invite more spectators to attend the Games as the Covid-19 situation is under control within the "closed-loop" bubble — which separates all event personnel from the public, an official from the Beijing organizers said Tuesday. Organizers did not sell tickets to the public over concerns of the spread of the pandemic but selected spectators from targeted groups.
Podium contenders:
- Freestyle skiing: Norway's Birk Ruud and Team USA's Alexander Hall lead after qualification going in to the finals of the men’s big air finals.
- Luge: Germany goes for a third straight Olympic gold in the doubles event.
- Nordic combined: The first medal is given in the sport of Nordic combined with the individual Gundersen normal hill/10km event.
- Short track speed skating: Controversy and crashes were the story in the second day of short track. It could be more of the same as the men’s 1,500m final takes center stage. China’s Ren Ziwei is two-for-two in gold medals (mixed relay, 1,000m), and ranked No. 1 in the world in the 1,500m.