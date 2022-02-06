US bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor cleared to compete after bout with Covid-19

Elana Meyers Taylor (Tom Pennington/Getty Images for Team USA)

American bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor has been cleared to compete at the Winter Olympics after testing negative for Covid-19 twice, according to the Games' official website.

Meyers Taylor, who tested positive for Covid-19 two days after arriving in Beijing, revealed the news to NBC’s Today Show on Saturday.

"I'll be leaving tonight, which is the morning for you guys, and headed to another hotel, so I can start the process of getting back into training and getting everything ready to race," she told NBC's Today Show.

Meyers Taylor, 37, was put into self-isolation after testing positive, where she continued to train during the week, while awaiting to be cleared

The three-time Olympic bobsleigh medalist is scheduled to compete in the women’s monobob and two-woman bobsled events.