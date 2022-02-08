Some of the best action shots of Day 4 at Beijing 2022

Germany's Natalie Geisenberger celebrates following her final run of the singles luge on Tuesday. (Michael Kappeler/picture-alliance/dpa/AP)

Germany's Natalie Geisenberger cemented her status as one of the most successful lugers of all time as she stormed to a third consecutive Olympic singles luge title on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old now has a total of six medals to her name, five of which are gold.

Geisenberger ties Italy’s Armin Zöggeler for the most Olympic luge medals won (6) and equals the record of German luger Georg Hackl, who won three successive Olympic men's titles in 1992, 1994 and 1998.

She missed the 2019-20 season to give birth to her first child, Leo, in May 2020.

After 18 months away from the sport, she returned to training in September, winning her first race back at the Nations Cup in Innsbruck in November.

Compatriot Anna Berreiter claimed silver, while Tatiana Ivanova of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) won bronze.