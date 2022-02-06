UN Secretary-General António Guterres met with top leaders of the Chinese government amid the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, a UN spokesperson said in a statement Saturday.

Guterres spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping and State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Guterres congratulated them on the organization of the Games and voiced his appreciation for China’s cooperation with the United Nations.

They discussed vaccine inequalities and the need for a global vaccination plan, the UN said.

Guterres also encouraged a “credible” visit from the High Commissioner for Human Rights to China, including Xinjiang, where China has been accused of detaining Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups.

The group also discussed climate change, global development, and regional issues, such as Afghanistan.