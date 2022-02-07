Eileen Gu survives a fall to make the big air final as Chinese fans roar approval

Eileen Gu of Team China celebrates during the women's freestyle skiing freeski big air qualification on Monday. (Liu Lu/VCG/Getty Images)

China's teen skiing sensation Eileen Gu survived a scare in qualification to finish fifth and make it through to the finals of the women's freeski big air competition.

In her second of three jumps, Gu fell near the bottom of the slope, losing one of her skis.

Gu's Chinese name, Gu Ailing, is the top search topic on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like platform on Monday. Hashtags about her make up nine out of the top 50 trending topics, with total views in the hundreds of millions.

The crowd cheers after Eileen Gu's final run of qualifying. CNN

Online, fans praised her ability to overcome the pressure from the failed second run after she delivered a firm landing on her third jump.

“Gu Ailing is so cool! I love her! She’s only 18 years old!!!” one fan said on Weibo.

Others posted screenshots of Gu blowing a kiss to the camera and raising her arms to form a heart shape after her third run. “How sweet of her to show a heart to the audience!” one commentator said.

The big air final on Tuesday will see Gu facing off against Canada's Meghan Oldham, who finished first in qualifying, and France's Tess Ledeux, who came second.