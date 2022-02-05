Opening ceremony declared a success in China, despite international controversy
From CNN's Nectar Gan in Beijing
Despite the political controversy and diplomatic boycotts internationally, last night’s opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Games was extremely well received in China.
Inside the National Stadium, the audience were clearly overwhelmed by the performance. The crowds applauded, cheered and roared, and waved flash lights on their phones and small Chinese and Olympic flags handed out by organizers, despite freezing temperatures.
Millions more watched a live broadcast of the ceremony at home. Chinese social media was flooded with positive comments. Posts marveled at the high-tech digital displays, including dazzling laser rays and a never-ending flurry of LED snowflakes, despite the show being simpler and more toned down than the lavish displays at the 2008 Summer Olympics.
Many praised the ceremony's director, filmmaker Zhang Yimou, for highlighting Chinese culture in the performance, including opening the ceremony with a countdown on the country’s lunar calendar.
“Director Zhang Yimou knows only too well the romance of the Chinese people!” said one trending hashtag on Weibo, which garnered more than 400 million views.
Zhang also seemed pleased with the show. At the end of the evening, he declared to a cheering crowd: "That was excellent! Our Winter Olympics opening ceremony was a big success!"
50 min ago
Robot bartenders, daily tests and security checks: Life inside the Olympics closed loop
From CNN's Nectar Gan in Beijing
In a bid to keep the Games Covid-free -- and to prevent the virus from spreading into the wider population -- Chinese authorities have constructed a vast network of bubbles, known officially as the “closed loop,” that separates the Games from the host city.
The “closed loop” consists of a series of competition venues, training facilities, media centers, Olympic Villages and hotels. It covers three Olympics zones: Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou, stretching 180 kilometers (110 miles).
The stringent rules mean those on the inside face daily PCR tests, robots serving food, and no chance to explore Beijing's sights -- while those on the outside have no access to the Olympic events happening in their own city.
Technology has also cut down the number of person-to-person interaction inside the loop. At the media center, robots serve food at the cafeteria, while another robot mixes and serves cocktails.
But the system isn't perfect. Many of the robots still require human supervision; a fully masked staffer stood beside the bar, overseeing the robot bartender.
And the transport system within the loop can be cumbersome. Walking is rarely an option, and people are instead required to take dedicated buses or taxis. Staggered bus schedules mean people can face a long wait to get from one point to the other -- even if the destination is just a few blocks away.
1 hr 45 min ago
All the snow at Beijing 2022 is manmade -- and requires enough freshwater to feed 100 million people
From CNN's Derek Van Dam
It would be hard to hold a conversation over the deafening sound of the snow machines preparing the Olympic venues northwest of Beijing. They are loud and they are everywhere, blowing snow across what will be this month's most-watched slopes.
Snow sports in climate crisis: In an Olympic first, though not an achievement to boast about, climate variability has forced the Winter Games to be virtually 100% reliant on artificial snow -- part of a trend that is taking place across winter sports venues around the world.
As the planet warms and the weather becomes increasingly more erratic, natural snow is becoming less reliable for winter sports, which forces venues to lean more on artificial snow.
But it comes at a cost: human-made snow is incredibly resource-intensive, requiring massive amounts of energy and water to produce in a climate that's getting warmer and warmer.
About 49 million gallons of water will be needed to produce snow for The Games, according to the International Olympic Committee -- that's a day's worth of drinking water for nearly 100 million people.
Elite athletes also say the sports themselves become trickier and less safe when human-made snow is involved.
The Tokyo Olympics set the record for LGBTQ+ visibility. The Beijing Games aren't likely to break it
From CNN's Hannah Ryan
Last year's Tokyo Olympics featured more out LGBTQ+ participants than any known previous Olympics.
Of the 11,000 Olympians competing in Tokyo, at least 186 identified as LGBTQ, according to the SB Nation blog Outsports -- a groundbreaking moment in the history of the representation of marginalized sexualities and gender identities in the sporting world.
Outsports reports that the Beijing Games will have a record number of publicly out athletes for the Winter Games -- yet, it looks like those Olympians may be performing in the shadow of growing challenges faced by sexual minorities and their supporters in China.
Growing pressure in China: Although the nation removed homosexuality from its official list of mental disorders in 2001, the LGBTQ community in China continues to face official harassment and same-sex marriage remains illegal across the country.
In recent years, the Chinese government has accelerated its pressure on LGBTQ+ rights and spaces. In 2017, Chinese authorities banned online video platforms from sharing content that contained the depiction of "abnormal sexual behaviors" -- which, according to those authorities, included same-sex relationships.
Steady crackdown: In July 2021, WeChat -- a popular messaging app in the country -- shut down more than a dozen of LGBTQ+ accounts run by university students and sparked widespread concern over the censorship of gender and sexual minorities.
The year before, Shanghai Pride -- China's longest-running Pride event usually attended by thousands of LGBTQ+ people from across the nation -- abruptly canceled all their scheduled activities due to mounting pressure from local authorities, according to a source with knowledge of the situation that spoke to CNN at the time.
So began a relentless pursuit of victories an a laser focus that culminated in the realization of his own forecast in PyeongChang.
Yet as he prepares for his second Olympic outing in Beijing this month, Chen has discovered that the key to glory on the rink may -- paradoxically -- lie away from
Chen finished first in the men’s single short skate on Friday, scoring a personal best and putting Team USA in the lead in the team event.it.
Road to 2022: Despite the fulfillment of a dream in 2018, an 18-year-old Chen ultimately left South Korea disappointed following a 5th-place finish in the individual event. He won a bronze in the team event but was critical of his own contribution.
In the four years since, Chen has gone from strength to strength, racking up three straight world championships and sealing a 6th consecutive US title to arrive in Beijing as a favorite.
Yale student: It's been a run of form made all the more impressive by the simultaneous juggling of a statistics and data science degree at Yale, but this very balancing act could help guide the 22-year-old to an as yet elusive Olympic gold.
"Before, I really took it for granted and was like, 'Hey, I'm just here to compete and here to win and that's all I want to focus on,'" Chen told CNN Sport's Coy Wire in January.
"A lot of being able to perform well is resulted upon being able to spend time off the rink and recovering, giving yourself the time to be a human and friend and fill the role that's not an athlete all the time.
"Being able to spend time with my friends, my family, pick up hobbies, do things that are unrelated to skating -- just sort of rest myself physically and mentally -- has been really useful."
What to expect on the first full day of Olympic competition
Saturday marks the first full day of competition in the Winter Olympics, after Friday's opening ceremony -- though technically, competition had already been underway. A host of sports including ice hockey and luge had already started ahead of the curtain raiser.
What competitions are happening today:
Alpine skiing
Biathlon (mixed relay)
Cross country skiing (women's 7.5km + 7.5km skiathlon)
Curling
Freestyle skiing (men's moguls)
Ice hockey
Luge
Short track speed skating (mixed team relay)
Ski jumping (women's normal hill individual)
Snowboard
Speed skating (women's 3,000m)
Which athletes to watch:
Canada's Mikael Kingsbury is the defending champion of freestyle skiing, and heads into the final as the outright favorite on Saturday. He is expected to be challenged by Sweden's Walter Wallberg and France's Benjamin Cavet.
China's Wu Dajing, short track skater, has been the country's poster boy for Beijing 2022 -- but it is his teammate Ren Ziwei who has been this season's outstanding skater.
The Netherland's Suzanne Schulting is set to lead the way at the short skating event, and will look to achieve a rare clean sweep of the individual distances.
The Netherland's Irene Schouten is another superstar, and could become the second female skater in history to win four gold medals at a single Games. Fellow Dutch skaters Ireen Wust and Sven Kramer will also be chasing records.
Canada's Kim Boutin will be one of the favorites for gold in the 500m short track skating event, for which she holds the world record.
USA's Jamie Anderson is the undisputed queen of slopestyle at the Winter Olympics -- but she faces stiff competition at the qualification heats on Saturday from New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski, who beat Anderson at the 2022 X Games twice.
1 hr 54 min ago
The Olympics officially kicked off with Friday's opening ceremony. Here's a recap
The opening ceremony took place Friday night, officially kicking off the Winter Olympics and introducing the competing countries to the world.
Iconic venue: The ceremony was held at the Beijing National Stadium, commonly referred to as the Bird's Nest because of its design -- which is also where Olympic organizers held the opening ceremony for the 2008 Summer Olympics. Beijing is the first city in history to host both a Summer and a Winter Olympics.
The guest list: Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the ceremony and he was joined by many international dignitaries including Russia's Vladimir Putin. But notably absent were leaders of major democratic powers, with an ongoing diplomatic boycott by the US, Australia, Great Britain and Canada.
A scaled-down show: The ceremony this time around wasn't as grand or long as the 2008 one, given Covid-19 restrictions as well as practical concerns with participants in the freezing cold.
But it was still a colorful show; performers created a flower display using LED lights, and held up lamps in the shape of doves. Athletes paraded through the stadium, entering the venue through a spectacular entrance described as representing the gate and window of China.
At the end of the ceremony, the Olympic flag was hoisted and fireworks burst in the shape of the Olympic rings high above the stadium.
Uyghur torchbearer: The Olympic cauldron was lit by two athletes including skier Dinigeer Yilamujiang, who is a Uyghur, an ethnic minority in China's far west region of Xinjiang.
China has been accused of massive human rights violations against the Xinjiang Uyghurs. The United States and United Kingdom have gone so far as to accuse the Chinese government of genocide against the Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities.
Covid precautions: The stadium was only about half full, with attendance restricted due to Covid protocols. All the athletes wore face masks as they paraded.
Throughout the Games, tickets will not be sold to the general public due to Covid concerns -- instead, they will be distributed by authorities to select groups and individuals.
Diplomatic boycotts: Many of the teams that paraded through the stadium did not have any government officials present due to a US-led diplomatic boycott.
Apart from numerous Western countries participating in protest of China's alleged human rights abuses -- including Australia, Canada and Great Britain -- some Asian territories have also decided not to send any officials, including Taiwan, India, and Japan.
The 2022 Olympic Games are underway from Beijing, China, and along with the international pageantry also comes the traditional events fans have grown to know and love; hockey, curling, and figure skating, to name a few.
However, this year's games will introduce the world to seven brand-new events.
Here they are, along with some details on each:
Women's monobob
As the name suggests, this event features a single, female participant tasked with quickly navigating a sled down the windy, icy track all by her lonesome.
The event joins the pre-existing, traditional bobsled events: four-man, two-man, and two-woman. As such, the Beijing Games mark the first time female bobsledders have had two medal opportunities, bringing them even with men.
In the women's monobob event, each competitor's sled is identical, removing any potential design advantages.
Men and women's big air skiing (two separate events)
For the true daredevils out there, freeskiers will take to the Beijing air in an event dedicated to wowing the crowd — and the judges — with their most creative, challenging, heart-in-your-throat tricks. In events for both men and women, Olympic competitors launch themselves off of a ramp, aiming to execute a single, impressive trick on each run before landing cleanly.
The skiers begin atop a run that stands 50 meters high, and will be judged on five factors:
difficulty
execution
amplitude
landing
progression
In the Olympic final, competitors will make three runs, with their overall score coming from the two best attempts.
The max score for each run is 100 points.
Mixed team relay in short-track speedskating
Think of a lightning-quick, coed, relay race. Now put it on ice. That's essentially what this new speedskating event is, as teams of four (two men and two women) race one another over the course of 2,000 meters (18 laps).
The Olympics have already featured a men's (5,000 meters) and a women's (3,000 meters) speedskating relay; this year's Games, however, will be the first time a mixed-gender event is offered.
The competition begins with each female skater racing for two-and-a-half laps, followed by each male skater covering the same distance. That brings us to 10 laps. The teams' female skaters go again, each for two laps. Now we're at 14. Finally, each teams' male skaters sprint it out for two laps apiece, bringing the total laps covered to 18.
The first team to the finish wins, with medal positions expected to be decided by mere fractions of seconds.
Mixed team ski jumping
It began with men's ski jumping, back in 1988.
Women ski jumpers joined the fun 20 years later at the 2018 Olympic Games.
Now a third medal-earning opportunity has been added to the discipline, as teams of four — two men, two women — compete on ski jumps that feature a 98-meter takeoff.
The event follows a woman-man-woman-man format, with the athletes being individually judged on elements including style and distance. Each skier's score is added up to produce the team total. Look. Out. Below.
Mixed team snowboard cross
In a modern-day version of "last one to the bottom is a rotten egg," this event features teams of two, one woman, one man, racing from a starting gate atop a mountain, to the finish line down below.
It's pure speed, with various obstacles and tests of aptitude — drops, turns, jumps — sprinkled in throughout the course.
The man begins, and only when he reaches the bottom can the starting gate re-open, allowing his female teammate to begin her descent. The team whose woman reaches the finishes line fastest earns victory and is thus, most certainly, NOT a rotten egg.
Mixed team aerial freestyle skiing
Never before has aerial freestyle skiing been a team event. That all changes this year in Beijing, as teams of three combine forces to reach new heights and land upon the medal stand.
Athletes propel off a jump and soar into the sky, where they will engage in a collection of twists and turns, flips and spins, before ultimately, and hopefully, sticking the landing at the slope's bottom.
Each three-person team must have at least one male and one female, and the combined marks of the skiers will produce the team's total score.
3 hr 18 min ago
CNN answers some of your top Winter Olympics 2022 questions
From CNN's Ben Morse
Here are answers to some of the burning questions you might have about the 24th Winter Games.
How many athletes compete in the Winter Olympics?
There are 91 delegations competing for 109 gold medals across seven sports in Beijing.