Canadian women's ice hockey team sweeps early victories in opening rounds
The Canadian women's ice hockey team has had a strong start to the Olympics, with two victories under their belt already.
They won their first opening match against Switzerland 12-1 and defeated Finland in their next game 11-1.
The Finland women's hockey team had taken bronze at the last Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.
The Canadian women's hockey team has long been a strong contender at the Olympics, winning four straight Olympic gold medals from 2002 to 2014, according to the official Olympics site. But their winning streak was broken in PyeongChang four years ago when they lost to Team USA -- and Canada will be looking to take back the gold this time around.
What is curling? Everything you need to know about this winter sport
From CNN's Ben Morse
The curling mixed doubles round robin is in full swing at the National Aquatics Center in Beijing -- colloquially known as the Ice Cube during the Winter Olympics.
But what exactly is curling and why has it become must-watch TV?
What is curling's format? Curling is a team sport -- either men's, women's or mixed -- played on ice.
Two teams take turns sliding the granite stones across a 150-foot long,15-foot-7-inch wide sheet of ice towards a target which is known as the house.
Traditional curling teams are made up of four players, with mixed teams featuring two males and two females or one male and one female if it's mixed doubles.
In team curling, each player slides two consecutive stones, alternating with an opponent, in each round -- known as an end.
When did curling start? Although its exact origins can't be accurately traced, curling is a sport believed to have originated in the 16th century. While an exact date can't be pinpointed, according to the World Curling Federation, the sport was played during its early stages on frozen lochs and ponds in northern Europe.
It wasn't until 1992 that the International Olympic Committee granted medal status to men's and women's curling. It was introduced to the Winter Olympics in 1998 in Japan and has gone on to be a regular inclusion.
What is needed to play curling? Curling stones are made from a special type of granite and weigh almost 20 kilograms (about 44 pounds).
Each curler has their own brush and a specific type of shoe specialized for the sport. In each pair of shoes, one sole grips the ice, while the other is more slippery -- called a slider -- allowing players to slide with the stone when they're playing it.
The brush is used by players to sweep in front of the stone to warm its path, allowing it to travel further if desired.
How do you score points? At each side of the playing surface, there are a series of rings similar to a target -- the house. This helps players determine which stones are closest to the center.
Once an end is completed, a team scores one point for each of its stones in or touching the house that are closer to the center than any of the opposition team's stones.
A curling game is competed over ten ends and the team with the most points wins.
Opening ceremony featured fireworks shaped like a Chinese tree whose name means to "welcome" guests
From CNN's Yong Xiong
The opening ceremony on Friday night featured a spectacular pyrotechnic show, which included fireworks that burst in the shape of Olympic rings. A stand out of the show was when fireworks took the form of type of tree from China's Huangshan mountain range named the "welcome guests pine."
"Using traditional fireworks to create (the pine tree) in the sky needs some creativity, but it's actually not easy to use firework to create the 'pine needles,'" said Cai Guoqiang, the director of firework of the opening ceremony, in an interview with state-run news outlet Xinhua. "Because the fireworks burst radially after they are set off, and you need to light up the fireworks when they are still ascending, so they look like the “pine needles” growing in the sky."
The fireworks burst into tall, vertical streaks of light forming the "tree trunk," while smaller, scattered fireworks made up the leaves and branches stretching out from the top. The entire tree display required a set of 1,500 fireworks, according to the organizing team.
45 new Covid-19 cases identified among Olympics personnel in Beijing
From CNN’s Hannah Ritchie in Sydney
The Beijing Olympics Committee identified 45 new Covid-19 cases among Olympic athletes and personnel as of Friday, it said in a statement.
Of the 45 cases, 26 were found among new arrivals at the airport, and 19 involved people already inside the “closed loop” system that separates Olympic staff and athletes from the Beijing public.
Twenty-five of the cases involved athletes or team officials, five of whom were already inside the closed loop.
Since the closed loop system began on January 23, 353 Olympics-related personnel and stakeholders have tested positive. Of those cases, 136 have involved athletes or team officials.
In the same time period, officials have administered more than 741,800 Covid tests -- a daily requirement for anybody in the loop.
US snowboarder Jamie Anderson and New Zealand sensation Zoi Synnott to vie for the gold
New Zealand snowboarder Zoi Sadowski Synnott is proving to be a fierce competitor in Beijing.
Synnott, 20, earned the highest score at today's qualifying event for the women's slopestyle category, with a total score of 86.75.
Japan's Murase Kokomo and Finland's Enni Rukajarvi won second and third place respectively.
American Jamie Anderson, the snowboarder to beat at this year's Winter Olympics, qualified in fifth place with a score of 74.35.
Anderson had won gold at both the 2014 Sochi and 2018 PyeongChang Games, and is now gunning for a third straight gold medal in Beijing.
But Synnott may be her biggest challenge; Synnott has already defeated Anderson twice at the 2022 X Games, in the big air and slopestyle categories.
They will face off again at the final competition tomorrow, which begins at 9:30 a.m. local time (8:30 p.m. ET).
Putin and Xi put on show of unity at the Winter Games, calling on NATO to halt expansion
Powerful partners: The two leaders' summit, held on the day of the Opening Ceremony for the Winter Olympics in China's capital, marked a further step in what has become an increasingly close partnership between Beijing and Moscow, as relations with the West deteriorate for both.
Friday's summit was the first in-person meeting between Xi and Putin in more than two years, adding to its significance.
Tensions on the Ukraine border: The massing of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine has fueled fears of an imminent invasion and prompted warnings from NATO and Western powers that any Russian aggression would result in serious consequences.
A readout from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said the two leaders "had an in-depth and thorough exchange of views on China-Russia relations and a series of major issues concerning international strategic security and stability."
China has already shown sympathy with Moscow's message to NATO -- which calls for security guarantees to limit the organization's footprint along Russia's border.
Putin at the Games: Putin, who was pictured at the Opening Ceremony, is among a small group of world leaders to attend the Games, with many Western governments, including the United States, Britain and Australia, having declared a diplomatic boycott over China's human rights record. Other leaders have turned down invitations citing Beijing's stringent Covid-19 controls.
Beijing reported one locally transmitted symptomatic case of Covid-19 on Friday, its municipal government said.
That brings the total number of cases to 117 since the city detected its first Omicron infection on January 15, according to a CNN tally.
The patient worked in a refrigerated warehouse in the Fengtai district, one of the sites of Beijing’s Delta cluster from January, health officials added.
China reported nine locally transmitted symptomatic cases on Friday, including six in southern Guangdong province, two in the northern city of Tianjin and one in Beijing. China counts asymptomatic cases separately.
What is ski jumping or speed skating? A guide to the medal events happening today
A number of competitions are happening today, from alpine skiing to curling. While many are qualifying competitions, athletes will be picking up medals in a handful of events.
Biathlon (mixed relay): The biathlon event is a combination of skiing and shooting, where competitors race along a ski trail and the distance is punctuated into shooting rounds. The sport can be traced back to Scandinavia, where people would hunt using skis and have rifles draped over their shoulders.
Cross country skiing (women's 7.5km and 7.5km skiathlon): Cross-country skiing is the oldest type of skiing and evolved as a form of travel between remote communities. Cross-country skiers either use the freestyle technique, where they ski side-to-side, or the classic technique, which involves striding forward.
Freestyle skiing (men's moguls): This sport features balletic techniques and acrobatic skills, where athletes ski in a motion that is similar to skating and perform technically challenging moves during their runs.
Short track speed skating (mixed team relay): One of three skating events at the Winter Olympics, short track speed skating requires tight turns, strategic positioning and high speeds. Athletes compete on an ice track and field without lanes, so they are prone to both crashes and injury.
Ski jumping (women's normal hill individual): In the parallel style of ski jumping, skiers lean forward and brace their arm backwards, close to their bodies, and point the tips of their skis in a V shape. Jumps are judged by the style and the distance covered.
Speed skating (women's 3,000m): Speed skating involves athletes racing alongside each other around an oval-shaped track, with each skater hoping to set the fastest time out of all the participants in the field.
Opening ceremony declared a success in China, despite international controversy
From CNN's Nectar Gan in Beijing
Despite the political controversy and diplomatic boycotts internationally, last night’s opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Games was extremely well received in China.
Inside the National Stadium, the audience were clearly overwhelmed by the performance. The crowds applauded, cheered and roared, and waved flash lights on their phones and small Chinese and Olympic flags handed out by organizers, despite freezing temperatures.
Millions more watched a live broadcast of the ceremony at home. Chinese social media was flooded with positive comments. Posts marveled at the high-tech digital displays, including dazzling laser rays and a never-ending flurry of LED snowflakes, despite the show being simpler and more toned down than the lavish displays at the 2008 Summer Olympics.
Many praised the ceremony's director, filmmaker Zhang Yimou, for highlighting Chinese culture in the performance, including opening the ceremony with a countdown on the country’s lunar calendar.
“Director Zhang Yimou knows only too well the romance of the Chinese people!” said one trending hashtag on Weibo, which garnered more than 400 million views.
Zhang also seemed pleased with the show. At the end of the evening, he declared to a cheering crowd: "That was excellent! Our Winter Olympics opening ceremony was a big success!"