Day 2 of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 was full of action and drama, with athletes clinching six gold medals in events including luge, moguls, ski jumping and snowboarding.
Among the joy on Sunday was heartbreak for California-born figure skater Zhu Yi, who made her Olympic debut for Team China. The 19-year-old is facing a firestorm on Chinese social media after she fell flat on the ice and finished last in the women's short program team event.
Here's who won gold on Sunday:
- Alexander Bolshunov blew away the competition to win the men's skiathlon and claim the ROC's first gold at Beijing 2022. The 25-year-old led from the start, finishing the 30km cross-country skiing event in one hour, 16 minutes and 9.8 seconds.
- In freestyle skiing, Australia's Jakara Anthony bounced back in superb fashion in the women's moguls four years after narrowly missing out on a medal in Pyeongchang. The 23-year-old from Queensland finished with a score of 83.09 to win gold, beating American Jaelin Kauf, who took silver, and ROC's Anastasiia Smirnova, who claimed bronze.
- Germany's Johannes Ludwig claimed gold in the men's singles luge with a time of 3:48.735. Wolfgang Kindl of Austria took home silver and Italy's Dominik Fischnaller won bronze.
- Japanese star Ryoyu Kobayashi won the gold in the men's normal hill ski jumping. The 25-year-old finished with a combined score of 275 points, five ahead of Austria's Manuel Fettner in silver and Poland's Dawid Kubacki in bronze. Kobayashi becomes Japan's first ski jumper to win gold since Kazuyoshi Funaki, who did so on at Nagano in 1998.
- Snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott wasn't even born when New Zealand ended its 40-year wait for a Winter Olympics medal in 1992. On Sunday, she soared through the air at Beijing's Genting Snow Park to claim her country's first ever gold at a Winter Games. The 20-year-old put in a remarkable final run to claim the gold in the women's snowboard slopestyle event, snatching victory from Team USA's Julia Marino at the death.
- In speed skating, Nils van der Poel was left feeling completely drained after winning gold in the men's 5,000m event after the Swede delivered a blistering performance. Van der Poel dramatically snatched gold away from Patrick Roest with a rapid final lap.