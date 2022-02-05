45 new Covid-19 cases identified among Olympics personnel in Beijing

The Beijing Olympics Committee identified 45 new Covid-19 cases among Olympic athletes and personnel as of Friday, it said in a statement.

Of the 45 cases, 26 were found among new arrivals at the airport, and 19 involved people already inside the “closed loop” system that separates Olympic staff and athletes from the Beijing public.

Twenty-five of the cases involved athletes or team officials, five of whom were already inside the closed loop.

Since the closed loop system began on January 23, 353 Olympics-related personnel and stakeholders have tested positive. Of those cases, 136 have involved athletes or team officials.

In the same time period, officials have administered more than 741,800 Covid tests -- a daily requirement for anybody in the loop.