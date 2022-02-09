Mikaela Shiffrin crashes out for second time in Beijing
US skier Mikaela Shiffrin has had her hopes dashed again after crashing out of the highly-anticipated women’s slalom and posting a Did Not Finish.
The Olympic gold medalist and three-time overall World Cup champion was hoping to rebound from a similar upset in the giant slalom.
Shiffrin, favored to win the slalom, missed the podium in this event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games after winning gold in Sochi in 2014.
Is that a nuclear plant? The story behind those towers at the Winter Olympics ski jump
From CNN's Lianne Kolirin, Nectar Gan and Tom Booth
Winter Olympians are accustomed to performing their awe-inspiring feats against the backdrop of spectacular snow-capped mountains.
But Beijing's ski jump — Big Air Shougang — is drawing attention for its much edgier, urban setting.
Behind the skiers launching themselves off the 60-meter-high (196-foot) ramp are furnaces, tall chimney stacks and cooling towers on the site of a former steel mill that for decades contributed to the Chinese capital's notoriously polluted skies.
The mill, founded in 1919, ceased operations more than 15 years ago, as part of efforts to clear the air in the capital ahead of the 2008 Summer Olympics.
That left a large stretch of prime city center land, ripe for rehabilitation and regeneration, says engineering and design company ARUP, which transformed the site into a bustling hub for tourism and art exhibitions.
The rusty, aging remnants of the mill were never demolished — not even for the big air jump at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Instead, the old mill has been incorporated into Big Air Shougang's design. One of the cooling towers even bears the logo for the Games.
The jump has captured the attention of social media users, in part for the mountains of fake snow generated to host the event, but also intrigue of what these towers are and why they're still standing, right behind the jump.
Some Twitter users wondered if it might be a nuclear plant.
"The Big Air stadium at the Olympics seems to be right next to the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant," a user by the name of @jlove1982 wrote. Another, @LindsayMpls, wrote: "Feels pretty dystopian to have some kind of nuclear facility as the backdrop for this Big Air skiing event."
The Shougang Big Air is the world's first permanent big air venue for long-term usage. It sits on the bank of the Qunming Lake, on the west side of the cooling towers at 88 meters (288 feet) above sea level, according to architecture firm TeamMinus, which designed the jump.
It's 9:40 a.m. in Beijing. Here's what's coming up at the Winter Olympics on Wednesday
More athletes will be aiming for gold on Day 5 of the Beijing Winter Olympics, with medal events in women's slalom, men's freeski big air, luge, speedskating, Nordic combined and speed skating.
Here's some key moments to look out for:
Ski showdown: The women’s slalom features one of the most anticipated head-to-head matchups as Olympic gold medalist and three-time overall World Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin goes up againstSlovakia's Petra Vlhova. Shiffrin will hope to rebound from her setback during the giant slalom and she still has a decent chance for gold.
US snowboarding star seeks golden repeat: Defending Olympic women’s half-pipe champion Chloe Kim, 21, competes in the qualifying round today. One of the stars of the last Winter Olympics, Kim has been in stunning form since returning last January from a broken ankle and studying.
Legend bows out: Team USA's Shaun White says Beijing 2022 will be his final Games after a storied snowboarding career. It's the 35-year-old’s fourth Olympics. When White hits the halfpipe qualifiers on Wednesday in Beijing he will become the oldest male halfpipe rider from any nation in the history of the Games. He also has the chance to become the sport's oldest Olympic champion. Even if he doesn’t win gold, taking home any medal will make White the most decorated men’s snowboarder ever.
More fans at the Games: China will invite more spectators to attend the Games as the Covid-19 situation is under control within the "closed-loop" bubble — which separates all event personnel from the public, an official from the Beijing organizers said Tuesday. Organizers did not sell tickets to the public over concerns of the spread of the pandemic but selected spectators from targeted groups.
Podium contenders:
Freestyle skiing: Norway's Birk Ruud and Team USA's Alexander Hall lead after qualification going in to the finals of the men’s big air finals.
Luge: Germany goes for a third straight Olympic gold in the doubles event.
Nordic combined: The first medal is given in the sport of Nordic combined with the individual Gundersen normal hill/10km event.
Short track speed skating: Controversy and crashes were the story in the second day of short track. It could be more of the same as the men’s 1,500m final takes center stage. China’s Ren Ziwei is two-for-two in gold medals (mixed relay, 1,000m), and ranked No. 1 in the world in the 1,500m.
Here's the medal rankings as Day 5 kicks off
As Day 5 of the Beijing Games begins, here's a look at the medal standings, according to the official tally.
Sweden continues to top the medal board with four golds, one silver and one bronze.
The Netherlands is second with three golds, three silvers and one bronze.
Hosts China and Germany are joint third with three golds and two silvers apiece.
The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has the won most medals overall, with 10 in total.
And the USA ended Day 4 yet to win a gold through 31 of 109 total medal events. It has never taken this long (by events) for the US to win its first gold at a Winter Olympics.
Mikaela Shiffrin aims to bounce back from crash and make Winter Olympics history at Beijing 2022
From CNN's Matias Grez
Despite her crash in the giant slalom on Monday, Mikaela Shiffrin will still have her eye on a piece of American Winter Olympics history when she takes to the slopes again on Wednesday.
With the 26-year-old set to compete in all five individual skiing events, Shiffrin will be hoping to become the first US skier to win three medals at a single Games.
Though she is widely considered the most dominant skier of her generation — and will go down as one of the greatest ever when she eventually retires — even securing one medal is by no means a certainty, given the quality of her opposition.
Shiffrin will be among the gold medal contenders in the combined — an event she won silver in four years ago in Pyeongchang and also won at last year's World Championships — although Monday's DNF in the giant slalom is proof that nothing is a given in alpine skiing.
It was a record-breaking 47th World Cup slalom win for Shiffrin, who became the skier with the most victories in a single World Cup discipline, breaking Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark's previous record of 46 giant slalom wins.
The win was certainly something of a shock, as Vlhova had dominated the slalom this season with five wins and two runner-up finishes.
The rescheduling of three of the five events in Pyeongchang due to high winds forced Shiffrin to pull out of super-G and downhill and the compacted schedule impacted her preparation for the slalom, leading her to fall agonizingly short of a medal in fourth place.
However, external factors permitting in Beijing, Shiffrin should have a legitimate shot at claiming a trio of medals.
Athletes break the internet and world records. Here's a recap of Day 4
Day 4 of the Beijing Winter Olympics upped the drama from the day before, with a freeski superstar winning gold and rivalries reigniting on the ice.
Here's a recap of the action:
Poster girl takes gold ... and breaks China's internet: Freeski superstar Eileen Gu, 18, nailed a 1620 in the big air competition to help secure her first Olympic gold medal. Her performance was so awe-inspiring that China's Twitter-style platform, Weibo, crashed due to a surge in users.
Skating record falls: Team USA figure skater Nathan Chen nailed his short program Tuesday, earning a world record score of 113.97. The mark breaks the previous record set by his rival, Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu — aka the "Ice Prince." Chen is leading all competitors ahead of Thursday's free skate, which will determine the medal winners.
Fierce rivalries in the rink: The US women's hockey team fell 4-2 to Canada in a hotly-contested preliminary round match in Beijing. But both teams had already secured a spot in Thursday's quarterfinals, which means if they each keep winning, they'll meet again in the finals. Between the two of them, Canada and the US have captured every gold medal in the sport.
Masks on: Finland's women's ice hockey team beat the Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) team 5-0. But coronavirus fears remained in the backdrop as the Finnish team decided to play with face masks on. It came after Canada and the ROC played with masks under their helmets on Monday. The ROC women's ice hockey team was subjected to three days in quarantine early last week after several players tested positive for Covid-19.
Here's who else bagged gold Tuesday: Austria's Matthias Mayer won the men's super-G, France'sQuentin Fillon Maillettook top spot in the men's biathlon 20 km individual event, and Italy won the curling mixed doubles — the country’s first ever curling medal at a Winter Olympics. German luger Natalie Geisenberger captured the gold and Czech Republic's Ester Ledecká won the women's parallel giant slalom. Meanwhile, Austria's Benjamin Karl won the men's parallel giant slalom and Kjeld Nuisof the Netherlands defended his speed skating title in the men's 1,500m race in an Olympic record time.
Finnish ice hockey team wears masks during game as Covid cases spread on ROC team
From CNN’s Aleks Klosok and Mitchell McCluskey
Finland’s women’s ice hockey team all wore masks while competing against the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team on Tuesday, after several ROC players tested positive for Covid-19.
On Tuesday, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported that a forward for the ROC team, Polina Bolgareva, had tested positive.
Last week, six other members of the ROC team were placed in isolation after testing positive.
On Monday, a match between the ROC and Canada was delayed by an hour after the ROC’s Covid-19 test results had not arrived on time, the Russian Ice Hockey Federation said. Both teams eventually played the match while wearing masks.
Finland’s decision to wear masks came after discussing the matter with the International Hockey Federation, the team said in a statement.
The Finnish team went on to beat the ROC 5-0.
When asked about the decision to wear masks, Finnish player Minnamari Tuominen said it was only a minor impediment.
“I didn’t realize it when I was on the ice. I didn’t feel it, and it wasn’t bothering my vision or anything, but after a long shift on the bench it was kind of a little bit difficult to breathe and it was difficult to drink our water,” Tuominen said.
Nathan Chen sets new short-program world record to edge closer to dream gold
From CNN's Jack Bantock
A spellbinding routine from Nathan Chen set a new short-program world record in the men's figure skating event in Beijing on Tuesday, lifting the American to the top spot and within sight of a dream first Winter Olympic gold medal.
The 22-year-old's near-flawless performance was rewarded by judges with an unprecedented 113.97 points, sending him over five points clear at the top of the rankings with the deciding free skate final to come on Thursday.
Chen's score broke the previous world record of 111.82 set in 2020 by two-time Olympic defending champion Yuzuru Hanyu.
Many had tipped the Japanese icon to be the main barrier to Chen's pursuit of gold, but an uncharacteristic error early in Hanyu's routine left him in eighth with a score of 95.15.
After winning bronze in the team event at Pyeongchang in 2018 and silver in the same category yesterday, Hanyu's mistake further boosts Chen's chances at an as yet elusive gold, but the American said he is taking nothing for granted.
"When I heard that [Hanyu's score], I [thought], 'Stick to my game plan, nothing changes, focus on what I can do, try to do the best that I can,'" Chen said. "You certainly can't ever count him out. He's two-time Olympic champion for a reason. Also, no matter what he does in the future, he will always, always be a true figure skating icon, one of the greatest ever, if not the greatest ever."
Teenage Olympic sensation Eileen Gu wins gold. And crashes the Chinese internet
From CNN's Jessie Yeung and Beijing Bureau
Eileen Gu fans temporarily crashed China's leading social media platform on Tuesday, as tens of millions rushed online to celebrate the teenage freeski sensation winning her first gold medal of the Beijing Winter Olympics.
American-born Gu, 18, jumped into the top position at the women's big air competition with her third run, scoring 94.5 with a 1620 and a perfect landing — making her total score 188.25 in the event's debut at the Winter Olympics.
She narrowly beat out France's Tess Ledeux, who took silver with a score of 187.50. Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud won the bronze.
"That was the best moment of my life. The happiest moment, day, whatever — of my life. I just cannot believe what just happened," said Gu after her win, according to the Olympic site.
"Even if I didn't land it, I felt it would send a message out to the world and hopefully encourage more girls to break their own boundaries," she added. "That was my biggest goal going into my last run. I reminded myself to have fun and enjoy the moment and that, no matter what, I was so grateful to even have this opportunity to even be here."