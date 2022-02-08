As Day 4 of the Beijing Games begins, here's a look at the medal standings, according to the official tally.
Sweden tops the medal board with three golds.
The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) is second with two golds, three silvers and two bronzes. ROC has the won most medals so far with seven in total.
The Netherlands is ranked third with two golds, two silvers and one bronze.
And hosts China are in fourth with two golds and two silvers.
Historic firsts and Olympic upsets. Here's a recap of Day 3
Day 3 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games was filled with history-making Olympic action, Covid controversy and shock upsets.
Here are some of the highlights:
Gold rush: Hosts China took gold and silver in the men's1,000m short track speed skating, Swedish skier Sara Hector won gold in the women's giant slalom and Slovenia clinched the mixed team ski jumping gold. Canada’s Max Parrot, a cancer survivor, claimed victory in the men’s snowboard slopestyle event, and Germany's Denise Herrmann won women's 15km biathlon gold.
Historic firsts: ROC figure skater Kamila Valieva, 15, made history when she became the first woman to land a quad at the Winter Games. She helped her team claim gold in the figure skating team event. Dutch speed skater Ireen Wüstbecame the first athlete — man or woman — to win an individual gold medal in five separate Olympics. The 35-year-old, who won her first Olympic gold in 2006, was victorious in the women's 1,500m speed skating on Monday.
US-born Chinese athletes under scrutiny: After falling Sunday,California-born Chinese figure skater Zhu Yi fell again twice and finished last on Monday. The 19-year-old has come under heavy criticism on Chinese social media, with many questioning why she was chosen to represent China over an athlete born in the country. Meanwhile, freestyle skier Eileen Gu — who was also born in California but is competing for China — has charmed the Chinese public, who have nicknamed her "Snow princess."
Covid-19 delays: The pandemic continues to make news at the Games, with new cases reported daily, including a Team USA figure skater. Covid concerns also caused an hour-long delay at Monday's women’s ice hockey match between the ROC and Canada, as the teams waited for their test results. Eventually, they played the majority of the game wearing face masks.
Peng Shuai: Olympic officials met with the Chinese tennis star over dinner on Saturday, following through on a promise to hold a meeting with the former Olympian, who has been at the center of international concern after she alleged she had been pressured into sex by a retired top Chinese Communist Party official — an explosive allegation she has since appeared to retract.
US figure skater Vincent Zhou will not compete on Tuesday after testing positive for Covid-19
From CNN's Wayne Sterling
Team USA figure skater, Vincent Zhou, will not compete in Tuesday's men’s single skating short program competition after revealing he tested positive for Covid-19.
"It seems pretty unreal that of all the people, it would happen to myself," Zhou said in a video posted on Instagram on Monday.
Zhou said he has been doing "everything in my power" to avoid Covid during the pandemic.
"I've taken all the precautions I can. I've isolated myself so much that the loneliness I felt in the last month or two has been crushing at times." He added that this has been painful, but "I do recognize that this absolutely does not define me as an athlete, as a person."
Zhou won the silver medal in Monday's figure skating team event.
Beijing 2022 poster child Eileen Gu revels in "historic moment" of reaching freeski big air final
From CNN's Matias Grez
It's hard to fathom the pressure that Eileen Gu would have been feeling as she waited to drop into her third jump of freeski big air qualifying on Monday.
The 18-year-old — who elected to represent her mother's native China over the United States, her country of birth — has become the poster child for these Winter Games, her face adorning billboards across the country.
Gu is among the favorites to medal at Beijing 2022, having secured gold at the 2021 X Games in halfpipe and slopestyle, as well as bronze in big air.
However, after landing her opening qualifying jump, Gu failed on her second after losing a ski during the attempt. With the two best scores of three jumps counting toward the skiers' qualification totals, Gu needed to land her third to have any chance of reaching Tuesday's final.
Much to the delight of the fans in attendance �� and no doubt the millions more watching across the country — she did enough with her third jump to qualify in fifth place.
"It's a relief," she admitted after securing her spot in the final. "The wind switched in between the first and second runs and you could see a lot of people were going slow. "I was the fifth person to drop, but I didn't notice it until it was too late, so my ski popped off. After that, my coach made an adjustment, so it didn't happen in the third run. Of course, there was a lot of pressure going into it. "I wouldn't be satisfied not making finals, but I was just focusing on my trick. I know there are people watching me, it's a pressure on me. But I knew I could do that trick, I've been doing it since I was nine, so I was just talking to myself in the right way."
Gu has seen her popularity in China soar in the lead up to Beijing 2022 as she has been featured on magazine covers and promotional videos for the Games.
She boasts nearly 2 million followers on China's Twitter-like social media platform Weibo and has secured multiple Chinese sponsorship deals. One headline in state-run media Xinhua dubbed her the "Snow Princess."
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva becomes first woman to land a quad at the Winter Olympics
From CNN's George Ramsay
Russian teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva made history at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Monday as she became the first woman to land a quad at the Games.
The 15-year-old Valieva landed two quads in the team event as the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) secured gold ahead of USA in silver and Japan in bronze at the Capital Indoor Stadium.
"It's been quite overwhelming. I was very nervous, but I am just glad I was able to execute all of my elements well," Valieva told reporters. "To perform with a team like this means everything. We all did such a good job. I'm very proud of my team."
Valieva executed a quad Salchow — which involves four complete rotations in the air — while performing to Ravel's "Bolero" in the free skate.
She then went on to land a quad toeloop and triple Axel in the same routine, though she fell on her second quad toeloop attempt.
Canadian Kurt Browning became the first person to land a quad jump in competition at the 1988 World Figure Skating Championships, according to Team Canada's official Olympic website.
Defending Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin crashes out of giant slalom on first run
From CNN's Matias Grez
Mikaela Shiffrin's defense of her Winter Olympic giant slalom title lasted just five turns on Monday, as the American skier crashed out of contention on her opening run.
The 26-year-old was competing in all five alpine skiing disciplines in Beijing and is bidding to become the first American skier to win three golds in a single Winter Games.
However, Shiffrin was one of 22 skiers that failed to finish on Xiaohaituo Mountain, perhaps a consequence of the usual pre-Olympic test runs being canceled due to Covid.
"The day was finished basically before it had even started, but I had really the right mentality and actually I am proud of those five turns," she told Beijing 2022. "I mean huge disappointment, not even counting medals, but just it's a really fun hill and good conditions.
"I think there's a lot of questions that will be asked and I think many people are going to say: 'What went wrong this entire time?' "We can go back to right after Sölden (World Cup event in October 2021) and rather than being able to train, being stuck inside because of a back injury. We can go to the 10 days I've had to take off in quarantine and missing training there. "We can go to a lot of different places in the season where we can put the blame, but the easiest thing to say is that I skied a couple of good turns and I skied one turn a bit wrong and I really paid the hardest consequence for that."
Shiffrin's next chance at a medal comes in Wednesday's slalom, the discipline she won gold in as a teenager at Sochi 2014.