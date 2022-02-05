World
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Beijing Winter Olympics

live news

Live

January jobs report

live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

Day 1 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

By Jessie Yeung and Helen Regan, CNN

Updated 9:00 p.m. ET, February 4, 2022
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
13 min ago

What to expect on the first full day of Olympic competition

Saturday marks the first full day of competition in the Winter Olympics, after Friday's opening ceremony -- though technically, competition had already been underway. A host of sports including ice hockey and luge had already started ahead of the curtain raiser.

What competitions are happening today:

  • Alpine skiing
  • Biathlon (mixed relay)
  • Cross country skiing (women's 7.5km + 7.5km skiathlon)
  • Curling
  • Freestyle skiing (men's moguls)
  • Ice hockey
  • Luge
  • Short track speed skating (mixed team relay)
  • Ski jumping (women's normal hill individual)
  • Snowboard
  • Speed skating (women's 3,000m)

Which athletes to watch:

  • Canada's Mikael Kingsbury is the defending champion of freestyle skiing, and heads into the final as the outright favorite on Saturday. He is expected to be challenged by Sweden's Walter Wallberg and France's Benjamin Cavet. 
  • China's Wu Dajing, short track skater, has been the country's poster boy for Beijing 2022 -- but it is his teammate Ren Ziwei who has been this season's outstanding skater.
  • The Netherland's Suzanne Schulting is set to lead the way at the short skating event, and will look to achieve a rare clean sweep of the individual distances.
  • The Netherland's Irene Schouten is another superstar, and could become the second female skater in history to win four gold medals at a single Games. Fellow Dutch skaters Ireen Wust and Sven Kramer will also be chasing records.
  • Canada's Kim Boutin will be one of the favorites for gold in the 500m short track skating event, for which she holds the world record.
  • USA's Jamie Anderson is the undisputed queen of slopestyle at the Winter Olympics -- but she faces stiff competition at the qualification heats on Saturday from New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski, who beat Anderson at the 2022 X Games twice.
1 min ago

The Olympics officially kicked off with Friday's opening ceremony. Here's a recap

The opening ceremony took place Friday night, officially kicking off the Winter Olympics and introducing the competing countries to the world.

Iconic venue: The ceremony was held at the Beijing National Stadium, commonly referred to as the Bird's Nest because of its design -- which is also where Olympic organizers held the opening ceremony for the 2008 Summer Olympics. Beijing is the first city in history to host both a Summer and a Winter Olympics.

The guest list: Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the ceremony and he was joined by many international dignitaries including Russia's Vladimir Putin. But notably absent were leaders of major democratic powers, with an ongoing diplomatic boycott by the US, Australia, Great Britain and Canada.

A scaled-down show: The ceremony this time around wasn't as grand or long as the 2008 one, given Covid-19 restrictions as well as practical concerns with participants in the freezing cold.

But it was still a colorful show; performers created a flower display using LED lights, and held up lamps in the shape of doves. Athletes paraded through the stadium, entering the venue through a spectacular entrance described as representing the gate and window of China.

At the end of the ceremony, the Olympic flag was hoisted and fireworks burst in the shape of the Olympic rings high above the stadium.

Uyghur torchbearer: The Olympic cauldron was lit by two athletes including skier Dinigeer Yilamujiang, who is a Uyghur, an ethnic minority in China's far west region of Xinjiang.

China has been accused of massive human rights violations against the Xinjiang Uyghurs. The United States and United Kingdom have gone so far as to accuse the Chinese government of genocide against the Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities.

Covid precautions: The stadium was only about half full, with attendance restricted due to Covid protocols. All the athletes wore face masks as they paraded.

Throughout the Games, tickets will not be sold to the general public due to Covid concerns -- instead, they will be distributed by authorities to select groups and individuals.

Diplomatic boycotts: Many of the teams that paraded through the stadium did not have any government officials present due to a US-led diplomatic boycott.

Apart from numerous Western countries participating in protest of China's alleged human rights abuses -- including Australia, Canada and Great Britain -- some Asian territories have also decided not to send any officials, including Taiwan, India, and Japan.

Photos: The Olympics opening ceremony in Beijing
RELATED

Photos: The Olympics opening ceremony in Beijing

Photos: The Olympics opening ceremony in Beijing
RELATED

Photos: The Olympics opening ceremony in Beijing

13 min ago

Monobob? Meet the 7 new Olympic events

From CNN's Jason Kurtz

The 2022 Olympic Games are underway from Beijing, China, and along with the international pageantry also comes the traditional events fans have grown to know and love; hockey, curling, and figure skating, to name a few.

However, this year's games will introduce the world to seven brand-new events.

Here they are, along with some details on each:

Women's monobob

As the name suggests, this event features a single, female participant tasked with quickly navigating a sled down the windy, icy track all by her lonesome.

The event joins the pre-existing, traditional bobsled events: four-man, two-man, and two-woman. As such, the Beijing Games mark the first time female bobsledders have had two medal opportunities, bringing them even with men.

In the women's monobob event, each competitor's sled is identical, removing any potential design advantages.

Men and women's big air skiing (two separate events)

For the true daredevils out there, freeskiers will take to the Beijing air in an event dedicated to wowing the crowd — and the judges — with their most creative, challenging, heart-in-your-throat tricks. In events for both men and women, Olympic competitors launch themselves off of a ramp, aiming to execute a single, impressive trick on each run before landing cleanly.

The skiers begin atop a run that stands 50 meters high, and will be judged on five factors:

  • difficulty
  • execution
  • amplitude
  • landing
  • progression

In the Olympic final, competitors will make three runs, with their overall score coming from the two best attempts.

The max score for each run is 100 points.

Mixed team relay in short-track speedskating

Think of a lightning-quick, coed, relay race. Now put it on ice. That's essentially what this new speedskating event is, as teams of four (two men and two women) race one another over the course of 2,000 meters (18 laps).

The Olympics have already featured a men's (5,000 meters) and a women's (3,000 meters) speedskating relay; this year's Games, however, will be the first time a mixed-gender event is offered.

The competition begins with each female skater racing for two-and-a-half laps, followed by each male skater covering the same distance. That brings us to 10 laps. The teams' female skaters go again, each for two laps. Now we're at 14. Finally, each teams' male skaters sprint it out for two laps apiece, bringing the total laps covered to 18.

The first team to the finish wins, with medal positions expected to be decided by mere fractions of seconds.

Mixed team ski jumping

It began with men's ski jumping, back in 1988.

Women ski jumpers joined the fun 20 years later at the 2018 Olympic Games.

Now a third medal-earning opportunity has been added to the discipline, as teams of four — two men, two women — compete on ski jumps that feature a 98-meter takeoff.

The event follows a woman-man-woman-man format, with the athletes being individually judged on elements including style and distance. Each skier's score is added up to produce the team total. Look. Out. Below.

Mixed team snowboard cross

In a modern-day version of "last one to the bottom is a rotten egg," this event features teams of two, one woman, one man, racing from a starting gate atop a mountain, to the finish line down below.

It's pure speed, with various obstacles and tests of aptitude — drops, turns, jumps — sprinkled in throughout the course.

The man begins, and only when he reaches the bottom can the starting gate re-open, allowing his female teammate to begin her descent. The team whose woman reaches the finishes line fastest earns victory and is thus, most certainly, NOT a rotten egg.

Mixed team aerial freestyle skiing

Never before has aerial freestyle skiing been a team event. That all changes this year in Beijing, as teams of three combine forces to reach new heights and land upon the medal stand.

Athletes propel off a jump and soar into the sky, where they will engage in a collection of twists and turns, flips and spins, before ultimately, and hopefully, sticking the landing at the slope's bottom.

Each three-person team must have at least one male and one female, and the combined marks of the skiers will produce the team's total score.

58 min ago

CNN answers some of your top Winter Olympics 2022 questions

From CNN's Ben Morse

Here are answers to some of the burning questions you might have about the 24th Winter Games.

How many athletes compete in the Winter Olympics?

There are 91 delegations competing for 109 gold medals across seven sports in Beijing.

According to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), there will be about 2,900 athletes doing their best in their selected disciplines.

What is skeleton?

One of the most interesting names in the sporting lexicon, skeleton is a fan favorite at the Winter Olympics.

With its roots in sleighing, athletes participate on the same track across two days, getting four runs each. The competitor with the fastest combined time wins the event.

It fell in and out of the Olympic program for a number of years, before it was reintroduced at the Salt Lake City 2002 Winter Olympics.

Read more here on frequently asked questions.