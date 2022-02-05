45 new Covid-19 cases identified among Olympics personnel in Beijing

Powerful partners: The two leaders' summit, held on the day of the Opening Ceremony for the Winter Olympics in China's capital, marked a further step in what has become an increasingly close partnership between Beijing and Moscow, as relations with the West deteriorate for both.
Friday's summit was the first in-person meeting between Xi and Putin in more than two years, adding to its significance.
Tensions on the Ukraine border: The massing of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine has fueled fears of an imminent invasion and prompted warnings from NATO and Western powers that any Russian aggression would result in serious consequences.
A readout from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said the two leaders "had an in-depth and thorough exchange of views on China-Russia relations and a series of major issues concerning international strategic security and stability."
China has already shown sympathy with Moscow's message to NATO -- which calls for security guarantees to limit the organization's footprint along Russia's border.
Putin at the Games: Putin, who was pictured at the Opening Ceremony, is among a small group of world leaders to attend the Games, with many Western governments, including the United States, Britain and Australia, having declared a diplomatic boycott over China's human rights record. Other leaders have turned down invitations citing Beijing's stringent Covid-19 controls.
Beijing reported one locally transmitted symptomatic case of Covid-19 on Friday, its municipal government said.
That brings the total number of cases to 117 since the city detected its first Omicron infection on January 15, according to a CNN tally.
The patient worked in a refrigerated warehouse in the Fengtai district, one of the sites of Beijing’s Delta cluster from January, health officials added.
China reported nine locally transmitted symptomatic cases on Friday, including six in southern Guangdong province, two in the northern city of Tianjin and one in Beijing. China counts asymptomatic cases separately.
2 hr 20 min ago
What is ski jumping or speed skating? A guide to the medal events happening today
A number of competitions are happening today, from alpine skiing to curling. While many are qualifying competitions, athletes will be picking up medals in a handful of events.
Biathlon (mixed relay): The biathlon event is a combination of skiing and shooting, where competitors race along a ski trail and the distance is punctuated into shooting rounds. The sport can be traced back to Scandinavia, where people would hunt using skis and have rifles draped over their shoulders.
Cross country skiing (women's 7.5km and 7.5km skiathlon): Cross-country skiing is the oldest type of skiing and evolved as a form of travel between remote communities. Cross-country skiers either use the freestyle technique, where they ski side-to-side, or the classic technique, which involves striding forward.
Freestyle skiing (men's moguls): This sport features balletic techniques and acrobatic skills, where athletes ski in a motion that is similar to skating and perform technically challenging moves during their runs.
Short track speed skating (mixed team relay): One of three skating events at the Winter Olympics, short track speed skating requires tight turns, strategic positioning and high speeds. Athletes compete on an ice track and field without lanes, so they are prone to both crashes and injury.
Ski jumping (women's normal hill individual): In the parallel style of ski jumping, skiers lean forward and brace their arm backwards, close to their bodies, and point the tips of their skis in a V shape. Jumps are judged by the style and the distance covered.
Speed skating (women's 3,000m): Speed skating involves athletes racing alongside each other around an oval-shaped track, with each skater hoping to set the fastest time out of all the participants in the field.
54 min ago
Opening ceremony declared a success in China, despite international controversy
From CNN's Nectar Gan in Beijing
Despite the political controversy and diplomatic boycotts internationally, last night’s opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Games was extremely well received in China.
Inside the National Stadium, the audience were clearly overwhelmed by the performance. The crowds applauded, cheered and roared, and waved flash lights on their phones and small Chinese and Olympic flags handed out by organizers, despite freezing temperatures.
Millions more watched a live broadcast of the ceremony at home. Chinese social media was flooded with positive comments. Posts marveled at the high-tech digital displays, including dazzling laser rays and a never-ending flurry of LED snowflakes, despite the show being simpler and more toned down than the lavish displays at the 2008 Summer Olympics.
Many praised the ceremony's director, filmmaker Zhang Yimou, for highlighting Chinese culture in the performance, including opening the ceremony with a countdown on the country’s lunar calendar.
“Director Zhang Yimou knows only too well the romance of the Chinese people!” said one trending hashtag on Weibo, which garnered more than 400 million views.
Zhang also seemed pleased with the show. At the end of the evening, he declared to a cheering crowd: "That was excellent! Our Winter Olympics opening ceremony was a big success!"
2 hr 50 min ago
Robot bartenders, daily tests and security checks: Life inside the Olympics closed loop
From CNN's Nectar Gan in Beijing
In a bid to keep the Games Covid-free -- and to prevent the virus from spreading into the wider population -- Chinese authorities have constructed a vast network of bubbles, known officially as the “closed loop,” that separates the Games from the host city.
The “closed loop” consists of a series of competition venues, training facilities, media centers, Olympic Villages and hotels. It covers three Olympics zones: Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou, stretching 180 kilometers (110 miles).
The stringent rules mean those on the inside face daily PCR tests, robots serving food, and no chance to explore Beijing's sights -- while those on the outside have no access to the Olympic events happening in their own city.
Technology has also cut down the number of person-to-person interaction inside the loop. At the media center, robots serve food at the cafeteria, while another robot mixes and serves cocktails.
But the system isn't perfect. Many of the robots still require human supervision; a fully masked staffer stood beside the bar, overseeing the robot bartender.
And the transport system within the loop can be cumbersome. Walking is rarely an option, and people are instead required to take dedicated buses or taxis. Staggered bus schedules mean people can face a long wait to get from one point to the other -- even if the destination is just a few blocks away.
3 hr 44 min ago
All the snow at Beijing 2022 is manmade -- and requires enough freshwater to feed 100 million people
From CNN's Derek Van Dam
It would be hard to hold a conversation over the deafening sound of the snow machines preparing the Olympic venues northwest of Beijing. They are loud and they are everywhere, blowing snow across what will be this month's most-watched slopes.
Snow sports in climate crisis: In an Olympic first, though not an achievement to boast about, climate variability has forced the Winter Games to be virtually 100% reliant on artificial snow -- part of a trend that is taking place across winter sports venues around the world.
As the planet warms and the weather becomes increasingly more erratic, natural snow is becoming less reliable for winter sports, which forces venues to lean more on artificial snow.
But it comes at a cost: human-made snow is incredibly resource-intensive, requiring massive amounts of energy and water to produce in a climate that's getting warmer and warmer.
About 49 million gallons of water will be needed to produce snow for The Games, according to the International Olympic Committee -- that's a day's worth of drinking water for nearly 100 million people.
Elite athletes also say the sports themselves become trickier and less safe when human-made snow is involved.
The Tokyo Olympics set the record for LGBTQ+ visibility. The Beijing Games aren't likely to break it
From CNN's Hannah Ryan
Last year's Tokyo Olympics featured more out LGBTQ+ participants than any known previous Olympics.
Of the 11,000 Olympians competing in Tokyo, at least 186 identified as LGBTQ, according to the SB Nation blog Outsports -- a groundbreaking moment in the history of the representation of marginalized sexualities and gender identities in the sporting world.
Outsports reports that the Beijing Games will have a record number of publicly out athletes for the Winter Games -- yet, it looks like those Olympians may be performing in the shadow of growing challenges faced by sexual minorities and their supporters in China.
Growing pressure in China: Although the nation removed homosexuality from its official list of mental disorders in 2001, the LGBTQ community in China continues to face official harassment and same-sex marriage remains illegal across the country.
In recent years, the Chinese government has accelerated its pressure on LGBTQ+ rights and spaces. In 2017, Chinese authorities banned online video platforms from sharing content that contained the depiction of "abnormal sexual behaviors" -- which, according to those authorities, included same-sex relationships.
Steady crackdown: In July 2021, WeChat -- a popular messaging app in the country -- shut down more than a dozen of LGBTQ+ accounts run by university students and sparked widespread concern over the censorship of gender and sexual minorities.
The year before, Shanghai Pride -- China's longest-running Pride event usually attended by thousands of LGBTQ+ people from across the nation -- abruptly canceled all their scheduled activities due to mounting pressure from local authorities, according to a source with knowledge of the situation that spoke to CNN at the time.