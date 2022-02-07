World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Day 3 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

By Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 8:13 p.m. ET, February 6, 2022
5 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

6 gold medals were won on Sunday — including a historic first for New Zealand. Here's a recap

New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott celebrates on the podium after taking gold in the women's snowboard slopestyle on Sunday.
New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott celebrates on the podium after taking gold in the women's snowboard slopestyle on Sunday. Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images

Day 2 of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 was full of action and drama, with athletes clinching six gold medals in events including luge, moguls, ski jumping and snowboarding.

Among the joy on Sunday was heartbreak for California-born figure skater Zhu Yi, who made her Olympic debut for Team China. The 19-year-old is facing a firestorm on Chinese social media after she fell flat on the ice and finished last in the women's short program team event.

Here's who won gold on Sunday:

  • Alexander Bolshunov blew away the competition to win the men's skiathlon and claim the ROC's first gold at Beijing 2022. The 25-year-old led from the start, finishing the 30km cross-country skiing event in one hour, 16 minutes and 9.8 seconds.
  • In freestyle skiing, Australia's Jakara Anthony bounced back in superb fashion in the women's moguls four years after narrowly missing out on a medal in Pyeongchang. The 23-year-old from Queensland finished with a score of 83.09 to win gold, beating American Jaelin Kauf, who took silver, and ROC's Anastasiia Smirnova, who claimed bronze.
  • Germany's Johannes Ludwig claimed gold in the men's singles luge with a time of 3:48.735. Wolfgang Kindl of Austria took home silver and Italy's Dominik Fischnaller won bronze.
  • Japanese star Ryoyu Kobayashi won the gold in the men's normal hill ski jumping. The 25-year-old finished with a combined score of 275 points, five ahead of Austria's Manuel Fettner in silver and Poland's Dawid Kubacki in bronze. Kobayashi becomes Japan's first ski jumper to win gold since Kazuyoshi Funaki, who did so on at Nagano in 1998.
  • Snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott wasn't even born when New Zealand ended its 40-year wait for a Winter Olympics medal in 1992. On Sunday, she soared through the air at Beijing's Genting Snow Park to claim her country's first ever gold at a Winter Games. The 20-year-old put in a remarkable final run to claim the gold in the women's snowboard slopestyle event, snatching victory from Team USA's Julia Marino at the death.
  • In speed skating, Nils van der Poel was left feeling completely drained after winning gold in the men's 5,000m event after the Swede delivered a blistering performance. Van der Poel dramatically snatched gold away from Patrick Roest with a rapid final lap.
57 min ago

Papua New Guinea's PM tests positive for Covid-19 in Beijing

From CNN’s Duarte Mendonça

Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in Beijing on Thursday to attend the Winter Olympics, his office announced in a statement.

Marape is canceling his upcoming trip to France where he was due to attend the One Ocean Summit on the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Prime Minister Marape will now abort the French leg of this trip due to Covid-19 restrictions, having returned a positive test result upon arrival in Beijing last Thursday evening," the Prime Minister's office said in the statement on its Facebook page.

The statement offered no further details on the Prime Minister’s health condition but said he was expected to return to Papua New Guinea on Sunday.

Marape’s office also said he held a virtual meeting on Saturday with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on economic cooperation.

57 min ago

Saudi's Crown Prince missed the Beijing Olympics opening ceremony on Friday

From CNN's Bex Wright in Beijing

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a meeting with the US secretary of state in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on September 18, 2019.
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a meeting with the US secretary of state in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on September 18, 2019.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman did not attend the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony on Friday despite being on China's official list of attendees.

Instead, the Saudi delegation included Princess Reema Bandar Al-Saud, the Saudi ambassador to the US.

On Jan. 28, the Chinese embassy to Saudi Arabia tweeted a note offering a warm welcome to the Crown Prince to the opening ceremony, adding that it was hoped the visit would promote Chinese-Saudi strategic relations.

Prince bin Salman was one of the most high-profile world leaders due to attend the event, which was overshadowed by diplomatic boycotts by many western nations including the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

CNN has faxed questions to the Chinese Ministry of Affairs and reached out to the Saudi Arabian government to question why the leader did not attend.

Prince bin Salman also did not attend a banquet for foreign leaders hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan on Saturday, shown on state media CGTN.

The Twitter account for Saudi Arabia’s Embassy to the US posted a video of the Saudi princess waving at the Saudi team during the opening ceremony. Alpine Skier Faiq Abdi is the first athlete from Saudi Arabia to ever compete in a Winter Olympics.

1 hr 26 min ago

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott is taking snowboarding "to the next level" as 20-year-old New Zealander wins gold

From CNN's Jack Bantock

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott wasn't even born when New Zealand ended its 40-year wait for a Winter Olympics medal in 1992. On Sunday, she soared through the air at Beijing's Genting Snow Park to claim her country's first ever gold at a Winter Games.

The 20-year-old put in a remarkable final run to claim the gold in the women's snowboard slopestyle event, snatching victory from Team USA's Julia Marino at the death.

Sadowski-Synnott had thrown down the gauntlet with a benchmark setting 84.51 on her first effort, but a disastrous second round opened the door for Marino to edge ahead with 87.68 heading into the third and final run.

It left the Kiwi requiring a near-flawless performance in the most pressurized of circumstances, and the 20-year-old delivered emphatically — a jaw-dropping final run rewarding her with a 92.88 score, over five points clear of Marino's best attempt in second, and a historic gold medal.

"I tried to think last night what it would mean if I managed to land my run and come away with gold, and it feels unreal," Sadowski-Synnott told reporters
"I am super proud of where my snowboarding has come in the last few years and super proud to be Kiwi and show the world what Kiwis are made of.
"I really hope my performance here will inspire young kids and anyone to take up snowboarding because I reckon it's the funnest sport ever."

Read more:

Kiwi snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott is taking the sport 'to the next level'
RELATED

Kiwi snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott is taking the sport 'to the next level'

1 hr 28 min ago

Zhu Yi under attack after US-born figure skater's fall on Olympic debut for China

From CNN's Nectar Gan in Beijing

Making her Olympic debut for Team China, California-born figure skater Zhu Yi was eager to prove herself to the Chinese public.

Instead, the 19-year-old is facing a firestorm on Chinese social media after she fell flat on the ice and finished last in the women's short program team event Sunday.

On Weibo, China's Twitter-like platform, the hashtag "Zhu Yi has fallen" gained 200 million views in just a few hours. Many questioned why Zhu, an American-born skater, was picked to represent China at the expense of an athlete born in the country.

"This is such a disgrace," said a comment with 11,000 upvotes.

By Sunday evening, the hashtag appeared to have been censored. It is unclear why.

Zhu was the first to compete on the second day of the figure skating team event, gliding into the ice rink to loud cheers from the mostly Chinese crowd at Beijing's Capital Indoor Stadium.

But she tumbled and crashed into the wall after a failed jump in the opening combination, and missed another jump later in the program, finishing with the lowest score of the event.

China consequently fell from third place to the fifth in the standings — just enough to progress to the next round of competition.

"I'm upset and a little embarrassed," Zhu said after the race, wiping her tears.
"I guess I felt a lot of pressure because I know everybody in China was pretty surprised with the selection for ladies' singles and I just really wanted to show them what I was able to do but unfortunately I didn't."

Read more:

US-born figure skater Zhu Yi under attack after fall on Olympic debut for China
RELATED

US-born figure skater Zhu Yi under attack after fall on Olympic debut for China