Zoi Sadowski-Synnott wins first ever Winter Olympics gold for New Zealand

New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott celebrates after winning the snowboard women's slopestyle on February 6. (Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images)

New Zealand snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott made history on Sunday by claiming the country's first ever Winter Olympics gold medal in the women's slopestyle with an impressive final run that saw her finish with 92.88 points.

"HISTORY MADE" wrote the New Zealand Olympic and Commonwealth Games Teams on Twitter. "Could not be more proud right now."

Julia Marino of the United States came second in the event, winning Team USA's first medal of Beijing 2022 with a score of 87.68. She was followed by Australia's Tess Coady, who took bronze with 84.15.

Marino and Coady embraced Synott after her landing.

Team USA's Jamie Anderson — a favorite to win — missed out on her third Olympic gold after she sat down on a landing and finished ninth.